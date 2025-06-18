Decorating & Design
The City Column: What To Do In Niagara, Ont.
Author: Maryam Siddiqi
Published on June 18, 2025
All the nature, art, food and theatre in Niagara Falls,
Niagara-on-the-Lake and the surrounding wine country will surprise you. Now is the perfect time to explore Niagara, Ontario: cycle to wineries, relax at a spa and catch an unmatched glimpse of the world-famous falls.
Where to Stay
New: 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa
A launchpad for exploring Niagara-on-the-Lake,
this luxe hotel has a private garden, acclaimed restaurant with a deep wine cellar and a 12,000- square-foot spa. For larger groups, the two-bedroom villa is a spacious option.
124 Queen St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
Photographer: Courtesy of 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa
Classic: Inn On The Twenty
Located in Jordan Village and surrounded by some of the region’s best wineries. Suites in the
century-old building are bright and airy, with expansive windows and 12-foot-high ceilings. The inn offers bike rentals, ideal for exploring neighbouring vineyards.
3845 Main St., Jordan Station, Ont.
Photographer: Courtesy of Inn On The Twenty
Where to Eat
Restaurant Pearl Morissette
One of the best restaurants in Canada, awarded one Michelin star, plus a Michelin Green star for its regenerative operations. The
French-inspired menu is a celebration of local growers and farmers, fishers and foragers — and the resto has its own garden and orchard, too. Views over the namesake winery will make you feel transported.
3953 Jordan Rd., Jordan Station, Ont.
Photographer: Courtesy of Restaurant Pearl Morisette
11th Post on Queen
The Niagara-on-the-Lake outpost of Two Sisters Vineyards, this restaurant is like visiting the winery without leaving town. Pair a glass of wine with elevated comfort food: nachos topped with house-smoked beef brisket, roasted chicken or a French beef dip sandwich.
135 Queen St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
Fat Rabbit
This butcher shop turned
Michelin-recognized restaurant features house-made charcuterie (coppa, pancetta, sujuk and more) with sides including a pickle plate and foie gras–stuffed profiterole.
34 Geneva St., St. Catharines, Ont.
Photographer: Courtesy of 11th Post on Queen
What to See
The Tunnel at Niagara Parks Power Station
Enter through the restored station and head 180 feet underground to the 670-metre-long tunnel that water once roared through. As you journey to the epic view of Niagara Falls from the bottom of its cascade, you’ll learn the history of the station and how the tunnel was built.
7005 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, Ont.
RiverBrink Art Museum
This
art gallery has 1,400 pieces in its permanent collection including works by Tom Thomson, Emily Carr and Edgar Degas. The spring and summer exhibition is Tales in Line and Colour by Japanese-Canadian artist Naoko Matsubara, an exploration of Japanese woodcut printmaking.
116 Queenston St., Queenston, Ont.
13th Street Winery
Visit this winery for the wine — and for the art. Between tastings, check out the
sculpture garden on the winery grounds to explore works by local and international artists.
1776 Fourth Ave., St. Catharines, Ont.
Shaw Festival
A spring or summer trip to Niagara isn’t complete without seeing a play at the Shaw Festival. This season, catch the laughs and lyrics of Cole Porter’s Anything Goes or George Bernard Shaw’s provocative Major Barbara.
10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
Photographer: Courtesy of Niagara Parks Power Station
Where to Shop
New: Brigette & Amy
Inspired by owner Amy Eitzen’s grandmother, Brigette, this
home store is organized by collection — Vintage, Furniture, Kitchen — and offers textiles, furniture, kitchen tools and more.
51 Front St. S., Thorold, Ont.
Classic: Bloom & Co.
A floral business and mecca for gardeners. Find vases, pots and baskets of all sizes, plus essentials like pruning snips and watering vessels.
247 Four Mile Creek Rd., St. David’s, Ont.
Photographer: Courtesy of Brigitte & Amy