Desserts
3 Chocolate Desserts To Bake This Valentine’s Day
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Published on February 10, 2026
No Valentine’s Day is complete without chocolate. What better way to say “I love you” than by baking a homemade sweet treat? This Valentine’s Day, discover three of our favourite chocolate dessert recipes from talented chefs and bakers, including an irresistible
cookie, a ganache-filled tart and a skillet brownie with an unexpected twist.
Eden Grinshpan’s Tahini Swirl Skillet Brownie
The host of
Top Chef Canada shares a rich brownie recipe balanced with nutty tahini.
Recipe: Tahini Swirl Brownie
Source: Courtesy of Eden Grinshpan
Nutty Chocolate Ganache Tart
A rich, nut-crusted tart from the team behind Montreal’s award-winning restaurant Elena.
Recipe: Nutty Chocolate Ganache Tart
Source: Excerpted from Salad Pizza Wine by Janice Tiefenbach, Stephanie Mercier Voyer, Ryan Gray and Marley Sniatowsky. © 2023 Janice Tiefenbach, Stephanie Mercier Voyer, Ryan Gray, and Marley Sniatowsky. Photographs by Dominique Lafond. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved
Pistachio Brown Butter & Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Molly Baz’s sweet and salty cookies with a chewy centre will make chocolate lovers swoon.
Recipe: Pistachio Brown Butter & Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Source: Recipe from More is More ©2023 by Molly Baz. Photographs ©2023 by PEDEN + MUNK. Illustrations ©2023 Claire McCracken. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House