Editor’s Advice: Joel Bray’s Top Tips For Holiday Entertaining

Design Editor Joel Bray shares the holiday entertaining tips he presented on The Marilyn Denis Show. 

Joel-Bray-FeaturedImgI’ve been thinking a lot about holiday entertaining recently, and I’m sure you have, too. In the coming weeks, we’ll be welcoming crowds of family and friends into our homes — and for many of us, this equals a fair amount of stress! So to make things a bit easier, I rounded up some simple, no-fail entertaining tips and presented them on yesterday’s episode of The Marilyn Denis Show. If you missed it, here are some of the things you can do to ensure your next gathering is fun, festive and goes off without a hitch.

Light The Path With Lanterns
Set A Scented Candle By The Door
Set Up A
Set Out A Punch Bowl
Clear Off Your Surfaces
Reorient Your Furniture
Lay Out A Floor-Length Tablecloth
Add Flowers Wherever A Guest May Go
If Necessary, Hire Some Help
Light The Path With Lanterns

Set the scene the minute guests set eyes on your front door by illuminating your front steps or walkway with lanterns. Opt for safe and wind-resistant battery-operated candles like these ones from Pottery Barn.

Source:
Pottery Barn
Products:
Park Hill lantern, from $49US; Premium Flicker Flameless Outdoor Pillar candles in Ivory, from $40 each
Set A Scented Candle By The Door

Offer guests a warm welcome with something that smells like quintessential Christmas, like this Frasier Fir candle from Indigo.

Source:
Indigo
Products:
Thymes Frasier Fir Poured candle, $25
Set Up A "Coat Check"

Think beyond the bedroom coat pile! Setting a simple rack in the entry, like the Turbo clothes rack from Ikea (shown), is an easy way to keep guest’s jackets neat and accessible. Take things a step further by numbering hangers and giving guests corresponding tickets. (This works even better when you’ve got someone to help retrieve coats when guests head out for the night.)

Source:
Design Sponge (left); Joanne Sites via Pinterest
Set Out A Punch Bowl

The punch bowl is making a comeback, and is an easy way to offer guests their first drink while welcoming others at the door.

Source:
CB2
Products:
Punch bowl, $32
Clear Off Your Surfaces

Edit your living spaces by removing any non-essentials from your tables and ledges (without making your home feel too spare) so guests feel welcome to set down glasses and plates.

 

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home December 2010
Designer:
Morgan Michener; Kathryn Bala
Reorient Your Furniture

Remove any nonessential furniture that might make rooms feel crowded when they’re full of people. For example, for a cocktail party where the dining table will be used as a buffet, remove the bulk of the dining chairs for better flow (keep a few pushed back around the perimeter of the room for those who want to sit).

 

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home December 2010
Designer:
Morgan Michener; Kathryn Bala
Lay Out A Floor-Length Tablecloth

Whether it’s on the dining table or console, a full tablecloth looks elegant and festive. It also creates the perfect hidden spot for stashing extra wine bottles and bussed glassware.

 

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home December 2010
Designer:
Morgan Michener; Kathryn Bala
Add Flowers Wherever A Guest May Go

I’m always a fan of a pretty vase in the powder room. This kind of attention to detail won’t go unnoticed.

 

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home March 2013
Designer:
Mandy Milks; Mazen El-Abdallah; Stacey Smithers
If Necessary, Hire Some Help

Ideal for larger affairs, professional servers make it easier for you to enjoy the party, too. At the beginning of the night, station one server at the front door so each guest receives a warm welcome.

Source:
Daniel et Daniel
