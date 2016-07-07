5 Dreamy Coastal Homes With Relaxed Summer Style
We won’t weigh in on which coast is the best host, but those who have homes on Canada’s beautiful shores are pretty much blessed either way. From a P.E.I. vacation home designed by Sarah Richardson to a modern cottage on B.C.’s Preston Island, click through these charming coastal retreats and let us know: which side is calling your name?
Here is designer Deb Nelson outside The Woodbox, a circa 1844 Georgian Revival in Nova Scotia which is clad in shakes, and has a charming fanlight over the door.
In the historic Chester, Nova Scotia, home, the third-floor bedroom overlooking the Chester harbor is the ideal viewing gallery for Canada’s largest keelboat competition, held in August.
Deb says a high hedge gives her three-storey coastal home privacy. At the same time, “it’s got that secret garden feel, even though it’s right in the middle of town,” she says.
Deb makes regular antiquing trips to Great Village, Nova Scotia. The sculptural whale vertebrae by the fireplace is one of her most cherished finds.
Sculptor and designer Martha Sturdy’s cottage is located on Preston Island, a private enclave overlooking B.C.’s Howe Sound. White leather sofas in the main entertaining space make a clean visual statement and hold up wear and tear from a cottage that can accommodate 18 family members.
When Martha wants something, such as the resin light fixtures in the dining room, she makes it. The orbs are randomly spaced for a playful look and they float like planets above the waterfront view.
Martha continued the minimalist palette in the principal bedroom. The headboard and hollowed-out cube tables she made boast a marbled effect that echoes the surrounding stone.
In P.E.I., designer Sarah Richardson and her team tackle a striking new saltbox perched on the red cliffs of the Northumberland Strait. The living room pulls together the home’s sea-inspired blue and white palette. A soaring ceiling accommodates the two-tiered wrought-iron chandelier.
The dining room in this P.E.I. vacation home designed by Sarah Richardson, with its unadorned glass doors, is all about the view. Vinyl upholstery wipes clean, and the bench can accommodate a crowd of kids.
A pale blue palette and the fresh sea air makes this P.E.I. bedroom designed by Sarah Richardson especially conducive to a tranquil sleep. Dark wood twin headboards, bought at auction for $60, feel light and airy after being transformed with white paint.
There is a real connection to the sea in the glass-walled pavilion at the heart of a modernist vacation home on South Pender Island, in B.C.’s Southern Gulf Islands. Furnishings here are sleek and low-slung, so they don’t block the views. The huge white oak dining table and benches are designed to feel like a modern picnic table.
Natural materials such as stone and wood play a starring role in this South Pender Island retreat, where family and friends gather to watch TV or enjoy a fire in the natural stone fireplace, one of the home’s most impressive architectural features. The dining bench slides into the living area for more seating.
The principal bedroom in this B.C. vacation home is cantilivered and wrapped in windows so it feels like a treehouse nestled in the cedars. A spiky wooden light fixture is a modern take on an antler chandelier. Plush carpeting, linen drapes and cozy bedding in soft, calming shades of grey and taupe balance the industrial austerity of concrete floors.
Despite being a new-build, designer Philip Mitchell’s Chester, Nova Scotia, coach house was designed to look old. Divided windows, an Enviroshake roof that looks like authentic cedar and trim details are true to the period of the main cottage, which was built in 1795. Pretty hydrangea bushes keep the coach house totally private.
Philip maxes out space in his Nova Scotia guest house with clever storage solutions. Along one wall of this narrow hallway, he installed a bar with fully stocked cabinets, a mini fridge and sink.
Nautical-themed oil paintings, boat etchings and photographs become a curated collection in the stairwell that leads up to the coach house apartment this new build with a heritage look.
In the bathroom, Philip modelled the floor after a 1940s lavatory, and to give the room a vintage feel, used practical black grout. The tub deck is antique Labrador brown granite.
