11 Things You’ll Find In Every Celebrity Home
There are certain things a house needs to appeal to celebs: a living room that can accommodate impromptu parties of 200, a palatial closet for designer gowns and a gawker-free pool where they can practice yoga in peace. We’ve rounded up some of the essentials that make their homes — and lives — so enviable.
Do you expect GOOP foodie Gwyneth Paltrow to tear radicchio under the glare of a bad puck light? Didn’t think so. The Windsor Smith-designed kitchen in Gwyneth’s L.A. home has a Grand Palais 180 range stove and a built-in rotisserie oven. As Windsor observes: “kitchens are the new living rooms.”
It’s not easy to walk the red carpet, or constantly get papped while on an idle Sunday morning coffee run. To be camera-ready 24/7 requires a ton of prep, so bathrooms have to be a spot where you don’t mind lingering. This appropriately star-struck principal bathroom in Cameron Diaz’s former Manhattan apartment is a lot like Cameron herself: radiant and very, very cool.
Demi Moore’s $75 million penthouse takes hosting to another level with its own “entertaining floor” equipped with twin projectors and a descending screen. This 7,000-square-foot Manhattan triplex not only has the size to accommodate a huge guest list of notable luminaries (Bono is the sole neighbor), but the skyline view of Central Park is enough to make just about anyone desperate to snag an invite.
Trust Leo to know how to let the good times roll. A bar, like this fieldstone-clad beauty in Leonardo DiCaprio’s modernist, Donald Wexler-designed Palm Springs estate, is a focal point. (He has been too busy to enjoy mixing up cocktails here, but that doesn’t mean you can’t — it’s available for rent at $4,500/night)
Tour the rest of Leo’s Palm Springs estate.
Yes, this bedroom is fit for a king — actually, a former Los Angeles King and Canada’s most beloved hockey player, Wayne Gretzky. Many celebs choose a canopy bed for that extra touch of grandeur, but Wayne opted for a tufted sleigh bed in his North L.A. bedroom in an apropos snowy shade of white, topped by an icy chandelier.
Gwen Stefani’s enviable abs don’t come without some major sweat. The fully kitted-out gym in her Beverly Hills compound is a testament to her dedication, especially when it’s situated right beside a seductive view of the pool.
Tour the rest of Gwen Stefani’s Beverly Hills home.
Trust the lady who brought Jimmy Choo into the popular lexicon to have a closet that would make her alter ego, Carrie Bradshaw, squeal in delight. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Manhattan townhouse walk-in closet is a treasure trove of expertly curated clothing.
The wraparound vista from Alicia Keys’ modernist glass home near Phoenix’s Camelback Mountain is pretty hard to beat. And although most people associate stars’ homes with views of the Hollywood Hills, the air here is smog-free.
No star home is complete without a pool, but actor Jeff Bridges went one step further in his Tuscan villa-inspired Montecito home. Instead of a standard rectangle, his pool resembles a naturalized creek-fed lagoon. The adjoining elevated deck and outdoor fireplace are all serviced by their own kitchen, bath and changing rooms.
Pergolas pop up with surprising regularity in celeb homes, and this one got a double endorsement from J.Lo, who bought the $28 million Bel Air property from actress Sela Ward. Breezy drapes add a romantic touch to this pergola, adjacent to an outdoor fireplace surrounded by lush landscaping.
When you’re a Hollywood actor, a screening room is an elegant way of bringing your work home. In Jason Segel’s former vintage Hollywood Hills house, a relatively discrete home theater lets him catch the latest releases (and perhaps old episodes of his TV shows, Freaks & Geeks or How I Met Your Mother) in privacy.
