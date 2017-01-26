8 Easy Ways To Revamp Your Bathroom On A Budget
Assistant design editor Jennifer Koper shares quick and affordable bathroom makeover ideas.
Bathrooms are so hardworking yet often overlooked. Has it been a while since you’ve paid attention to yours? Here’s the good news: if the major finishes are still in good condition, they’re neutral or you’re simply not ready to undertake a full reno right now, there are ways to give the space an affordable refresh. Do them all, or take your pick — they vary in cost, but all keep budget top of mind.
A stylish shower curtain is a great opportunity to add texture, color or even pattern into your bathroom, but it can be hard to nail the right look. Confession: I once spent almost a year checking the shower curtain section of every store to find a material that looked just right and didn’t have a plasticky feel. Since then, I’ve learned it’s better to hit the fabric shops and create a completely custom look, like designer Cameron MacNeil did in editor-in-chief Beth Hitchcock‘s bathroom. Rather than sewing the fabric into a curtain, a more economical choice is to purchase a set of ready-made drapes in the right length for your shower, and use a shower curtain liner to protect the fabric.
Replace a dated or builder-basic mirror with something fresh. There are some great affordable options on the market now to suit anyone’s style. You might be surprised how this simple move can make a big difference. The Hub from Umbra hits the nail on the head with its coveted round shape and on-trend matte black, rubber frame.
Sometimes a standard bath mat in a small 2’ x 3’ size just doesn’t cut it. I like to expand my search to rugs that aren’t designed specifically for the bathroom if I want something special. Maybe you can just lay down a small, simple bath mat outside the shower, but would prefer a more standout one with a pop of color by your vanity. Turkish, Moroccan and vintage rugs often come in small, irregular shapes that tend to be perfect for bathrooms.
Another quick fix that can be done affordably is to update your lighting. Lighting can make a huge style statement and completely transform a bland bathroom. However, it’s not just about the way it looks — lighting in a main bathroom needs to be functional. It’s important to take into consideration how much light you need, and where the fixture is going to be mounted. I often recommend a fixture with more than one light bulb if it will be mounted above the vanity, whereas single-light sconces can be great when used in pairs.
Yes, it’s convenient to purchase a disposable soap pump, put it on the counter and call it a day, but consider the environmental factor, as well as the cost. I love the simplicity and subtle fluting of the white porcelain collection from H&M Home. Add a matching toothbrush holder and trinket box to keep jewelry safe around the sink.
Keeping frequently used supplies like cotton balls and swabs close at hand can speed up your morning routine and make it more enjoyable. Consider using beautiful canisters that can add a pop of subtle color to your countertop and keep the dust at bay!
Hooks are a given for bath towels, but I also love them for guest and hand towels. Something about a towel on a hook feels more carefree than folded towels on a bar, and they take up less wall space. Consider the finish and shape so that the hooks look beautiful with or without a towel hanging on them, and consider installing one extra than you think you need — you’ll be surprised how often an extra hook can come in handy.
You can paint your walls a fresh neutral or paint just the door in a bright color. With the right paint, you can even add a coat to your tile or vanity. If you do the work yourself, paint is the most affordable way to make the biggest impact.
