Is Penny-Round Tile The New Subway Tile?

Move over subway tile, there’s a new tile trend that’s back and here to stay. Penny-round tile has been around for over a century, and is one of our Top 10 Design Trends Of 2017. Its quaint quality offers a smart look on walls, floors and ceilings and pairs especially well with brass fixtures and marble sinks. Similar to subway tile, it’s an affordable yet stylish choice, and can be found in any big box home store for practically pennies per square foot.

Get inspired to embrace this look in your bathroom or kitchen with these images from around the web.