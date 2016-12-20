10 Rooms Starring Pantone’s 2017 Color Of The Year

Assistant design editor Jen Masseau shares 10 H&H rooms that feature Pantone’s 2017 Color of the Year.

Each winter, the design community awaits the announcement of Pantone’s “Color of the Year” with bated breath. And for 2017, the color authority has given us a breath of fresh air in return. This year’s favored shade is Greenery, a crisp, bright hue inspired by the colors of nature. Referencing “flourishing foliage” and “the lushness of the great outdoors,” Pantone calls this green “nature’s neutral” — and we’re inclined to agree. Here are 10 spaces that prove this vivid yellow-green can work in just about any room in the house.