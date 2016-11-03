The Ultimate House & Home Holiday Gift Guide
Finding that perfect gift to place under the tree is no easy feat — but this year, we’ve done all the work for you. Skip the busy shopping malls and instead, get comfy on your computer chair, pour yourself a cuppa and click through our gallery of 75+ amazing gift ideas. You’re sure to find something for everyone on your list — and you may find a few things for your own wish list, too!
A great coffee table book is always appreciated by the design enthusiast, and these two are on our radar. Christiane Lemieux’s new book, The Finer Things, offers timeless decorating ideas, while The Art of Entertaining boasts endless table setting, floral and menu inspiration.
Erin Armstrong’s imaginative paintings and drawings have made her “one to watch” in her native Toronto and abroad everywhere from Australia to Edinburgh. If you’re looking to splurge on a special gift this year check out Erin’s original works, or pick up one of her more affordable prints (which each come signed!).
Easy to work with and smooth to the touch, a single-piece pin makes rolling out dough a breeze. This handcrafted piece from Herriott Grace will be any baker’s go-to tool.
This tumbled-stone stopper from Rablabs is the perfect hostess gift, and will elevate any bottle of wine.
Pick up an ethically made, fair trade kantha quilt for the wordly friend on your list who likes to give back. Hand-stitched in Bangladesh by women who were previously in at-risk situations, these premium sari cloth quilts make wonderful gifts.
For a gift that’s sure to please, mix and match a trio of elegantly-wrapped Hermès soaps.
Pairing a vegetable wax candle with a beautiful box of matches makes for an extra thoughtful hostess gift.
This mod stoneware menorah from Jonathan Adler brings a contemporary spin to the ancient Jewish festival of lights.
“Silly, playful, colorful and delightful!” that’s how the husband and wife duo behind Montreal’s popular line of handmade kids’ toys Des Enfantillages describe their products. This adorable wooden balancing game is made by hand, finished with beeswax and recommended for ages 0-6.
Redraven Studios makes their beautiful nesting bowls using handmade molds and English porcelain in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Choose from an array of complementary hand-painted colors to form a set of three keepsake bowls.
Canadian artist Richelle Bergen begins her artistic process with drawings, which are then carved onto artist’s linoleum and hand-printed onto paper. This particular linocut print titled “Home” was inspired by the wheat fields of Manitoba’s Prairies, where Richelle hails from.
Brooklyn pet rescue organization Found My Animal helps place rescue dogs into loving homes, but they also make attractive leashes, collars and harnesses. The entire collection is made in the U.S. using marine-grade rope and durable brass carabiners.
Farmed in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, this organic dark amber maple syrup is a quintessentially Canadian gift. The fact that it comes from a small family-run farm makes it that much more special.
Plush, Egyptian-cotton towels in soothing neutral tones bring a bit of luxury to everyday showers.
Upgrade your holiday brunch menu with this Canadian-made Caesar mix featuring all-natural small-batch ingredients like clam juice from the North Atlantic and vine-ripened tomatoes. We suggest pairing the mix with a sleek stainless steel stir spoon for an added touch.
Display holiday nibbles like cheddar biscuits, fruits and cheeses, or pastries in style with a tiered stand by the newly-debuted home brand OMMO. The Paprika and Mint colorways shown here offer a fresh take on seasonal red and green.
Enchant the little ones on your list this year with a cheerful puzzle made from sustainable hardwood and non-toxic dyes.
Pour the perfect draft-style pint in your own home using a copper beer foamer and glass set from Copenhagen.
If the witty name “Cord Tacos” isn’t enough to win you over, keeping your ear buds, USB cables and other cords knot free should. This pack includes two large tacos and three smaller ones each made of genuine leather.
These neon crayons feature a typographic design drawn by famed Danish architect Arne Jacobsen back in 1937. With the recent popularity of adult coloring books, we think they’d be a great stocking stuffer for all ages.
Give the gift that keeps on giving in the form of a monthly coffee subscription from Parlor Coffee, who carry roasts from the likes of Kenya, Ethiopia or Colombia — each with unique flavor profiles like sweet almond, graham cracker and baked apple. Complete the gift with a scoop that clips to keep coffee or tea bags fresh.
Take the daily ritual of drinking coffee to the next level with a mid-century modern French press or pour over coffee maker from Florida’s Yield Design Co. Made of heat-proof borosiliciate glass in three trendy hues and complete with a copper pull, brewing coffee has never looked so good.
Reminiscent of a luxurious coffee table book, this photo album features ultra-thick pages and a binding that allows the book to lay completely flat — perfect for panoramic shots! A hand-stamped cover with foil lettering makes it a true family keepsake.
For a functional and long lasting stocking stuffer, look to Toronto’s Apogee Goods for handmade leather key lanyards, coin cases, belts and more. Brittany Junek, the maker behind the brand, uses only the best leathers and anti-corrosive solid brass hardware so this gift will continue look look good for years to come.
These fresh-off-the-press cookbooks are sure to impress foodie friends and family. Each packed with wholesome recipes, these tomes are perfect for the healthy eater in your life, too.
Package up your holiday baking in an adorable tin and finish it off with a sweet sentiment written right on the tin with chalk. No wrapping paper or gift tag needed!
Denmark’s Ferm Living offers up graphic patterned dish cloths for a practical, but pretty hostess gift. This set of seven includes a reusable dish cloth for every day of the week.
Stock your powder room with a new bottle of Denmark’s Meraki hand soap scented with essential oils, or save this special soap for your own principal ensuite.
