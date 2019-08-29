Mary Berg Kitchen Party

3 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes From The New Cookbook, Kitchen Party

Mary Berg, the exuberant star of television’s Mary’s Kitchen Crush (and the first woman to win MasterChef Canada) wants you to enjoy feeding friends and family as much as she does. This debut cookbook is loaded with flavorful recipes for casual entertaining and offers plenty of tips on how to organize a party as well as cooking tricks, like how to create the perfect Eggs Benedict. Making Raspberry Cardamom Fritters With Orange Glaze, a standout recipe, is a perfect excuse for inviting someone over.

Scroll down to discover three party-ready recipes to serve at your next soirée.

Herbed Mushroom and Camembert Skillet

Heirloom Tomato Galette

Chai Sticky Toffee Pudding

Author:
Eshun Mott
Source:
Excerpted from Kitchen Party by Mary Berg. Copyright © 2019 Mary Berg. Photography by Lauren Vandenbrook. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
