Basement Style: 13 Designs

If you’re interested in finishing or remodeling your basement, get inspiration from this photo gallery. It features ideas on how to finish basement ceilings, floors and lighting, as well as establishing a design-savvy basement office, den, bar and laundry room.

1 of 13
Basement Entertainment Room
1 of 13
Clean Basement Design
1 of 13
Cutting-Edge Ebony Basement
1 of 13
Sleek Basement Design
1 of 13
Bright Basement
1 of 13
Rustic Style Basement Makeover
1 of 13
Bright Basement Laundry Room
1 of 13
Basement Home Office
1 of 13
Finished Basement Laundry Room
1 of 13
Luxe Basement Bar
1 of 13
Basement Rec Room
1 of 13
Curl-Up-And-Get-Cosy Den
1 of 13
Artful Ideas
1 of 13
Up Next

Basement Style: 13 Designs

View Gallery
Basement Entertainment Room

Del Weale and Samantha Farjo designed this light-filled rec room to appeal to adults and children alike.

Key Elements
Light Palette The walls were painted a creamy grey to keep the room airy and bright. “Psychologically, it doesn’t feel like a basement,” say Weale and Farjo.

Copper Fireplace The team focused on using eco-friendly elements. The fireplace, made from low-maintenance recyclable local copper, adds warmth to the space.

Wood Floor Due to extensive damage, the original wood floor was replaced with white oak finished with a natural wax.

Recycled Furniture A credenza was made from recycled letterpress trays and the base for the custom games table is reclaimed barn board. The leather armchairs were vintage finds.

See more photos of the 2009 Junior League of Toronto showhouse in our gallery.

Photographer:
Sarah Hartill
Products:
Flooring, Rosewood Flooring. Sisal rug, Elte. Lighting, Universal Lamp. Paint: Soapy Water, P5223-14D (on walls) and Mountain Range, P5206-85D (fireplace interior). Pillows (on lounge chairs), Starlight Drapery Workroom. Contractor, Chalcraft Custom Builders. Painting, Melrose Painting. Electrical, C.M.P Electrical Contractors.
Designer:
Del Weale Interior Design and Samantha Farjo Design.
Clean Basement Design

White paint, dramatic dark wood flooring and a fireplace create a cosy living space.

Thanks to a shag rug and low coffee table, this finished basement looks warm and inviting. Built-in shelves add storage and display space for vases, books and photos.

Get more Budget Basement Decorating Tips in our photo gallery.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home February 2008 issue
Products:
Design, Anacleto Design; general contractor, Aldo de Carlo; Saarinen Womb chairs, Hollace Cluny; floor lamp, mercury glass vases on coffee table, Elte; quartz, barnacles, white pears, horn box, dog bookends, L'Atelier; moss balls, white urn Teatro Verde; blue glass balls, bowl, Homefront.
Cutting-Edge Ebony Basement

White cabinets reflect light and provide substantial storage.

It seems counter-intuitive to paint your basement walls and ceiling in such a dark hue, but stylist Arren Williams kept the space bright with mood lighting. “The undermount lighting in the high-gloss storage units highlights our collections,” says Williams. This modern design has a masculine feel without crying out “bachelor pad”.

Find more inspiration in our photo gallery of Arren Williams’ Houses, and get more practical advice in our gallery of Budget Basement Decorating Tips.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home August 2010 issue
Products:
Chair, rug, Elte; storage units (with lighting), Ikea; silk velvet pillow, Constantine; flooring, The Home Depot.
Designer:
Arren Williams
Sleek Basement Design

Eye-catching ottomans add visual interest and functionality.

Stylist Arren Williams‘ basement was designed to be both practical and beautiful. A modern sectional sofa in a charcoal fabric can sit many people while two cane ottomans can be used as side tables or additional seating. To create the perfect setting for movie night, Williams chose a heavy, full-height velvet curtain to block out any unwanted light.

Find more inspiration in our photo gallery of Arren Williams’ Houses, and get more practical advice in our gallery of Budget Basement Decorating Tips.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home August 2010 issue
Products:
Sectional, Gus Modern Design; pillows, Bev Hisey, cane ottomans, Constantine.
Designer:
Arren Williams
Bright Basement

House & Home’s Meg Crossley finished her basement with warm country style.

A faux-brick wall, fireplace mantel, slipcovered sofa and vintage finds combine in this rustic space. Meg cleverly concealed wiring and ductwork into one long, 40-square-foot closet behind the doors flanking the new fireplace.

See a tour of Meg’s basement renovation with Lynda Reeves on Online TV. Plus, get more Budget Basement Decorating Tips.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home Makeovers 2009 special issue
Products:
Manchester brick faux wall, Century Architexture.
Rustic Style Basement Makeover

Add country charm with a painted faux-brick wall.

To create interest in between two doors, House & Home senior editor Meg Crossley had a timeworn, faux-brick wall installed. She then mounted a vintage mantel in front and painted it all out in white. To create the look of a working fireplace, she cut out a portion of the insert, painted it black and then piled up birch logs to fill the space. The light fixture was found in a neighbour’s trash bin and given a new life with nickel plating and tailored shades, while the stunning side tables were a steal at a local flea market. Layering a cow skin over a chunky jute rug adds a layer of warmth, and ties in with the neutral palette.

