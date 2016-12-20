10 Rooms Starring Pantone’s 2017 Color Of The Year
Assistant design editor Jen Masseau shares 10 H&H rooms that feature Pantone’s 2017 Color of the Year.
Each winter, the design community awaits the announcement of Pantone’s “Color of the Year” with bated breath. And for 2017, the color authority has given us a breath of fresh air in return. This year’s favored shade is Greenery, a crisp, bright hue inspired by the colors of nature. Referencing “flourishing foliage” and “the lushness of the great outdoors,” Pantone calls this green “nature’s neutral” — and we’re inclined to agree. Here are 10 spaces that prove this vivid yellow-green can work in just about any room in the house.
Evocative of “the first days of spring when nature’s greens revive, restore and renew,” Pantone’s color experts add that this Greenery is “emblematic of the pursuit of personal passions and vitality.” We think those sound like pretty perfect qualities for a home accent color.
This decidedly more feminine entryway delivers a double dose of the trend color, matching printed wallpaper with tufted velvet stools. The creamy shade of white on the door and trim pairs perfectly with this lively green.
This loft goes bold in its open-concept kitchen with bright green cabinetry and a playful patterned ceiling.
Designer Nancy Riesco took a subtler approach in this modern kitchen, installing a grassy green backsplash for a single, concentrated hit of color.
This picturesque dining room brings the outdoors in with floor-to-ceiling windows. A rustic harvest table is flanked by settees upholstered in a crisp apple green, which tie in nicely with the surrounding greenery.
For a calming look, follow designer David Nicolay’s lead and match a slightly more muted shade of yellow-green with plenty of light wood.
Prefer standout color? Opt for a livelier shade of green like the upholstery on these mid-century modern chairs, which bring a pop of brightness to this moody, charcoal grey breakfast nook.
This space is proof that Greenery works just as well in a traditional home. Here, warm taupes and creams play well with a green zebra-striped rug and striped wingback chair.
This serene all-white bedroom, belonging to Toronto fashion industry fixture Nicholas Mellamphy, is offset nicely by weighty, green velvet drapes.
This guestroom mixes sky blue and coral with on-trend green textiles. The effect is fresh and playful, and would make guests young and old feel right at home.
Graphic green vines climb the walls in this sophisticated powder room by designer Sarah Richardson. The dark wood vanity is the perfect grounding element for the airy print.
-
Eddie