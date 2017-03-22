25 Spaces That Prove Your Rooms Need A Hint Of Black

There are a few design elements you’d notice right away in these stunning rooms, such as the efficient use of space, the expertly arranged furnishings and, yes, your strong desire to move in immediately. But take a second look and you may also notice there’s a trend running through them — each of these rooms uses just a touch of black. Click through to learn how the smallest hint of the shade can make the biggest impact in a space.