Basement Style: 13 Designs
If you’re interested in finishing or remodeling your basement, get inspiration from this photo gallery. It features ideas on how to finish basement ceilings, floors and lighting, as well as establishing a design-savvy basement office, den, bar and laundry room.
Basement Style: 13 Designs
Del Weale and Samantha Farjo designed this light-filled rec room to appeal to adults and children alike.
Key Elements
Light Palette The walls were painted a creamy grey to keep the room airy and bright. “Psychologically, it doesn’t feel like a basement,” say Weale and Farjo.
Copper Fireplace The team focused on using eco-friendly elements. The fireplace, made from low-maintenance recyclable local copper, adds warmth to the space.
Wood Floor Due to extensive damage, the original wood floor was replaced with white oak finished with a natural wax.
Recycled Furniture A credenza was made from recycled letterpress trays and the base for the custom games table is reclaimed barn board. The leather armchairs were vintage finds.
See more photos of the 2009 Junior League of Toronto showhouse in our gallery.
White paint, dramatic dark wood flooring and a fireplace create a cosy living space.
Thanks to a shag rug and low coffee table, this finished basement looks warm and inviting. Built-in shelves add storage and display space for vases, books and photos.
Get more Budget Basement Decorating Tips in our photo gallery.
White cabinets reflect light and provide substantial storage.
It seems counter-intuitive to paint your basement walls and ceiling in such a dark hue, but stylist Arren Williams kept the space bright with mood lighting. “The undermount lighting in the high-gloss storage units highlights our collections,” says Williams. This modern design has a masculine feel without crying out “bachelor pad”.
Find more inspiration in our photo gallery of Arren Williams’ Houses, and get more practical advice in our gallery of Budget Basement Decorating Tips.
Eye-catching ottomans add visual interest and functionality.
Stylist Arren Williams‘ basement was designed to be both practical and beautiful. A modern sectional sofa in a charcoal fabric can sit many people while two cane ottomans can be used as side tables or additional seating. To create the perfect setting for movie night, Williams chose a heavy, full-height velvet curtain to block out any unwanted light.
Find more inspiration in our photo gallery of Arren Williams’ Houses, and get more practical advice in our gallery of Budget Basement Decorating Tips.
House & Home’s Meg Crossley finished her basement with warm country style.
A faux-brick wall, fireplace mantel, slipcovered sofa and vintage finds combine in this rustic space. Meg cleverly concealed wiring and ductwork into one long, 40-square-foot closet behind the doors flanking the new fireplace.
See a tour of Meg’s basement renovation with Lynda Reeves on Online TV. Plus, get more Budget Basement Decorating Tips.
Add country charm with a painted faux-brick wall.
To create interest in between two doors, House & Home senior editor Meg Crossley had a timeworn, faux-brick wall installed. She then mounted a vintage mantel in front and painted it all out in white. To create the look of a working fireplace, she cut out a portion of the insert, painted it black and then piled up birch logs to fill the space. The light fixture was found in a neighbour’s trash bin and given a new life with nickel plating and tailored shades, while the stunning side tables were a steal at a local flea market. Layering a cow skin over a chunky jute rug adds a layer of warmth, and ties in with the neutral palette.
See a tour of Meg’s basement renovation with Lynda Reeves on Online TV, plus get more Budget Decorating Ideas in our photo gallery.
Pretty blue cabinets, dark-wood floors and a school-house light create an air of vintage charm.
H&H senior editor Meg Crossley turned this unfinished basement laundry room into a laundry oasis. Improper venting meant the washer and dryer had to be moved to the opposite wall, where they’re now hidden by bi-fold doors. Meg also added a convenient sink with a kitchen-worthy faucet, an upper shelf and lower cabinets for extra storage. A contractor cut door fronts out of MDF, and then Meg added Shaker trim for a custom look. To give the basement an airy feeling, the space was painted white. Sico‘s Light Sugar (4150-11), an aged white, makes the ceilings seem higher without feeling sterile or cold. The cabinets were painted robin’s egg blue for a country-inspired look.
See a tour of Meg’s basement renovation with Lynda Reeves on Online TV. Plus, get more Budget Basement Decorating Tips and see more luxe Laundry Rooms.
Working at home is a treat in a decorated and well-lit office.
A basement renovation smartly included space for a home office with lots of room to work and store files. A classic, ergonomic chair is a good investment. A low built-in cabinet with lots of drawers and a countertop to line up file boxes from Ikea allows a table to be used as a desk, which creates the illusion of more floor space. Table lamps and overhead lighting create mood and task lighting over the desk while pot lights mounted under a shelf add to the effect. White paint keeps the space light, a rug, art, a red screen and desk tray make the office homey.
A basement laundry room with ideas for decorating and organizing.
The laundry room of this renovated basement was designed to be clean and bright with lots of storage. Simple cabinets and drawers keep everything from linens to sports equipment organized and out of sight. A farmhouse sink and industrial style faucet and art lined along the countertop make the decor more worthy of a main-floor room than a basement for chores. Accessories like matching canisters and a dark tray finish the look off.
See more luxe laundry rooms in our photo gallery. Plus, watch a tour of this basement on Online TV and learn more Budget Basement Decorating Tips.
A basement rec room and fully loaded bar designed for entertainment
Cabinets that offer both closed and open storage for glasses and bottles plus a long stone countertop make this basement island the ideal spot for a luxe cocktail party. A combination of ceiling lights and hanging pendant lights create a sexy lounge atmosphere while bar stools that swivel and adjust their height hydraulically are fun and functional.
Dark paint and a pool table create a slick sports bar at home for the entertainment of all ages
A modern rec room with furniture, a drinks station complete with bar stools and various games tables was once a boring, underutilized basement. Dark glossy paint on the walls and bulkhead make the atmosphere more adult, but a pool table and soft flooring are kid-friendly. Lighting from pot lights, pendants and wall sconces allows you to adjust the lighting to suit any mood.
A bright and modern space.
A finished basement feels more like an upstairs oasis when it’s packed with so many great design ideas. Floating walnut shelves, a gas fireplace with a rolled-steel surround, and a textural shag rug are just a few of the elements that elevate the space.
To see a full list of our reno trend predictions, view our 2011 Reno Trends photo gallery plus, find out which trend looks Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma like most. Plus, watch a tour of this basement on Online TV and learn more Budget Basement Decorating Tips.
Black frames punctuate an all-white laundry room.
An inexpensive melamine counter runs the length of this basement laundry room. Botanic prints, leaned casually against the wall, add a decorated touch to an otherwise clean and simple design.
July 26, 2017 at 4:23 am, click here said:
Thanks for the good writeup. It actually used to be a leisure account it. Look complex to more delivered agreeable from you! However, how could we keep up a correspondence?