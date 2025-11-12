Decorating & Design
New & Now: 12 Cool and Cosy Home Accents We’re Coveting
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on November 12, 2025
Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy
design finds for the home. From a stylish fluted table lamp to a velvet burgundy swivel chair, these understated accents will decorate your rooms with touches of cool, calming opulence.
1) Bask in the Glow
The Seana table
lamp is effortlessly modern in a cream colourway and all-over fluted design.
Products:
16" h. x 12" diam. $149.
Urban Barn
4) Shelf Help
Display treasured
objets on the Jaxon étagère in a natural oak finish and aged satin pewter interior frame.
Products:
80" h. x 54" w. x 14" d. $6,999.
Donald Choi Home
6) Under Cover
The 100% cotton Astrid Block-print King
duvet set features an intricate pattern on one side and a solid colour on the other.
Products:
In Gold. $288/duvet cover, plus 2 pillow cases.
West of Main
7) Plaid Perfect
The contemporary Humphrey Hum-02 rug is power-loomed in a neutral plaid pattern with subtle hits of blue, red and green.
Products:
By Chris Loves Julia x Loloi. 8'3" x 11'3". $1,539.
Tuck Studio
12) Upon Reflection
Framing the Fern Forest mirror is a moody botanical pattern printed on cotton-jute fabric that recalls a
vintage wallpaper.
Products:
36" h. x 24" w. x 4" d. $1,343.
Williams Sonoma Home