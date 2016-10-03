H&H’s 30th Anniversary Contest: Enter To Win 1 Of 30 Prizes!

It’s House & Home’s anniversary, and our advertising partners are helping us celebrate by giving away elegant furniture, appliances, stunning accessories, gift cards and more! Learn about the prizes here and then enter for your chance to win.

*No purchase necessary. Contest open to residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, and closes December 31, 2016. See complete rules

American Standard Beale™ Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet, Valued At $875
Keira Stool From Barrymore Furniture, Valued At $1,025
Benjamin Moore Aura Premium Interior Paint And A Colour Consultation, Valued At $1,000
Blanco Urbena™ Faucet, Valued At $670
Canvas Holiday Decor Set From Canadian Tire, Valued At $1,000
King-Sized Casper Mattress, Valued At $1,275
$1,500 Gift Certificate From Ciot
Bayliss Table Lamp By Kelly Wearstler, From Cocoon, Valued At $1,285
Elizabeth Arden Beauty Essentials, Valued At $1,063
$750 Gift Card From Elte, Ginger's And ElteMKT
A New Backsplash Of Your Choice From Factory Tile Depot, Valued At $300
Five Rolls Of Farrow & Ball Wallpaper, Valued At $1,150
Charlie Accent Chair By GlucksteinHome, From Hudson’s Bay Company, Valued At $1,199
Retro-fit Euphoria Shower System And Aquatunes Wireless Shower Speaker From Grohe, Valued At $869
$1,000 Gift Certificate From Hunter Douglas
Five Gift Cards From Ikea, Valued At $200 Each
KitchenAid® 44 dBA Dishwasher, Valued At $1,650
KitchenAid® Artisan® Mini Stand Mixer, Valued At $550
Briolette™ Sink From Kohler, Valued At $1,222
Le Creuset Ultimate Cookware Set, Valued At $1,200
Robert Abbey Zoltar Pendant From Prima Lighting, Valued At $950
Spider Table Lamp By OLUCE, From Studio b, Valued At $1,170
$1,000 Art Shoppe Gift Certificate
$1,000 Gift Certificate From Unilock
$1,000 Gift Certificate From Union Lighting & Furnishings
$1,000 Gift Certificate From Weavers Art
American Standard Beale™ Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet, Valued At $875

A wave of your hand turns the sleek, touchless Beale™ faucet on and off. Once on, select from a stream or spray mode, and use the pause button to stop water flow temporarily, as required.

Keira Stool From Barrymore Furniture, Valued At $1,025

The carved Italian Keira stool features a matte black finish paired with bold black and white Kate Spade fabric. Use it in an entryway, living room or walk-in closet as a fashionable spot to perch.

Benjamin Moore Aura Premium Interior Paint And A Colour Consultation, Valued At $1,000

Get paint colour tips from Colour & Design Expert Sharon Grech, plus seven gallons of Benjamin Moore Aura paint to refresh your home. Aura is a zero-VOC* product featuring paint and primer together with a rich finish.

*Zero VOC according to EPA Method 24

Blanco Urbena™ Faucet, Valued At $670

The Blanco Urbena™ faucet with a pull-down, dual spray has a slim body and unique handle design. Choose from nine gorgeous finishes including a stainless finish and chrome, or chrome paired with an Anthracite, Café, Cinder, Metallic Gray, Truffle, Biscuit or White base.

Canvas Holiday Decor Set From Canadian Tire, Valued At $1,000

Set up your holiday decorations easily year after year with a 7.5 -foot, pre-lit Christmas tree and coordinating purple and gold decorations, part of the Canvas Spiced Plum Enchanted Forest Decor Set.

King-Sized Casper Mattress, Valued At $1,275

Casper’s universally comfortable mattress is made of springy latex foam and supportive memory foam to perfectly contour to your body, and ships in a box!

$1,500 Gift Certificate From Ciot

From marble and quartz countertop slabs to porcelain and ceramic tiles, Ciot carries a range of materials for kitchen backsplashes, countertops, floors, bathroom walls, mudrooms and more.

Bayliss Table Lamp By Kelly Wearstler, From Cocoon, Valued At $1,285

The geometric Bayliss lamp, with its white leather and ceramic base and classic linen shade, is sure to draw attention on a side table or console.

