Small Space Solution: Built-In Bunk Beds For Kids’ Rooms

When space is tight and siblings are sharing a room, built-in bunk beds can be space-saving superheroes. Creating a sleeping nook for each of your children offers the privacy and breathing room that can keep sharing civilized. As our cities become denser and our living spaces become necessarily more small and environmentally friendly, we’ll be looking at small-space concepts like these more and more.

For the most part, creating a built-in bunk bed will require hiring a carpenter or calling in a particularly handy family member, but, done right, the results will be a smart long-term investment. To give projects like this staying power, focus on creating a simple structure and then add less-expensive, less-permanent decorative touches that can be changed as the kids age out of them.