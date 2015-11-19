10 Comfort Food Recipes To Try Now
From lightened up mac and cheese to a fluffy sour cream biscuit sandwich, here are ten of our favorite warm and nourishing comfort food recipes that are perfect for right now.
Loaded up with egg and ham, these buttery biscuits are ideal for breakfast or dinner.
Toss together the slaw right before serving so it retains its fresh, crunchy texture.
With its rich, nutty flavor and savory kick, a little Parmigiano-Reggiano goes a long way in this version of the classic dish. Serve it in individual cups for better portion control.
This queen of pizzas features vibrant tomato sauce, gooey mozzarella and a liquorice whip of basil.
While you don’t have to use cheddar and Swiss, avoid strong cheeses such as Gruyère and blue, as they will overpower the beef. For the gooiest sandwich imaginable, sub in processed cheese for cheddar.
The signature dish of Spanish cuisine, paella features saffron rice slow-cooked in broth with chicken, chorizo and seafood for a different taste and texture in every bite. A whole bulb of roasted garlic in the center makes for a powerful built-in condiment.
This recipe comes from chef Mark McEwan’s wife, Roxanne. She learned how to make it from her sister, who learned it from her Italian mother-in-law. The simple sauce is made from a just a few ingredients: San Marzano tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, onion and fresh basil.
This simple tomato and egg dish is a favorite weekender lunch in Israel.
Chicken is marinated in yogurt and spices then broiled for a modern take on the classic tandoori dish. It is served at the table with soft warmed naan bread.
This British gastro-pub favorite is an easy one-dish main that uses handy pantry staples to delicious effect. Brimming with baked beans and a quick homemade sharp cheddar sauce, this comforting and filling “meal in a jacket” is as delicious as it is nutritious.
