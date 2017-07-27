10 Times Wallpaper Transformed A Room On H&H TV
Nothing makes a statement quite like wallpaper! Get inspired by these H&H TV episodes and take a bold decorating leap in your own home. Click through and tap the play button to watch each video below.
In H&H editorial director Alice Lawlor’s kitchen, designer Sarah Hartill brought in pattern with an English wallpaper that feels botanical without being too flowery.
For the sources in this video, click here.
H&H’s Joel Bray and Jennifer Koper bring high style to a dorm room with removable wallpaper to create a feature wall behind the bed.
For the sources in this video, click here.
Nothing makes a grand statement like a printed wallpaper in an all-white space, as done here in design editor Kai Ethier’s bathroom.
For the sources in this video, click here.
While this baby’s nursery is kept calm with a neutral palette, the star-printed wallpaper on the ceiling adds that wow-factor.
For the sources in this video, click here.
A tropical print wallpaper steals the show in this neutral condo kitchen.
For the sources in this video, click here.
In singer Kai’s global-inspired condo, designer Sabrina Albanese kept many of the walls in the space neutral, but added statement wallpaper in bright colors to various nooks.
For the sources in this video, click here.
In this bathroom, a black and white patterned wallpaper adds drama, while the floral pattern softens the look.
For the sources in this video, click here.
A wall mural isn’t for the faint heart, but it makes a grand statement like nothing else. See how H&H’s Reiko Caron updated a plain white wall with a large watercolor floral mural in just 15 minutes!
For the sources in this video, click here.
A graphic Christian Lacroix wallpaper creates a focal point behind the bed in this girl’s bedroom.
For the sources in this video, click here.
For a cozy, intimate feel in the bedroom, H&H‘s Joel Bray and designer Kelly Buffey used grasscloth wallpaper.
For the sources in this video, click here.
July 31, 2017 at 1:43 pm, baby babybag nursery said:
Quelques semaines après une étape estivale à Vilamoura, au Portugal,
l’EPT s’installe à partir de demain dans l’automne
anglais, au Hilton London Metropole de Londres.