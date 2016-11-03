The Ultimate House & Home Holiday Gift Guide

Finding that perfect gift to place under the tree is no easy feat — but this year, we’ve done all the work for you. Skip the busy shopping malls and instead, get comfy on your computer chair, pour yourself a cuppa and click through our gallery of 75+ amazing gift ideas. You’re sure to find something for everyone on your list — and you may find a few things for your own wish list, too!

1 of 68
Luxurious Holiday Reads
1 of 68
Contemporary Artwork
1 of 68
Handle-Free Rolling Pin
1 of 68
Glam Wine Stopper
1 of 68
Kantha Quilts
1 of 68
Luxe Bar Soaps
1 of 68
Pretty Matches & Candle
1 of 68
Minimalist Menorah
1 of 68
Wooden Balancing Game
1 of 68
Porcelain Nesting Bowls
1 of 68
Linocut Print
1 of 68
Stylish Dog Leashes
1 of 68
Organic Maple Syrup
1 of 68
Spa-like Towels
1 of 68
Craft Caesar Mix
1 of 68
Tiered Sweet Stands
1 of 68
Colorful Landscape Puzzle
1 of 68
Copper Beer Foamer
1 of 68
Leather Cord Organizers
1 of 68
Designer Crayons
1 of 68
Worldly Coffee & Handy Scoop Clip
1 of 68
Glass French Press & Pour Over
1 of 68
Lay-flat Photo Book
1 of 68
Handmade Leather Goods
1 of 68
Hot New Releases
1 of 68
Chalkboard Cookie Tin
1 of 68
Patterned Dish Cloths
1 of 68
Luxurious Hand Wash
1 of 68
Rustic Cutting Boards
1 of 68
Rosemary Lemon Cutting Board Oil
1 of 68
Cedar Shoe Trees
1 of 68
Fun Felt Ornaments
1 of 68
Wooden Spoon Carving Kit
1 of 68
Pretty Gift Wrap & Cards
1 of 68
Statement Speaker
1 of 68
Funky Floor Mat
1 of 68
Elegant Letter Opener
1 of 68
Wool Felt Tech Sleeve
1 of 68
Handmade Bells
1 of 68
Quirky Lamp
1 of 68
Colorful Clock
1 of 68
Hotel-Style Bedding
1 of 68
Acrylic Chess Set
1 of 68
Gold Leaf Place Mat
1 of 68
Velvet Throw Pillows
1 of 68
All-Natural Popcorn
1 of 68
Elegant Serving Tray
1 of 68
Stately Atlas
1 of 68
Over-The-Top Chocolate
1 of 68
Glam Barware
1 of 68
Aromatic Tea
1 of 68
Wooden Table Games
1 of 68
Sophisticated Seasonal Dish
1 of 68
Block-Printed Napkins
1 of 68
Hasami Porcelain
1 of 68
Indulgent Room Spray
1 of 68
Fairytale Ornament
1 of 68
Crêpe-Making Set
1 of 68
Handsome Log Caddy
1 of 68
Eye-catching Mirror
1 of 68
Hand-Thrown Mixing Bowl
1 of 68
Birch Bark Ice Bucket
1 of 68
Rich-Hued Tablecloth
1 of 68
Faux Sheepskin
1 of 68
Leather Coasters
1 of 68
Mouth-Blown Decanter
1 of 68
Seasonal Accent Plates
1 of 68
<em>House & Home</em> Subscription
1 of 68
Up Next

Private: Shop Local! Made-In-Ontario Holiday Gift Ideas

View Gallery
Luxurious Holiday Reads

A great coffee table book is always appreciated by the design enthusiast, and these two are on our radar. Christiane Lemieux’s new book, The Finer Things, offers timeless decorating ideas, while The Art of Entertaining boasts endless table setting, floral and menu inspiration.

