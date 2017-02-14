5 Instagram Images We’re Loving Now

For those seeking some design inspiration, Instagram can be a #housegoals gold mine. We wanted to share a handful of our top picks right now, so we scoured some of our favorite feeds and hand-picked the most stunning shots. Happy scrolling!

In the depths of winter, we’re all about texture and cozy spaces, and this London bedroom by Studio Ashby fits the bill. From the multiple different layers of linens on the bed to the upholstered headboard and grasscloth walls, this one has won us over.

Source:
Instagram, Studio Ashby

It’s never too early to bust out crisp white linens! Paired with an antique church pew, the plump pillows soften the look, creating the perfect spot to curl up with a cup of tea and a good book.

Source:
Instagram, Desert Decor

Do kitchens get any better than this? The skylight provides plenty of ample lighting while the brass hardware and bold color palette provide a hit of drama. And check out the thinness of the marble countertop — to die for.

Photographer:
Paul Craig
Source:
Instagram, Humphrey Munson
Designer:
Emma Collins Interiors

While the thought of a purple couch might scare some people off, this sleek beauty from Rita Konig’s feed would quickly convince them otherwise. Set against a fairly neutral background and paired with a supporting cast of chairs in equally bright tones, the room is at once quirky and eclectic yet pulled together.

Source:
Instagram, Rita Konig
Designer:
Rita Konig

Sometimes a little country western can go a long way. Here, a blend of mid-century modern, boho-chic and country-western combine to create a covetable master bedroom.

Source:
Instagram, Bigger than the Three of Us
