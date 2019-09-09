Try Over-the-Fire Cooking This Fall

The summer sun may be on the decline but that doesn’t mean outdoor socializing has to be dialed down. Cooler temps are a great occasion to gather friends together on fall nights around a beach bonfire, cottage firepit or BBQ. Over-the-fire cooking using wood or coals adds smoky flavour and extends outdoor entertaining. These recipes are a welcome switch from burgers and will wow friends when entertaining in a casual, communal campfire style.

Forgo the small batch suds and introduce a new flavour to your inner circle. Stoneleigh Latitude Sauvignon Blanc 2018 hails from the Golden Mile, in the Wairau Valley of New Zealand’s Marlborough wine region. Now available in the Vintages section at the LCBO, the wine gets its unique flavour from “sunstones,” remnants of an ancient riverbed which capture heat and releases it to the vines, developing rich, intense flavours in the grapes. Enhance your evening with a bottle (or two) of Stoneleigh Latitude Sauvignon Blanc, perfectly paired with any of these divine over-the-fire dishes.

Pan-fried Blue Cheese with Rockmelon

Give the grill a night off and cook this super-easy and savoury dish of pan-fried blue cheese with rockmelon over an open fire. The ingredients heat up to a soft, spreadable texture: smear on crusty bread and top with a drizzle of honey.

Trout with Horseradish Crème Fraiche

Cool, velvety Horseradish Crème Fraiche complements the umami of smoked trout grilled on the BBQ. Add cherry tomatoes alongside the fish until they blister. The trout is layered with slices of orange on top for bright flavor.

Crispy Tomato Salad with Rocket Flowers and Pancetta

Tomato slices develop a crispy texture when cooked over an open fire, serve them warm with rocket flowers and pancetta. The same pan can be used to cook the pancetta for a no-fuss dish with subtle crunch.

The tropical fruit aroma of Stoneleigh Latitude’s Sauvignon Blanc pairs well with hearty, over-the-fire fare, making this wine an ideal social sip to share.