Source:
Indigo
Products:
The Finer Things, $79; The Art of Entertaining, $60
Contemporary Artwork

Erin Armstrong’s imaginative paintings and drawings have made her “one to watch” in her native Toronto and abroad everywhere from Australia to Edinburgh. If you’re looking to splurge on a special gift this year check out Erin’s original works, or pick up one of her more affordable prints (which each come signed!).

Source:
Erin Armstrong Art
Products:
Artwork, price varies
Handle-Free Rolling Pin

Easy to work with and smooth to the touch, a single-piece pin makes rolling out dough a breeze. This handcrafted piece from Herriott Grace will be any baker’s go-to tool.

Source:
Herriott Grace
Products:
Wooden rolling pin, $70US
Glam Wine Stopper

This tumbled-stone stopper from Rablabs is the perfect hostess gift, and will elevate any bottle of wine.

Source:
Hopson Grace
Products:
Lucida bottle stopper by Rablabs, $76
Kantha Quilts

Pick up an ethically made, fair trade kantha quilt for the wordly friend on your list who likes to give back. Hand-stitched in Bangladesh by women who were previously in at-risk situations, these premium sari cloth quilts make wonderful gifts.

Source:
Dignify
Products:
Kantha Throw Blankets, from $75
Luxe Bar Soaps

For a gift that’s sure to please, mix and match a trio of elegantly-wrapped Hermès soaps.

Source:
Hermès
Products:
3 Soaps Set, $66
Pretty Matches & Candle

Pairing a vegetable wax candle with a beautiful box of matches makes for an extra thoughtful hostess gift.

Source:
Foxy & Winston
Products:
Formulary 55 Balsam & Fir Candle, $26 US; Protea Matches, $4 US
Minimalist Menorah

This mod stoneware menorah from Jonathan Adler brings a contemporary spin to the ancient Jewish festival of lights.

Source:
Jonathan Adler
Products:
Relief menorah, $68US
Wooden Balancing Game

“Silly, playful, colorful and delightful!” that’s how the husband and wife duo behind Montreal’s popular line of handmade kids’ toys Des Enfantillages describe their products. This adorable wooden balancing game is made by hand, finished with beeswax and recommended for ages 0-6.

Source:
Des enfantillages
Products:
Balancing game, $68.
Porcelain Nesting Bowls

Redraven Studios makes their beautiful nesting bowls using handmade molds and English porcelain in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Choose from an array of complementary hand-painted colors to form a set of three keepsake bowls.

Source:
Redraven Studios
Products:
Porcelain Nesting Bowls Set of 3, $264 US
Linocut Print

Canadian artist Richelle Bergen begins her artistic process with drawings, which are then carved onto artist’s linoleum and hand-printed onto paper. This particular linocut print titled “Home” was inspired by the wheat fields of Manitoba’s Prairies, where Richelle hails from.

Source:
Richelle Bergen
Products:
Home in Yellow Ochre, $25
Stylish Dog Leashes

Brooklyn pet rescue organization Found My Animal helps place rescue dogs into loving homes, but they also make attractive leashes, collars and harnesses. The entire collection is made in the U.S. using marine-grade rope and durable brass carabiners.

Source:
Found My Animal
Products:
Hunter Green Rope Dog Leash, $54 US
Organic Maple Syrup

Farmed in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, this organic dark amber maple syrup is a quintessentially Canadian gift. The fact that it comes from a small family-run farm makes it that much more special.

Source:
Cosman & Webb
Products:
Organic Maple Syrup, $12 to $18
Spa-like Towels

Plush, Egyptian-cotton towels in soothing neutral tones bring a bit of luxury to everyday showers.

Source:
Au Lit Fine Linens
Products:
Abyss Pousada bath towels, $79 each
Craft Caesar Mix

Upgrade your holiday brunch menu with this Canadian-made Caesar mix featuring all-natural small-batch ingredients like clam juice from the North Atlantic and vine-ripened tomatoes. We suggest pairing the mix with a sleek stainless steel stir spoon for an added touch.

