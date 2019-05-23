Fire Up The Smoker With 3 Recipes From Cookbook, The Brisket Chronicles

Grill extraordinaire Steven Raichlen shares his best tips and tricks for mastering one of the most covetable cuts of meat: brisket. With over 60 scrumptious recipes, you’ll learn how to barbecue, braise, smoke and cure it — and create crowd-pleasing carnivore-centric dishes — with The Brisket Chronicles. Is your mouth watering yet?

Try three summer-ready recipes to whip up for your next BBQ.

Jake’s Double Brisket Cheese Burger

Joe’s Kansas City-Style Brisket

Vietnamese Crispy Brisket Salad