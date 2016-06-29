Everything You Need To Host A Pool Party This Summer
Assistant design editor Jennifer Koper shares her top picks for poolside entertaining.
If you’re lucky enough to have a pool in your backyard, we’ll know where to find you on summer weekends — not to mention your family and friends! So why not prep your outdoor space for entertaining with some fresh accent pieces? Take your pick from these pool party-ready finds, and then get ready to soak up some sun.
If you’re planning on having a lot of guests drop by, you may need to pick up some additional seating. These sunny yellow chairs from Pier 1 will add a pop of fun color to your yard, and they’re comfortable enough to lounge in all day. They’re also stackable, making it easy to stow them away when the party’s over.
Leave your heavy glass pitcher inside. The Sora acrylic pitcher from Crate & Barrel is a classically beautiful, durable and lightweight vessel for serving cocktails or refreshing sangria.
If you prefer to offer your guests more variety, check out this three-tiered beverage dispenser from Canadian Tire. I think it would look great filled with flavored waters — sliced cucumbers, lemons and limes all floating in their own compartments.
Say no more to flimsy paper plates or broken china. This melamine outdoor dinnerware looks just like glazed ceramic, but is much more hard-wearing. It’s sure to take your outdoor dining experience up a few notches.
If you’re used to entertaining poolside, you know that having a couple extra towels on hand is essential. These Turkish cotton beach towels from Bed Bath & Beyond look great and dry quickly, so they’re always ready for your guests’ next dip.
If you have the space, consider setting up a crowd-pleasing outdoor bar. Keep bottle openers and other tools stashed in the handy utility drawer and key cocktail ingredients in the open shelves.
Make sure your guests have shady spots to cool down. If you don’t have natural shade in your yard, strategically placed umbrellas around seating areas are the way to go. This offset umbrella from Walmart is a great price and a great size.
You won’t regret picking up a couple of poolside loungers, if you don’t have a few already. What better way to dry off than lying out in the sun? These sleek looking adjustable loungers from Ikea are a particularly great buy.
Keep the party going into the evening by hanging a few of these pretty solar-powered lanterns around your yard.
Finally, a pool party isn’t complete without at least one awesome pool float — something to lounge on, float in and create perfect summer photo ops! A giant watermelon slice, doughnut or flamingo should do the trick.