Source:
Hudson's Bay and Walter Craft Caesar Mix
Products:
Final Touch Twist Cocktail Mixing Spoon, $15; Caesar Mix, $9 each
Tiered Sweet Stands

Display holiday nibbles like cheddar biscuits, fruits and cheeses, or pastries in style with a tiered stand by the newly-debuted home brand OMMO. The Paprika and Mint colorways shown here offer a fresh take on seasonal red and green.

Source:
Drake General Store
Products:
OMMO Tier Trays, $60 each
Colorful Landscape Puzzle

Enchant the little ones on your list this year with a cheerful puzzle made from sustainable hardwood and non-toxic dyes.

Source:
ABC Home
Products:
Grimm's Wooden Toys Landscape Puzzle, $75 US
Copper Beer Foamer

Pour the perfect draft-style pint in your own home using a copper beer foamer and glass set from Copenhagen.

Source:
AHAlife
Products:
Beer Foamer & Glass Set by Menu, $74 US
Leather Cord Organizers

If the witty name “Cord Tacos” isn’t enough to win you over, keeping your ear buds, USB cables and other cords knot free should. This pack includes two large tacos and three smaller ones each made of genuine leather.

Source:
CB2
Products:
Set of 5 Cord Tacos, $40
Designer Crayons

These neon crayons feature a typographic design drawn by famed Danish architect Arne Jacobsen back in 1937. With the recent popularity of adult coloring books, we think they’d be a great stocking stuffer for all ages.

Source:
Ella + Elliot
Products:
Arne Jacobsen Neon Colour Crayons, $22
Worldly Coffee & Handy Scoop Clip

Give the gift that keeps on giving in the form of a monthly coffee subscription from Parlor Coffee, who carry roasts from the likes of Kenya, Ethiopia or Colombia — each with unique flavor profiles like sweet almond, graham cracker and baked apple. Complete the gift with a scoop that clips to keep coffee or tea bags fresh.

Source:
Parlor Coffee & CB2
Products:
Monthly Subscription, $28 US per month; Coffee Scoop Clip, $9
Glass French Press & Pour Over

Take the daily ritual of drinking coffee to the next level with a mid-century modern French press or pour over coffee maker from Florida’s Yield Design Co. Made of heat-proof borosiliciate glass in three trendy hues and complete with a copper pull, brewing coffee has never looked so good.

Source:
Yield Design Co.
Products:
850 mL Glass French Press, $85 US; Glass Pour Over, $35
Lay-flat Photo Book

Reminiscent of a luxurious coffee table book, this photo album features ultra-thick pages and a binding that allows the book to lay completely flat — perfect for panoramic shots! A hand-stamped cover with foil lettering makes it a true family keepsake.

Source:
Artifact Uprising
Products:
Lay Flat Photo Book, from $139 US
Handmade Leather Goods

For a functional and long lasting stocking stuffer, look to Toronto’s Apogee Goods for handmade leather key lanyards, coin cases, belts and more. Brittany Junek, the maker behind the brand, uses only the best leathers and anti-corrosive solid brass hardware so this gift will continue look look good for years to come.

Source:
Apogee Goods
Products:
Short Key Lanyard - Black, $35; Coin Carry - Natural, $39
Hot New Releases

These fresh-off-the-press cookbooks are sure to impress foodie friends and family. Each packed with wholesome recipes, these tomes are perfect for the healthy eater in your life, too.

Source:
Indigo and Amazon
Products:
Martha Stewart's Vegetables, $40; Naturally Delicious, $40; Vegetable Literacy, $46; Vegan Cuisine, $125
Chalkboard Cookie Tin

Package up your holiday baking in an adorable tin and finish it off with a sweet sentiment written right on the tin with chalk. No wrapping paper or gift tag needed!

Try our scrumptious holiday cookie and square recipes.

Source:
Ikea
Products:
Vinter 2016 Tin With Lid, $4
Patterned Dish Cloths

Denmark’s Ferm Living offers up graphic patterned dish cloths for a practical, but pretty hostess gift. This set of seven includes a reusable dish cloth for every day of the week.