For a substantial look, go for a piece crafted from a single piece of wood, like these striking maple boards from Blackcreek Mercantile & Trading Co.
Tuck this Canadian-made conditioning oil into a stocking or gift it alongside a cutting board. Scented with rosemary and lemon and made in small batches, this cutting board oil helps prevent wood boards from cracking or warping.
This pair of cedar wood shoe trees is guaranteed to be well received by the men on your list. Not only will they help preserve the shape of dress shoes, but they’ll draw out moisture to keep shoes smelling fresh.
Indulge in all your favorite junk foods and bring some quirk to your tree with these unforgettable felted ornaments.
Oakland, California-based designer Melanie Abrantes’ unique wooden spoon carving kit comes with all the traditional Japanese tools needed to carve your own spoon — the perfect project for those chillier days when you’re trapped inside.
Rifle Paper Co.’s holiday gift wrap, cards and tags are like a gift on top of a gift. Their patterns range from sweet to sophisticated, including some dashing designs for Hanukkah, too.
Who says tech has to be sleek and modern? Vifa’s compact Helsinki speaker is accented with tactile wool and buttery leather for a rich, retro look.
Designed to resemble aerial views of backyards and swimming pools, this floor mat certainly adds interest by the kitchen sink or front door. Natural abaca fibers make the mat (available in four designs) resistant to odor and moisture.
‘Tis the season for opening holiday greeting cards, so what better gift than a gorgeous letter opener? Designed by Elsa Peretti, this sterling silver opener makes opening mail (yes, even bills) a delight.
Protect your laptop or table with a cozy handmade tech sleeve made in Minneapolis by Byrd & Belle. The wool felt sleeves offers protection from life’s inevitable bumps, while pockets up the storage.
Dipped in white glaze and handmade in New York City, these terracotta Jingle Bells add whimsy to your home when hung on a doorknob.
The best-selling Lumio lamp’s book-inspired shape opens up 360 degrees and can illuminate your coffee table, or be mounted on the wall — giving the term ‘reading light’ a whole new meaning. A micro USB charger means you don’t have to worry about unsightly cords either.
Made of steel and available in three punchy colorways, the appropriately named Dotty clock is like abstract art for your wall. The Italian-made clock’s unique arms were inspired by ancient astronomical instruments that tracked movement in the solar system to tell time.
Bring the luxury of hotel living home with this Frette duvet set made of luxurious Egyptian cotton percale.
Games are fun around the holidays, especially when they’re filled with bright colors and geometric pieces like this acrylic chess set. We think it doubles as funky decor, too.
Swap out your usual place settings for a metallic gold leaf place mat that’s sure to impress with its unique shape and glimmering finish.
Whether affordable or super luxe, a velvet pillow is a quick way to upgrade any sofa. For winter, opt for a deep hue like cranberry or evergreen.
These old-fashioned confections are made out of a tiny shop in Victoria, B.C. The packaging certainly feels nostalgic, but the popcorn itself is refreshingly modern in it’s use of local ingredients like pure Vancouver Island fireweed honey and hand-harvested sea salt. With flavors like Chai Spiced and Honey Sponge Toffee it’s the perfect nut-free, gluten-free treat!
This refined shagreen tray from Aerin is ideal for corralling cocktails, objets or a collection of perfume.
Frequent flyers will enjoy flipping through this leather-bound world atlas from luxury leather brand Smythson.
Artfully decorated sweets — like Brandon Olsen’s chocolates — are almost too pretty to taste.
A gold-plated strainer and handy double-sided jigger are welcome additions to any home bar.
Warm and spicy, chai tea is a welcome gift as temperatures dip — and this set from renowned tea maker Bellocq is guaranteed to impress (even Oprah approves).
A classic walnut set of dominoes is fun for all ages, and will look great set out on the coffee table.
A pretty star shape, inspired by 18th and 19th-century designs, gives this glazed terracotta plate by Paris’s Astier de Villatte a subtly festive look.
The crimson paisley design on these napkins from Les Indiennes is appealing year round, but especially fitting for a holiday table setting.
Jayson Home’s stackable, Japanese-made ceramics are hard-wearing and striking in their simplicity.
Rich notes of pomegranate, plum and woods make this room spray from Jo Malone ideal for the winter season.
This delicate disk with a dreamy winter scene will suit any Christmas tree. (Be warned: These Georg Jensen ornaments sell out fast!)
Pair Staub’s pre-seasoned, cast-iron pan with all the tools needed to make lightweight, elegant crêpes.
Faribault Woollen Mill’s merino wool and leather log carrier is a practical gift for snowy cottage weekends — and will look great fireside.
Topped with a bow, Kate Spade New York’s black and gold Ellery mirror would make a striking, not to mention opulent, Christmas gift.
Artisanal vessels, like this Montreal-made bowl from Christian Roy, are a super practical gift and lend a rustic, homey atmosphere to a kitchen.
Gift this birch-bark wine cooler — handmade in Japan by artisan Kota Fukunaga — with a bottle of fine sake.
For the elegant entertainer, consider a well-made tablecloth. Deep forest green is a particularly sophisticated choice for holiday entertaining.
This plush, animal-friendly rug would look very cozy draped over the back of a chair, or laid out next to a bed.
The graphic print and geometric shape of these practical pieces by Molly M Designs give them a modern edge.
Copper accents lend a festive vibe to this iconic glass vessel by Tom Dixon.
This striking set of indigo and gold salad plates is perfect for Hanukkah gatherings.
Too many American products. As a Canadian magazine you should be supporting Canadian artisans.
