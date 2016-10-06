10 All-Season Cottages Worth A Visit Year-Round

While summer is peak cottage season, there are joys of visiting the country year-round: a bonfire on a crisp fall night, a winter afternoon sipping hot chocolate or devouring a juicy read. A winterized cottage presents the opportunity to visit 365 days a year, so the decor must be able to adapt to the changing climate. Have a look inside beautiful all-season cottages that master year-round style.

New England Vacation Home
Schoolhouse Country Retreat
Glam Cabin
Idyllic Country Haven
Stately Cottage
Outdoor Living
Stone Farmhouse
Québec Country Chic
Ski Chalet
East Coast Cottage
New England Vacation Home

In Gardiner Museum CEO Kelvin Browne’s vacation home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the kitchen is summer-friendly with its bright palette, but the warm creamy tones adapt well to the colder months, too.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home October 2015

The warm tones of the Danish teak dining set and sideboard complement the rustic ceiling. Bamboo blinds keep things light, and have a beach vibe.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home October 2015

Ticking fabric, seen here on the sleeper sofa in the home office, is a wonderful and durable year-round fabric that can be dressed up with a variety of cushions to suit the season.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home October 2015

Bertoia wire chairs play off an 18th-century Chippendale sofa, recovered in a deep blue velvet, which reads nautical in fairer months and moody during colder ones.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home October 2015

In the living room, white walls brighten up the abundance of warm wood finishes.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home October 2015
Schoolhouse Country Retreat

While the dining room table in Carmen Dunjko’s second home is set for a summer lunch, boughs of fir and holly would look right at home among the whitewashed floors and birch table supports.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home October 2010

Tactile fabrics, like the knitted blankets and plush sheepskins, give daybeds a luxe, layered look — perfect for snuggling under during a post-turkey nap.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home October 2010

The original stone walls of the schoolhouse give the predominantly white bedroom warmth.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home October 2010
Glam Cabin

The rustic-chic cabin of Mark Robert and Jim Johnson is all about finding comfort in nature. With the addition of a couple blankets and fuzzy pillows, a white slipcovered sofa is winterized.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home December 2012

Don’t be fooled — porches can be winter-friendly, too! Though it isn’t winterized, the outdoor fabrics and sturdy furniture mean hot toddies can be enjoyed in peace while the snow falls outside.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home December 2012

In the nature-inspired living room, a pillowcase made from Mark’s grandmother’s old fur coat, a cowhide ottoman, antler chandelier and stone fireplace surround bring the outdoors in.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home December 2012

Inky striped chairs are stylish in every season. A fur throw on the head seat is layered on in the colder months for a cozy dose of hygge to wintry meals.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home December 2012
Idyllic Country Haven

As if Sarah Richardson’s country retreat would be anything but spectacularly cozy. The rich tones of the rug work perfectly with the oranges and reds of the cushions and carefully chosen accents — an effortless, and temporary way to change things up for the seasons.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home November 2010

The simple wainscoting balanced by a lively wallpaper means the room works equally as well for summer as it does winter.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home November 2010

A riot of color and pattern in the principal bedroom is sunny and warm without being overly festive.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home November 2010
Stately Cottage

In the library of this elegant country house, designer James Davie used layers to create a cozy, nautical look. Warm woods and textiles play off the crisp walls.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home October 2014
Designer:
James M. Davie Design

In the kitchen, rough-hewn touches and warm merlot colored stools create an inviting scene.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home October 2014

Nothing says comfort and cozy like an inviting great room. Plenty of lamps and sconces provide a warm glow come evening, creating a sense of intimacy.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home October 2014
Designer:
James M. Davie Design
Outdoor Living

Outdoor dining doesn’t have to stop once the leaves start changing color. Throw some warm textiles on the table and chairs, like the vintage suzani at this country weekend home, and dress up the table with a cornucopia of harvest riches for an autumnal feel.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home October 2013
Designer:
Sarah Richardson Design

An outdoor fireplace is ideal for roasting marshmallows well into winter, without having to trudge through snow.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home October 2013
Designer:
Sarah Richardson Design
Stone Farmhouse

In this country retreat, the white pine panelling in the study feels fresh all year round.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home October 2010
Designer:
Christie Hansen

Gingham is classic, and the blue and white scheme lends itself equally well to summertime living as it does to cozy dinners come fall.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home October 2010
Designer:
Christie Hansen

A spacious place to shed jackets and boots is essential in all-season cottages and this well-appointed entryway fits the bill.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home October 2010
Designer:
Christie Hansen
Québec Country Chic

Designer Scott Yetman and his partner Jean Michel Lavoie dubbed this room in their Eastern Townships cottage, their “winter room.” The Ralph Lauren-inspired den is taken to the next level of comfort with a cocooning dark scheme.

Photographer:
Monic Richard
Source:
House & Home November 2011
Designer:
Scott Yetman

The central hallway is stocked with ample closet space for whatever winter gear might be needed.

Photographer:
Monic Richard
Source:
House & Home November 2011
Designer:
Scott Yetman
Ski Chalet

In a winter getaway in the hills of Mont Tremblant, Quebec, the rustic chalet vibe is alive and well. A wood harvest table and oak bookcase ground the floating staircase and high ceilings. A punch of greenery adds some vitality.

Photographer:
André Rider
Source:
House & Home December 2014
Designer:
Richard Ouellette, Les Ensembliers

Warm beige and grey fabrics balance out the cool scenery beyond the large windows of the principal bedrooms.

Photographer:
André Rider
Source:
House & Home December 2014
Designer:
Richard Ouellette, Les Ensembliers

What could be more glam than a double-sided fireplace in the ensuite bath? Perfect for a long soak after a day on the slopes.

Photographer:
André Rider
Source:
House & Home December 2014
Designer:
Richard Ouellette, Les Ensembliers
East Coast Cottage

Given Nova Scotia’s harsh winters, it’s no surprise designer Philip Mitchell chose warm greens and browns for the dining room in his seaside cottage — the space is warm and inviting.

Photographer:
Janet Kimber
Source:
House & Home October 2011

In the principal bathroom, plush towels and floral crewel fabrics soften the hard marble surfaces.

Photographer:
Janet Kimber
Source:
House & Home October 2011
Jessica Flower
