Your home is your sanctuary — the place where you retreat after a long day to unwind. Creating just the right environment can boost your well-being, whether you’re snuggling into bed, focusing at your desk or whipping up a delicious meal in your kitchen. Even more relaxing? Taking precious time out of your day to savour a soothing cup of tea in a gorgeous space that you created. Get inspired by these tranquil rooms and let us know which one you’d most like to sip a cup of Tetley’s new collection of Ayurvedic Balance teas in. Then, check back on January 3, 2017, for even more photos of rooms that can help you find your balance.
Sometimes it’s the little things that get your creativity flowing — like opening a new paper notebook, or having fresh flowers and inspiring art close at hand. Now, you can also enjoy the Poise-Vata blend from Tetley’s new collection of Ayurvedic Balance teas. It features natural ingredients like warm spices, fennel and chamomile, with a refreshing orange zest finish.
Warm, neutral walls and rich wood floors and furniture make this home office a cosy space to work. Painting the window trim the same colour as the walls keeps the focus on the view and helps the room feel larger, while task and ambient lighting and natural light offer brightness. The office also doubles as a TV room or guest bedroom, thanks to the sleeper sofa.
Built-in shelving, closed cabinets and a storage ottoman offer a place to stash books, papers and a printer, leaving this Parsons-style dining table/desk free of clutter. Corralling supplies in a basket and a canister-style desk organizer keeps the surface clear for papers when needed. A tall, gilded mirror reflects light, making the room appear bigger.
Blackened-steel interior windows separate this home office from the adjacent kitchen, creating a quiet place to work, while letting light in and offering sight lines from room to room. Using the same materials and neutral palette in both spaces — such as white glazed bricks, black library-style wall sconces and white oak cabinets and floors — creates a cohesive, minimalist look.
Placing a desk and chair on a hide rug delineates a stylish home office in the corner of this multipurpose den. A wall of ready-made Ikea wardrobe units, customized with paint and brass knobs, offers storage and a hit of colour that complements the warm wood tones throughout. Grasscloth wallpaper adds texture, while a layered vignette on the painted chest featuring artwork, greenery and a lamp injects personality.
Just like a bedroom palette of silver and pale blues, the Cool-Pitta blend from Tetley’s new collection of Ayurvedic Balance teas can help promote a soothing, restful mood. All-natural ingredients like peppermint, hibiscus, lemon balm and lavender offer fresh flavour with a floral finish.
This principal bedroom evokes the peaceful feeling of an ocean-side retreat with its sand dollar–patterned headboard and blue and white palette. Vintage finds like the chandelier and side tables balance the contemporary pieces.
Placing the bed underneath the window gives this room a soothing natural focal point. The ikat headboard fabric in shades of blue adds interest without being overpowering. Brass hardware and modern reading lamps add edge, while the pendant light floats cloud-like over the airy space.
A blue mohair-covered headboard pops against blush-coloured silk wallpaper. The mid-century modern–inspired side table doubles as a makeup stand, complete with a welcoming sheepskin-covered stool. A tall, leaning mirror reflects light and adds a sense of space.
A grey linen-upholstered headboard adds subtle colour in this traditional bedroom. Its Moorish-inspired shape, and the warm wood furniture and artwork, give the room a layered look. Sculptural vases and fresh flowers offer calming colour.
