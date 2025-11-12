Decorating & Design

New & Now: 12 Cool and Cosy Home Accents We’re Coveting

Author: Chelsea Dolan

Published on November 12, 2025

Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy design finds for the home. From a stylish fluted table lamp to a velvet burgundy swivel chair, these understated accents will decorate your rooms with touches of cool, calming opulence.

An image of a table lamp with all-around fluted texture on base and shade. calm stylish accents

1) Bask in the Glow

The Seana table lamp is effortlessly modern in a cream colourway and all-over fluted design.

Products: 16" h. x 12" diam. $149. Urban Barn
A photo of a red throw pillow with an abstract design in pink and grey on a white background. calm stylish accents

2) Pillow Talk

The elegant Asher throw pillow boasts a graphic pattern in burgundy, blue and cream on a silk-cotton fabric.

Products: 15" h. x 22" w. $126. CB2
Calm, stylish accents: An image of a piece of wallpaper featuring a Japanese brush pen inspired forest scene with three trees, two herons, and a rooster.

3) Bird’s-Eye View

In collaboration with designer Colette Cosentino, the large-scale Birdsong 3-Panel Set wallpaper takes inspiration from Japanese ink brush paintings.

Products: In Carbon. 64' h. x 13½' w. Pricing upon request. Schumacher
Calm, stylish accents: A photo of a modern shelving unit with overlapping rectangular shapes.

4) Shelf Help

Display treasured objets on the Jaxon étagère in a natural oak finish and aged satin pewter interior frame.

Products: 80" h. x 54" w. x 14" d. $6,999. Donald Choi Home
Calm, stylish accents: An image of a minimalistic lounger with white upholstery and black metal frame on a white background.

5) Refined Reclining

Slim steel legs, neutral performance upholstery and a strap-secured bolster define the Rakesh chaise.

Products: In Omari Natural by Four Hands.. 23¼" h. x 78¾" l. x 33½" w. $2,619. Ah-Bohd Home Store
Calm, stylish accents: An image of a folded beige duvet set on a white background.

6) Under Cover

The 100% cotton Astrid Block-print King duvet set features an intricate pattern on one side and a solid colour on the other.

Products: In Gold. $288/duvet cover, plus 2 pillow cases. West of Main
Calm, stylish accents: A photo of a neutral-toned plaid rug.

7) Plaid Perfect

The contemporary Humphrey Hum-02 rug is power-loomed in a neutral plaid pattern with subtle hits of blue, red and green.

Products: By Chris Loves Julia x Loloi. 8'3" x 11'3". $1,539. Tuck Studio
Calm, stylish accents: An image of a burgundy swivel chair.

8) Go for a Spin

The Vera Swivel accent chair has a barrel shape, tight tailoring in velvety upholstery and a plump interior back cushion for an opulent look.

Products: In Burgundy Mabel Fabric. 28" h. x 341/3" w. x 36" d. $1,699. Crate & Barrel
Calm, stylish accents: An image of a stool with bobbined legs.

9) Sitting Pretty

Bobbin legs in oak and a linen-blend cushion give the Debeck counter stool classic cottage style.

Products: In Cocoa. 24" h. x 16" diam. $464. Arcadia Modern Home
Calm, stylish accents: An image of a checkered square side table.

10) Checkmate

The Meta Check side table has a 1970s modernist look.

Products: In Turkish Travertine and Dark Emperador Marble. 19" h. x 18" sq. $3,005. Elte
Calm, stylish accents: An image of a lightbulb in a tinted glass wall sconce on a white background.

11) Night Light

Emitting a soft, gradient glow through layers of tinted glass, the Pace sconce can be mounted on the wall or ceiling.

Products: In Umber by Caine Heintzman. 11" diam. x 4¼" d. $765. A-N-D
Calm, stylish accents: A photo of a mirror with a frame wrapped in forest-patterned fabric.

12) Upon Reflection

Framing the Fern Forest mirror is a moody botanical pattern printed on cotton-jute fabric that recalls a vintage wallpaper.

Products: 36" h. x 24" w. x 4" d. $1,343. Williams Sonoma Home
