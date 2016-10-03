H&H’s 30th Anniversary Contest: Enter To Win 1 Of 30 Prizes!
It’s House & Home’s anniversary, and our advertising partners are helping us celebrate by giving away elegant furniture, appliances, stunning accessories, gift cards and more! Learn about the prizes here and then enter for your chance to win.
*No purchase necessary. Contest open to residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, and closes December 31, 2016. See complete rules.
A wave of your hand turns the sleek, touchless Beale™ faucet on and off. Once on, select from a stream or spray mode, and use the pause button to stop water flow temporarily, as required.
The carved Italian Keira stool features a matte black finish paired with bold black and white Kate Spade fabric. Use it in an entryway, living room or walk-in closet as a fashionable spot to perch.
Get paint colour tips from Colour & Design Expert Sharon Grech, plus seven gallons of Benjamin Moore Aura paint to refresh your home. Aura is a zero-VOC* product featuring paint and primer together with a rich finish.
*Zero VOC according to EPA Method 24
The Blanco Urbena™ faucet with a pull-down, dual spray has a slim body and unique handle design. Choose from nine gorgeous finishes including a stainless finish and chrome, or chrome paired with an Anthracite, Café, Cinder, Metallic Gray, Truffle, Biscuit or White base.
Set up your holiday decorations easily year after year with a 7.5 -foot, pre-lit Christmas tree and coordinating purple and gold decorations, part of the Canvas Spiced Plum Enchanted Forest Decor Set.
Casper’s universally comfortable mattress is made of springy latex foam and supportive memory foam to perfectly contour to your body, and ships in a box!
From marble and quartz countertop slabs to porcelain and ceramic tiles, Ciot carries a range of materials for kitchen backsplashes, countertops, floors, bathroom walls, mudrooms and more.
The geometric Bayliss lamp, with its white leather and ceramic base and classic linen shade, is sure to draw attention on a side table or console.
Start 2017 with a new skincare regime thanks to this Elizabeth Arden prize package. It includes the SUPERSTART Skin Renewal Booster and five PREVAGE® essentials — the Anti-Aging Daily Serum, the Anti-Aging + Intensive Repair Eye Serum, the Anti-Aging SPF 50 Moisture Cream, the Anti-Aging Overnight Cream and the City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion. Plus, get makeup essentials like the Grand Entrance Mascara, Beautiful Color Bold Liquid Lipstick and Beautiful Color Bold Defining 24HR Liquid Liner.
Use this Factory Tile Depot gift certificate to give your kitchen a new look with a backsplash in glass, marble, slate or quartzite.
Choose from Farrow & Ball’s range of handcrafted wallpapers, including scenic and geometric patterns, floral designs, stripes and more. Made with Farrow & Ball paint, the designs have a tactile quality sure to make a statement in a living room, bedroom, bathroom or hallway.
Made of solid American ash wood with a smoked walnut finish, and upholstered in a grey textured fabric, the Charlie accent chair adds a soft modern touch to any living space.
This luxurious shower system comes with both a head and hand spray that can be used simultaneously if desired. Combined with the sleek water-resistant Bluetooth speaker, it offers a spa-like experience at home.
Choose from Hunter Douglas’s extensive range of quality window coverings, including sheers, honeycomb shades, woven woods, roller shades, shutters and more. Find shades that keep your house warm in the winter and cool in the summer, plus coverings that softly diffuse light.
Five lucky H&H readers will get the chance to treat themselves to an Ikea classic, like the Poang armchair shown here, or any new Ikea product for the home.
This new, quiet dishwasher from KitchenAid lets you see your dishes while they’re being cleaned, thanks to a window on the front and LED lighting.
Small space dwellers, rejoice! The new KitchenAid® Artisan® Mini Stand Mixer is 20% smaller and 25% lighter than the KitchenAid® Classic® stand mixer, but just as powerful. Plus, it’s available in 10 colours.
The faceted Kohler Briolette™ sink acts as a sculptural piece of art in a powder room. The angles reflect light for a brilliant look.
A staple in many kitchens, Le Creuset offers quality cookware with a pop of colour. This set, in a Cherry finish, includes a French oven, cast iron skillet, stainless steel fry pan, non-stick fry pan, stockpot and two stainless steel saucepans.
Illuminate a hallway or kitchen with the contemporary Robert Abbey Zoltar pendant from Prima Lighting. Six small bulbs provide ample light through the clear glass dome.
This classic lamp from Studio b was introduced in 1967 and still looks current almost 40 years later. The direct light and adjustable height make it well-suited for a desk.
Located in Toronto, The Art Shoppe offers a wide range of furnishings for both traditional and modern spaces. Use this gift certificate towards a piece for your bedroom, living room, dining room or office.
Use this gift certificate towards any Unilock EnduraColor or EnduraColor Plus products, such as natural surface flagstone for your back patio or dark grey Copthorne brick paver-style stones to refresh your driveway.
Layer your rooms with lighting — on dimmers! — for a luxurious look. Here, mirrors, glass and chrome surfaces help to reflect the light. Use this gift certificate towards furniture, accessories or lighting from Union Lighting & Furnishings.
Dress your floors with an inviting rug. Weavers Art offers hand-knotted wool and silk carpets in contemporary and traditional designs.
