Try These Versatile Recipes From Mark Bittman’s New Cookbook, Dinner For Everyone

If some of your family or friends are vegan, it can be tricky to come up with a meal that everyone can enjoy. Acclaimed cookbook author Mark Bittman checks every box with his latest cookbook. He takes classic recipes — think coq au vin or pasta Bolognese — and offers three versions: one that’s vegan, one that’s everyday and one that’s perfect for entertaining. Featuring 300 delicious dishes, this book is essential reading for home cooks who need to get dinner on the table — for everyone.

Here are two delicious recipes to try!

Skillet Chicken Parm With Spicy Breadcrumbs

Caramel Salmon