Elizabeth Arden Beauty Essentials, Valued At $1,063

Start 2017 with a new skincare regime thanks to this Elizabeth Arden prize package. It includes the SUPERSTART Skin Renewal Booster and five PREVAGE® essentials — the Anti-Aging Daily Serum, the Anti-Aging + Intensive Repair Eye Serum, the Anti-Aging SPF 50 Moisture Cream, the Anti-Aging Overnight Cream and the City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion. Plus, get makeup essentials like the Grand Entrance Mascara, Beautiful Color Bold Liquid Lipstick and Beautiful Color Bold Defining 24HR Liquid Liner.

$750 Gift Card From Elte, Ginger's And ElteMKT

Use this prize towards gorgeous furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and more at Elte, Ginger’s or ElteMKT in Toronto.

A New Backsplash Of Your Choice From Factory Tile Depot, Valued At $300

Use this Factory Tile Depot gift certificate to give your kitchen a new look with a backsplash in glass, marble, slate or quartzite.

Five Rolls Of Farrow & Ball Wallpaper, Valued At $1,150

Choose from Farrow & Ball’s range of handcrafted wallpapers, including scenic and geometric patterns, floral designs, stripes and more. Made with Farrow & Ball paint, the designs have a tactile quality sure to make a statement in a living room, bedroom, bathroom or hallway.

Charlie Accent Chair By GlucksteinHome, From Hudson’s Bay Company, Valued At $1,199

Made of solid American ash wood with a smoked walnut finish, and upholstered in a grey textured fabric, the Charlie accent chair adds a soft modern touch to any living space.

Retro-fit Euphoria Shower System And Aquatunes Wireless Shower Speaker From Grohe, Valued At $869

This luxurious shower system comes with both a head and hand spray that can be used simultaneously if desired. Combined with the sleek water-resistant Bluetooth speaker, it offers a spa-like experience at home.

$1,000 Gift Certificate From Hunter Douglas

Choose from Hunter Douglas’s extensive range of quality window coverings, including sheers, honeycomb shades, woven woods, roller shades, shutters and more. Find shades that keep your house warm in the winter and cool in the summer, plus coverings that softly diffuse light.

Five Gift Cards From Ikea, Valued At $200 Each

Five lucky H&H readers will get the chance to treat themselves to an Ikea classic, like the Poang armchair shown here, or any new Ikea product for the home.

KitchenAid® 44 dBA Dishwasher, Valued At $1,650

This new, quiet dishwasher from KitchenAid lets you see your dishes while they’re being cleaned, thanks to a window on the front and LED lighting.

KitchenAid® Artisan® Mini Stand Mixer, Valued At $550

Small space dwellers, rejoice! The new KitchenAid® Artisan® Mini Stand Mixer is 20% smaller and 25% lighter than the KitchenAid® Classic® stand mixer, but just as powerful. Plus, it’s available in 10 colours.

Briolette™ Sink From Kohler, Valued At $1,222

The faceted Kohler Briolette™ sink acts as a sculptural piece of art in a powder room. The angles reflect light for a brilliant look.

Le Creuset Ultimate Cookware Set, Valued At $1,200

A staple in many kitchens, Le Creuset offers quality cookware with a pop of colour. This set, in a Cherry finish, includes a French oven, cast iron skillet, stainless steel fry pan, non-stick fry pan, stockpot and two stainless steel saucepans.

Robert Abbey Zoltar Pendant From Prima Lighting, Valued At $950

Illuminate a hallway or kitchen with the contemporary Robert Abbey Zoltar pendant from Prima Lighting. Six small bulbs provide ample light through the clear glass dome.

Spider Table Lamp By OLUCE, From Studio b, Valued At $1,170

This classic lamp from Studio b was introduced in 1967 and still looks current almost 40 years later. The direct light and adjustable height make it well-suited for a desk.

$1,000 Art Shoppe Gift Certificate

Located in Toronto, The Art Shoppe offers a wide range of furnishings for both traditional and modern spaces. Use this gift certificate towards a piece for your bedroom, living room, dining room or office.

$1,000 Gift Certificate From Unilock

Use this gift certificate towards any Unilock EnduraColor or EnduraColor Plus products, such as natural surface flagstone for your back patio or dark grey Copthorne brick paver-style stones to refresh your driveway.

$1,000 Gift Certificate From Union Lighting & Furnishings

Layer your rooms with lighting — on dimmers! — for a luxurious look. Here, mirrors, glass and chrome surfaces help to reflect the light. Use this gift certificate towards furniture, accessories or lighting from Union Lighting & Furnishings.

$1,000 Gift Certificate From Weavers Art

Dress your floors with an inviting rug. Weavers Art offers hand-knotted wool and silk carpets in contemporary and traditional designs.

