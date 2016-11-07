Find Your Balance: Vote For Your Favourite Room For A Chance To Win $500

Presented by

Your home is your sanctuary — the place where you retreat after a long day to unwind. Creating just the right environment can boost your well-being, whether you’re snuggling into bed, focusing at your desk or whipping up a delicious meal in your kitchen. Even more relaxing? Taking precious time out of your day to savour a soothing cup of tea in a gorgeous space that you created. Get inspired by these tranquil rooms and let us know which one you’d most like to sip a cup of Tetley’s new collection of Ayurvedic Balance teas in. Then, check back on January 3, 2017, for even more photos of rooms that can help you find your balance.

Click the “Vote Now” button above or below your favourite room and complete the form that appears for a chance to win $500 from Tetley. Vote once per day for more contest entries!

Contest open to residents of Canada, excluding Quebec. See complete contest rules.