See a tour of Meg’s basement renovation with Lynda Reeves on Online TV, plus get more Budget Decorating Ideas in our photo gallery.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home Makeovers 2009 special issue
Products:
Manchester faux brick wall, Century Architexture.
Bright Basement Laundry Room

Pretty blue cabinets, dark-wood floors and a school-house light create an air of vintage charm.

H&H senior editor Meg Crossley turned this unfinished basement laundry room into a laundry oasis. Improper venting meant the washer and dryer had to be moved to the opposite wall, where they’re now hidden by bi-fold doors. Meg also added a convenient sink with a kitchen-worthy faucet, an upper shelf and lower cabinets for extra storage. A contractor cut door fronts out of MDF, and then Meg added Shaker trim for a custom look. To give the basement an airy feeling, the space was painted white. Sico‘s Light Sugar (4150-11), an aged white, makes the ceilings seem higher without feeling sterile or cold. The cabinets were painted robin’s egg blue for a country-inspired look.

See a tour of Meg’s basement renovation with Lynda Reeves on Online TV. Plus, get more Budget Basement Decorating Tips and see more luxe Laundry Rooms.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home Makeovers 2009 special issue
Products:
Laminate flooring, The Home Depot; counter, Pragel in Walnut, Ikea; paint colour on cabinets, Sico's Georgetown Sandstone (6157-31); wall colour, Sico's Cotton Ball (6186-21).
Basement Home Office

Working at home is a treat in a decorated and well-lit office.

A basement renovation smartly included space for a home office with lots of room to work and store files. A classic, ergonomic chair is a good investment. A low built-in cabinet with lots of drawers and a countertop to line up file boxes from Ikea allows a table to be used as a desk, which creates the illusion of more floor space. Table lamps and overhead lighting create mood and task lighting over the desk while pot lights mounted under a shelf add to the effect. White paint keeps the space light, a rug, art, a red screen and desk tray make the office homey.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Products:
Chair, Herman Miller. Boxes, Ikea. Lamps and screen, Decorum Decorative Finds. Rug, Elte.
Designer:
Connie Braemer
Finished Basement Laundry Room

A basement laundry room with ideas for decorating and organizing.

The laundry room of this renovated basement was designed to be clean and bright with lots of storage. Simple cabinets and drawers keep everything from linens to sports equipment organized and out of sight. A farmhouse sink and industrial style faucet and art lined along the countertop make the decor more worthy of a main-floor room than a basement for chores. Accessories like matching canisters and a dark tray finish the look off.

See more luxe laundry rooms in our photo gallery. Plus, watch a tour of this basement on Online TV and learn more Budget Basement Decorating Tips.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home January 2011 issue
Products:
House & Home towels, The Bay; iron, Rowenta.
Designer:
Connie Braemer
Luxe Basement Bar

A basement rec room and fully loaded bar designed for entertainment

Cabinets that offer both closed and open storage for glasses and bottles plus a long stone countertop make this basement island the ideal spot for a luxe cocktail party. A combination of ceiling lights and hanging pendant lights create a sexy lounge atmosphere while bar stools that swivel and adjust their height hydraulically are fun and functional.

Photographer:
Ted Yarwood
Source:
House & Home December 2008 issue
Products:
Stools, Euroflare; wall unit, Italinteriors; bowls, Fluid Living.
Designer:
Robyn Clarke
Basement Rec Room

Dark paint and a pool table create a slick sports bar at home for the entertainment of all ages

A modern rec room with furniture, a drinks station complete with bar stools and various games tables was once a boring, underutilized basement. Dark glossy paint on the walls and bulkhead make the atmosphere more adult, but a pool table and soft flooring are kid-friendly. Lighting from pot lights, pendants and wall sconces allows you to adjust the lighting to suit any mood.

Photographer:
Ted Yarwood
Designer:
Robyn Clarke
Curl-Up-And-Get-Cosy Den

A bright and modern space.

A finished basement feels more like an upstairs oasis when it’s packed with so many great design ideas. Floating walnut shelves, a gas fireplace with a rolled-steel surround, and a textural shag rug are just a few of the elements that elevate the space.

To see a full list of our reno trend predictions, view our 2011 Reno Trends photo gallery plus, find out which trend looks Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma like most. Plus, watch a tour of this basement on Online TV and learn more Budget Basement Decorating Tips.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home January 2011 issue
Products:
Millwork, South Park Design Build; Ligne Roset sofa, arched lamp, Kiosk; books, 507 Antiques; large white vase, ivory insect, ebony vessels with lids, candles and candle holders, metal bowl, L'Atelier; vases on top shelf, bowls, Hollace Cluny; taupe pillows, Fluf; Schumacher red patterned pillow fabric, Bilbrough & Co.; red lacquer tray, Shiraleah; susani, Craft on Yonge.
Designer:
Connie Braemer
Artful Ideas

Black frames punctuate an all-white laundry room.

An inexpensive melamine counter runs the length of this basement laundry room. Botanic prints, leaned casually against the wall, add a decorated touch to an otherwise clean and simple design.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Designer:
Peter Fallico
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Tags:

One Response to “Basement Style: 13 Designs”

July 26, 2017 at 4:23 am, click here said:

Thanks for the good writeup. It actually used to be a leisure account it. Look complex to more delivered agreeable from you! However, how could we keep up a correspondence?

Reply

<

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>