Master Weekend Entertaining With The New Cookbook, See You On Sunday

New York Times food editor Sam Sifton’s latest cookbook is all about rediscovering Sunday supper and gathering friends and family for a meal. Casual weekend hosting just makes life better, and Sam’s generous book of 200 recipes will definitely help you feed a crowd. Full of international flavors (think: Chicken Adobo and Momofuku’s Bo Ssam) as well as large-scale pastas and salads, this book will inspire you to invite guests over just so you can try out the recipes.

Scroll down to see these simple yet scrumptious Sunday dinner recipes.

