3 Chocolate Desserts To Bake This Valentine’s Day

No Valentine’s Day is complete without chocolate. What better way to say “I love you” than by baking a homemade sweet treat? This Valentine’s Day, discover three of our favourite chocolate dessert recipes from talented chefs and bakers, including an irresistible cookie, a ganache-filled tart and a skillet brownie with an unexpected twist.

Eden Grinshpan’s Tahini Swirl Skillet Brownie The host of Top Chef Canada shares a rich brownie recipe balanced with nutty tahini. Recipe: Tahini Swirl Brownie Source: Courtesy of Eden Grinshpan Nutty Chocolate Ganache Tart A rich, nut-crusted tart from the team behind Montreal’s award-winning restaurant Elena. Recipe: Nutty Chocolate Ganache Tart Source: Excerpted from Salad Pizza Wine by Janice Tiefenbach, Stephanie Mercier Voyer, Ryan Gray and Marley Sniatowsky. © 2023 Janice Tiefenbach, Stephanie Mercier Voyer, Ryan Gray, and Marley Sniatowsky. Photographs by Dominique Lafond. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved Pistachio Brown Butter & Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookies Molly Baz’s sweet and salty cookies with a chewy centre will make chocolate lovers swoon. Recipe: Pistachio Brown Butter & Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookies Source: Recipe from More is More ©2023 by Molly Baz. Photographs ©2023 by PEDEN + MUNK. Illustrations ©2023 Claire McCracken. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House