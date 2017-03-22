25 Spaces That Prove Your Rooms Need A Hint Of Black
There are a few design elements you’d notice right away in these stunning rooms, such as the efficient use of space, the expertly arranged furnishings and, yes, your strong desire to move in immediately. But take a second look and you may also notice there’s a trend running through them — each of these rooms uses just a touch of black. Click through to learn how the smallest hint of the shade can make the biggest impact in a space.
The serene combo of soft cream-colored couches and white-washed vaulted ceilings is contrasted by multiple ultra-modern black wall sconces in this cathedral-like living room.
Oversized black pendant lights and black countertops bring gravitas to this white kitchen. A row of leggy black and wood stools punctuate the white and Carrera marble island.
The natural tones of wood, wool, grass and gold accents provide a warm-color counterpoint to the black tile and grout in the cave-like tub and shower.
Designer Tommy Smythe once said, “A room without black is like a face without eyebrows.” Without the black accents in this bedroom — found in the picture frames, curtain rod, side table and hardware — it would appear as if something was missing.
Leather chair cushions ground this dining room, adding a serious note to the otherwise playful space.
Pale pastels and soft gold wash through this soothing formal living room, but it’s the black geometric wall art that provides a solid landing place for the appreciative eye.
Designed as a multipurpose creative space by Sarah Sherman Samuel, Light Lab showcases multiple 2017 decor trends including pastels with black, marble-slab backsplashes, sharp mosaic tiles and 1960s-inspired lighting.
Though this room is bright and airy at first glance, black is sprinkled in ever so slightly. From the sculptural matte black candle holders to the wrought-iron console on the left, as well as the marble side table and weave in the rug, black brings much-needed definition to the space.
When drama is the design order of the day, sometimes a bit of black won’t cut it — you need a lot of black. Once feared for its light-absorbing properties, matte-black wall paint is back and better than ever (especially when teamed up with high-shine gold accents).
The glossy, double black doors bring a feel of Old Hollywood into this glamorous living room. (The gilded sofa and oversized fashion-sketch canvases help too.)
A solid-black table with chunky legs helps to visually ground this set of copper-wire dining room chairs.
White and wood dominate in this 1920s bungalow kitchen-and-dining-room addition. The single black pendant lamp and matte-black faucet visually slice through the empty white space.
The purposeful placement of the black woven sculpture next to the white stand-alone tub is reminiscent of the rock placement found in traditional Japanese garden designs.
A lemon tree sprouts out of a black ceramic pot, proving that black accents don’t always just have to be about aesthetics — they can be practical too, and even provide nourishment.
A room designed for a teenage boy must straddle the space between childhood and adulthood. Designer Kate Marker nailed it with the help of this bold, geometric wallpaper.
Black, grey, white and gold are the styling staples of this stunning Soho loft — and one of the top color-mixing combos for 2017.
Upholstered headboards and geometric prints, especially those inspired by ancient African and Asian cultures, are primed to be big trends for 2017. So, this bedroom is already way ahead of the decor game.
A black-and-white arabesque wallpaper is complemented by a matte black faucet from Brizo in this bold bathroom designed by Vanessa Francis for her teenage daughter.
Tucked back in the far corner, the black turned-slat crib and angled-head floor lamp stand out from the other vintage pieces and muted primary colors that feature in the cozy nursery.
A surefire way to make your prized objets d’art (and actual art) take center stage in a white built-in is to line the back of the shelves with black textured material or paint them matte black.
This year, black is finding itself paired with pastels more often than not, but saddling it up with sable, natural white and sand can also be effective, as designer Kirsten Marie proves in this Californian home.
Touches of black throughout this simple, modern bedroom tie the whole design concept together to create a peaceful space made for sleeping.
From the bottom up, black runs throughout this high-impact kitchen designed by Krista Schrock and David John Dick. The black-veined marble-slab backsplash is a showstopper.
Even when a designer celebrates color — as stylist Julia Green does in her own home — black can still be used as part of the overall palette. The aubergine Lucite dining chairs and flower-inspired pink artwork pair perfectly with the wood paneling and warm-black feature wall.
Yes, the black-topped, copper-plumbing-pipe side table and potted prickly-pear cactus all add charm to this room, but it’s the black cat that really steals the style show.