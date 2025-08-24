Clean Lines and A Warm Aesthetic Define Jewellery Designer Dean Davidson’s Loft

The foyer features a slim travertine ledge for display, and custom closets on the other side provide generous storage.

House & Home: What attracted you to this building, and how long did the reno take?

Dean Davidson: We fell in love with the beautiful view of the city through the massive industrial windows.

Fernando Fontineles: We were set on renovating a Victorian townhouse, but Dean’s a tall guy and he had to keep ducking everywhere. Loft living is ideal for our lifestyle because of our travelling: there’s no yard maintenance — you just lock the door and leave. The project took six months to complete.

