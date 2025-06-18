The City Column: What To Do In Niagara, Ont.

What to See

The Tunnel at Niagara Parks Power Station

Enter through the restored station and head 180 feet underground to the 670-metre-long tunnel that water once roared through. As you journey to the epic view of Niagara Falls from the bottom of its cascade, you’ll learn the history of the station and how the tunnel was built.

7005 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, Ont.

RiverBrink Art Museum

This art gallery has 1,400 pieces in its permanent collection including works by Tom Thomson, Emily Carr and Edgar Degas. The spring and summer exhibition is Tales in Line and Colour by Japanese-Canadian artist Naoko Matsubara, an exploration of Japanese woodcut printmaking.

116 Queenston St., Queenston, Ont.

13th Street Winery

Visit this winery for the wine — and for the art. Between tastings, check out the sculpture garden on the winery grounds to explore works by local and international artists.

1776 Fourth Ave., St. Catharines, Ont.

Shaw Festival

A spring or summer trip to Niagara isn’t complete without seeing a play at the Shaw Festival. This season, catch the laughs and lyrics of Cole Porter’s Anything Goes or George Bernard Shaw’s provocative Major Barbara.

10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.