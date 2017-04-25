Discover The Design Detail Trending Now!

Assistant design editor Jennifer Koper shares what’s currently catching her eye.

I’ve always loved the lightness and airiness of cane-webbing, loose-weave linen drapes and similar materials that have a see-through quality. This breeziness feels perfectly appropriate for spring, which is why I’m loving a trend that’s been popping up lately with the same kind of feel: perforation. Still very prevalent in metal lanterns, this trend has made its way into all kinds of home goods. Click through to find seven of my favorite perforated finds right now.