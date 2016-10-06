10 All-Season Cottages Worth A Visit Year-Round
While summer is peak cottage season, there are joys of visiting the country year-round: a bonfire on a crisp fall night, a winter afternoon sipping hot chocolate or devouring a juicy read. A winterized cottage presents the opportunity to visit 365 days a year, so the decor must be able to adapt to the changing climate. Have a look inside beautiful all-season cottages that master year-round style.
In Gardiner Museum CEO Kelvin Browne’s vacation home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the kitchen is summer-friendly with its bright palette, but the warm creamy tones adapt well to the colder months, too.
The warm tones of the Danish teak dining set and sideboard complement the rustic ceiling. Bamboo blinds keep things light, and have a beach vibe.
Ticking fabric, seen here on the sleeper sofa in the home office, is a wonderful and durable year-round fabric that can be dressed up with a variety of cushions to suit the season.
Bertoia wire chairs play off an 18th-century Chippendale sofa, recovered in a deep blue velvet, which reads nautical in fairer months and moody during colder ones.
In the living room, white walls brighten up the abundance of warm wood finishes.
While the dining room table in Carmen Dunjko’s second home is set for a summer lunch, boughs of fir and holly would look right at home among the whitewashed floors and birch table supports.
Tactile fabrics, like the knitted blankets and plush sheepskins, give daybeds a luxe, layered look — perfect for snuggling under during a post-turkey nap.
The original stone walls of the schoolhouse give the predominantly white bedroom warmth.
The rustic-chic cabin of Mark Robert and Jim Johnson is all about finding comfort in nature. With the addition of a couple blankets and fuzzy pillows, a white slipcovered sofa is winterized.
Don’t be fooled — porches can be winter-friendly, too! Though it isn’t winterized, the outdoor fabrics and sturdy furniture mean hot toddies can be enjoyed in peace while the snow falls outside.
In the nature-inspired living room, a pillowcase made from Mark’s grandmother’s old fur coat, a cowhide ottoman, antler chandelier and stone fireplace surround bring the outdoors in.
Inky striped chairs are stylish in every season. A fur throw on the head seat is layered on in the colder months for a cozy dose of hygge to wintry meals.
As if Sarah Richardson’s country retreat would be anything but spectacularly cozy. The rich tones of the rug work perfectly with the oranges and reds of the cushions and carefully chosen accents — an effortless, and temporary way to change things up for the seasons.
The simple wainscoting balanced by a lively wallpaper means the room works equally as well for summer as it does winter.
A riot of color and pattern in the principal bedroom is sunny and warm without being overly festive.
In the library of this elegant country house, designer James Davie used layers to create a cozy, nautical look. Warm woods and textiles play off the crisp walls.
In the kitchen, rough-hewn touches and warm merlot colored stools create an inviting scene.
Nothing says comfort and cozy like an inviting great room. Plenty of lamps and sconces provide a warm glow come evening, creating a sense of intimacy.
Outdoor dining doesn’t have to stop once the leaves start changing color. Throw some warm textiles on the table and chairs, like the vintage suzani at this country weekend home, and dress up the table with a cornucopia of harvest riches for an autumnal feel.
An outdoor fireplace is ideal for roasting marshmallows well into winter, without having to trudge through snow.
In this country retreat, the white pine panelling in the study feels fresh all year round.
Gingham is classic, and the blue and white scheme lends itself equally well to summertime living as it does to cozy dinners come fall.
A spacious place to shed jackets and boots is essential in all-season cottages and this well-appointed entryway fits the bill.
Designer Scott Yetman and his partner Jean Michel Lavoie dubbed this room in their Eastern Townships cottage, their “winter room.” The Ralph Lauren-inspired den is taken to the next level of comfort with a cocooning dark scheme.
The central hallway is stocked with ample closet space for whatever winter gear might be needed.
In a winter getaway in the hills of Mont Tremblant, Quebec, the rustic chalet vibe is alive and well. A wood harvest table and oak bookcase ground the floating staircase and high ceilings. A punch of greenery adds some vitality.
Warm beige and grey fabrics balance out the cool scenery beyond the large windows of the principal bedrooms.
What could be more glam than a double-sided fireplace in the ensuite bath? Perfect for a long soak after a day on the slopes.
Given Nova Scotia’s harsh winters, it’s no surprise designer Philip Mitchell chose warm greens and browns for the dining room in his seaside cottage — the space is warm and inviting.
In the principal bathroom, plush towels and floral crewel fabrics soften the hard marble surfaces.
