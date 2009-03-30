Basement Style: 13 Designs

Del Weale and Samantha Farjo designed this light-filled rec room to appeal to adults and children alike.

Key Elements

Light Palette The walls were painted a creamy grey to keep the room airy and bright. “Psychologically, it doesn’t feel like a basement,” say Weale and Farjo.

Copper Fireplace The team focused on using eco-friendly elements. The fireplace, made from low-maintenance recyclable local copper, adds warmth to the space.

Wood Floor Due to extensive damage, the original wood floor was replaced with white oak finished with a natural wax.

Recycled Furniture A credenza was made from recycled letterpress trays and the base for the custom games table is reclaimed barn board. The leather armchairs were vintage finds.

