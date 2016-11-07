Find Your Balance: Vote For Your Favourite Room For A Chance To Win $500

Your home is your sanctuary — the place where you retreat after a long day to unwind. Creating just the right environment can boost your well-being, whether you're snuggling into bed, focusing at your desk or whipping up a delicious meal in your kitchen. Even more relaxing? Taking precious time out of your day to savour a soothing cup of tea in a gorgeous space that you created.

Focused Home Office

1a-Tetley-Ayurveda-Poise-Vata-Tea-028-2-194pxwSometimes it’s the little things that get your creativity flowing — like opening a new paper notebook, or having fresh flowers and inspiring art close at hand. Now, you can also enjoy the Poise-Vata blend from Tetley’s new collection of Ayurvedic Balance teas. It features natural ingredients like warm spices, fennel and chamomile, with a refreshing orange zest finish.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home January 2017
Products:
Teapot and saucer, Hopson Grace.
Designer:
Styling, Sabrina Linn
Modern Farmhouse Office

Warm, neutral walls and rich wood floors and furniture make this home office a cosy space to work. Painting the window trim the same colour as the walls keeps the focus on the view and helps the room feel larger, while task and ambient lighting and natural light offer brightness. The office also doubles as a TV room or guest bedroom, thanks to the sleeper sofa.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home October 2015
Products:
Desk, Jonnys Antiques; chair, Skinner; lamps, RH Restoration Hardware; Twilight sleeper sofa by Flemming Busk, Design Within Reach; blinds, Levolor.
Polished Home Office

Built-in shelving, closed cabinets and a storage ottoman offer a place to stash books, papers and a printer, leaving this Parsons-style dining table/desk free of clutter. Corralling supplies in a basket and a canister-style desk organizer keeps the surface clear for papers when needed. A tall, gilded mirror reflects light, making the room appear bigger.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home August 2015
Products:
Built-in shelving design, Feasby & Bleeks Design; bench, desk pad, Ikea; blanket (on bench), canister-style desk organizer, Anthropologie; armchair, Lee Jofa; tall vase, lamp, Peaks & Rafters; craft paper (under desk pad), The Paper Place; basket, Putti.
Designer:
Produced by Joel Bray
Modern-Industrial Study

Blackened-steel interior windows separate this home office from the adjacent kitchen, creating a quiet place to work, while letting light in and offering sight lines from room to room. Using the same materials and neutral palette in both spaces — such as white glazed bricks, black library-style wall sconces and white oak cabinets and floors — creates a cohesive, minimalist look.

Photographer:
Colin Way
Source:
House & Home March 2016
Products:
White oak cabinets, Sunview Custom Cabinetry; window, First Impressions Metal Works; white oak flooring, Heritage Hardwood Flooring; glazed bricks, Brock White; chairs, Inmod; sconce by Visual Comfort, Carrington Lighting.
Designer:
Design, Nam Dang-Mitchell, Nam Dang-Mitchell Design; architectural design, Darcy Lundgren, DaDe Art & Design Lab; builder, Paul Murray and Ryan Glover, Mission Homes.
Cosy Traditional Den

Placing a desk and chair on a hide rug delineates a stylish home office in the corner of this multipurpose den. A wall of ready-made Ikea wardrobe units, customized with paint and brass knobs, offers storage and a hit of colour that complements the warm wood tones throughout. Grasscloth wallpaper adds texture, while a layered vignette on the painted chest featuring artwork, greenery and a lamp injects personality.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home February 2016
Products:
Desk, Elte; hide rug, Ikea; Stafford chair, Sarah Richardson Design; lamp, Residential Lighting Studio; white chest, Vintage Fine Objects; mirror, Green’s Antiques.
Designer:
Design, Allison Willson, Sarah Richardson Design.
Calm & Cool Bedroom

Tetley Ayurvedic Balance Cool-Pitta TeaJust like a bedroom palette of silver and pale blues, the Cool-Pitta blend from Tetley’s new collection of Ayurvedic Balance teas can help promote a soothing, restful mood. All-natural ingredients like peppermint, hibiscus, lemon balm and lavender offer fresh flavour with a floral finish.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home December 2016
Products:
Cup, saucer, Hopson Grace.
Designer:
Styling, Sabrina Linn.
Seaside Retreat

This principal bedroom evokes the peaceful feeling of an ocean-side retreat with its sand dollar–patterned headboard and blue and white palette. Vintage finds like the chandelier and side tables balance the contemporary pieces.

Photographer:
Stacey Brandford
Source:
House & Home August 2016
Designer:
Natalie Hodgins and Shannon Morrison, Sarah Richardson Design
Light & Airy Bedroom

Placing the bed underneath the window gives this room a soothing natural focal point. The ikat headboard fabric in shades of blue adds interest without being overpowering. Brass hardware and modern reading lamps add edge, while the pendant light floats cloud-like over the airy space.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home June 2016
Designer:
Cameron MacNeil
Luxe Eclectic Bedroom

A blue mohair-covered headboard pops against blush-coloured silk wallpaper. The mid-century modern–inspired side table doubles as a makeup stand, complete with a welcoming sheepskin-covered stool. A tall, leaning mirror reflects light and adds a sense of space.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home September 2016
Designer:
Sabrina Albanese
Tranquil Bedroom Oasis

A grey linen-upholstered headboard adds subtle colour in this traditional bedroom. Its Moorish-inspired shape, and the warm wood furniture and artwork, give the room a layered look. Sculptural vases and fresh flowers offer calming colour.

Learn more about how Tetley Ayurvedic Balance Teas can help you find your balance.

Photographer:
Jessica Glynn
Source:
House & Home May 2016
Designer:
Ashley Waddell and Courtney Whatley, Olivia O’Bryan Design
