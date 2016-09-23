25 Cozy Spaces To Get You Excited For Fall
If there’s one thing that makes saying goodbye to summer easier, it’s the thought of fall decorating. This time of year, we crave spaces that are warm, layered and all-encompassing, whether it’s the addition of a soft throw at the foot of the bed or velvet pillows to snuggle up with on the sofa. Click through for 25 cozy spaces that are brimming with fall decorating ideas, and are sure to get you excited for the season ahead.
“A bottle of Cabernet with a pretty, frayed grey label,” is how designer James Davie describes this kitchen’s palette. To honor the home’s rural Ontario surroundings James stained the ceiling’s wood beams dark and chose furnishings that felt comfortable, not precious.
James added a new seating area off the kitchen. The faceted pendant light by John Derian seems to mimic the octagonal games table below — a perfect spot to lay out a fall puzzle.
“To me, ‘country’ isn’t cutesy and rustic. It’s comfortable, unpretentious and local,” says designer Jay Hodgins. In his own Prince Edward County weekend getaway (which you can rent on AirBnB!) Jay has a screened-in porch equipped with throw blankets for chillier nights.
Jay’s living room (which also functions as the media room) features cozy textiles, cotton-linen drapes and a sprinkling of plush floor cushions. The extra-long sofa doubles as an additional sleeping area for overnight guests.
This principal ensuite’s dark wood envelope is lightened with a double vanity done in a lighter stain and a marble-framed mirror. It has so much character, you’d never know this cottage was a new build!
Designer Meredith Heron knew Benjamin Moore’s Lead Gray was the perfect color for these built-ins. The deeper shade feels appropriate for a den, and a red and cream rug helps warm up the palette.
Leave it to H&H‘s assistant design editor Jen Koper to craft the perfect wall hanging for this bedroom. To complete the cabin feel, Jen layered the bed with cozy linens and added wood wall paneling behind. Pick up one of Jen’s beautiful wall hangings on Etsy!
Dining alfresco is certainly doable with mild fall temperatures. Designers Sarah Richardson and Natalie Hodgins dressed up this seating area with a vintage kilim. “If you removed the tablecloth, the vignette would look flat,” explains Natalie.
In order to cater to her young family and the occasional grown-up gathering, designer Sarah Hartill kept accessories pared-back and chose a durable Turkish rug (perfect for hiding any stains) for her living room. Stacked logs lend interest to the otherwise simple fireplace surround.
We loved this kitchen by designers Barbara Purdy and Olivia Botrie so much it made the cover of our March 2015 issue! Wood touches — on the barn doors, island, beams and floor — make this kitchen feel oh-so-appropriate for a Thanksgiving feast or other fall fête.
“The power of color is so extreme. When this room was white, it felt little. Now, you want to spend time here,” says Brian Gluckstein. Bordeaux-hued drapes blend seamlessly with the Télio wall covering and create a rich envelope that draws you in.
This living room’s extra-tall reclaimed barnboard ceilings (they’re 22 feet to be exact) demand attention. To keep the space from feeling too rustic, interior designer Christie Hansen opted for elegant furniture with a refined palette of warm neutrals.
A William Birch sofa, dark wood floors, stacks of books and sculptural lamps complete this comfortable living room. The curtains feel appropriately fall with their amber and mustard stripes.
“We tried to accentuate the unique elements, like the incredibly large windows, but still make it feel warm,” says Ali Yaphe of her own dramatic living room. In addition to the black Cambrian stone fireplace, a 13′ tall Ficus tree sits proudly in the corner and a Serge Mouille light fixture adds a sculptural touch to the ceiling.
This dreamy principal bathroom pairs rustic with refined in the form of wood beams and polished nickel finishes. The cast-iron tub beckons for a long soak.
Designer Sarah Richardson used tonal striped throw pillows and a muted rug to bring subtle sophistication to this country home. Crimson-hued maple leaves are the perfect fall touch on top of built-in cabinets.
This fringe-filled bedroom features a pompom lampshade, macramé-inspired wall hanging and trimmed pillows. The result is a space destined for lazy Sunday mornings spent lounging in bed.
“A family room is best in a contemporary style with few tchotchkes and no hard edges, especially with kids,” says designer Sloan Mauran. In her own living room, walnut built-ins and striated onyx create a striking focal wall.
At first glance this living room, painted in Benjamin Moore’s Classic Gray, doesn’t scream fall. However, we think the live-edge style coffee table, artwork by Brent Orr and expansive sectional feel cozy and inviting — two characteristics of the season.
“The connection to nature here — the sea, dunes, marshes, winds — that’s what I love even more than the history of the area,” says Gardiner Museum CEO Kelvin Browne. We admit, Cape Cod sure is breathtaking, but Kelvin’s 1780s saltbox may be just as enticing.
A paisley-printed roman blind, walnut vanity and brass accents give this white bathroom a warm, welcoming feel. “When you’ve been tearing around after kids all day, there’s something totally divine about being able to rest your tired bones somewhere special,” explains designer Sam Sacks.
“When you mix eras, you avoid getting caught up in trends,” says homeowner Michelle Donnelly. In her eight-year-old son Jack’s room, an eclectic duvet cover and rug are a pleasing contrast to the white walls.
Designer Silvana D’addazio and her partner Saeed Mohamed designed a luxurious three-piece sofa for their living room’s window nook. The understated upholstery allows other elements in the room, like a whimsical mural over the fireplace and 18th-century Italian mirror, to take prominence.
When it comes to designing a country home, Sarah Richardson believes “Country design should feel distinctive. If you’d put it in your city home, it probably doesn’t belong in the country.” Rich alder wood paneling and a coffered ceiling are ideally suited to the rural surroundings.