Source:
Ferm Living
Products:
A Week of Dish Cloths, $30 EUR
Luxurious Hand Wash

Stock your powder room with a new bottle of Denmark’s Meraki hand soap scented with essential oils, or save this special soap for your own principal ensuite.

Source:
http://www.drakegeneralstore.ca/
Products:
Meraki Hand Soap - Cotton Haze, $26; Meraki Hand Soap - Linen Dew, $26
Rustic Cutting Boards

For a substantial look, go for a piece crafted from a single piece of wood, like these striking maple boards from Blackcreek Mercantile & Trading Co.

Source:
Blackcreek Mercantile & Trading Co.
Products:
Maple cutting boards, from $120US each
Rosemary Lemon Cutting Board Oil

Tuck this Canadian-made conditioning oil into a stocking or gift it alongside a cutting board. Scented with rosemary and lemon and made in small batches, this cutting board oil helps prevent wood boards from cracking or warping.

Source:
Swaine Street Woodworking
Products:
Rosemary Lemon Cutting Board Oil, $16
Cedar Shoe Trees

This pair of cedar wood shoe trees is guaranteed to be well received by the men on your list. Not only will they help preserve the shape of dress shoes, but they’ll draw out moisture to keep shoes smelling fresh.

Source:
Winners
Products:
Cedar Shoe Trees, $25
Fun Felt Ornaments

Indulge in all your favorite junk foods and bring some quirk to your tree with these unforgettable felted ornaments.

Source:
Drake General Store
Products:
Felted Ornaments, $13 each
Wooden Spoon Carving Kit

Oakland, California-based designer Melanie Abrantes’ unique wooden spoon carving kit comes with all the traditional Japanese tools needed to carve your own spoon — the perfect project for those chillier days when you’re trapped inside.

Source:
Melanie Abrantes
Products:
Spoon Carving Kit, $89 US
Pretty Gift Wrap & Cards

Rifle Paper Co.’s holiday gift wrap, cards and tags are like a gift on top of a gift. Their patterns range from sweet to sophisticated, including some dashing designs for Hanukkah, too.

Source:
Rifle Paper Co.
Products:
Holiday Gift Wrap, $9 US; Holiday Greeting Cards, $5 US
Statement Speaker

Who says tech has to be sleek and modern? Vifa’s compact Helsinki speaker is accented with tactile wool and buttery leather for a rich, retro look.

Source:
Art et Son
Products:
Vifa Helsinki speaker - Green, $579US
Funky Floor Mat

Designed to resemble aerial views of backyards and swimming pools, this floor mat certainly adds interest by the kitchen sink or front door. Natural abaca fibers make the mat (available in four designs) resistant to odor and moisture.

Source:
Umbra Shift
Products:
Above Home Floor Mats, $100 each
Elegant Letter Opener

‘Tis the season for opening holiday greeting cards, so what better gift than a gorgeous letter opener? Designed by Elsa Peretti, this sterling silver opener makes opening mail (yes, even bills) a delight.

Source:
Tiffany & Co.
Products:
Elsa Peretti Padova Letter Opener in Sterling Silver, $375
Wool Felt Tech Sleeve

Protect your laptop or table with a cozy handmade tech sleeve made in Minneapolis by Byrd & Belle. The wool felt sleeves offers protection from life’s inevitable bumps, while pockets up the storage.

Source:
Byrd & Belle
Products:
MacBook Pro/Air Bag Liner in Grey Felt, $46 US
Handmade Bells

Dipped in white glaze and handmade in New York City, these terracotta Jingle Bells add whimsy to your home when hung on a doorknob.

Source:
Jenni Kayne
Products:
MQuan Jingle Bell - White Terracotta Glaze, from $110 US
Quirky Lamp

The best-selling Lumio lamp’s book-inspired shape opens up 360 degrees and can illuminate your coffee table, or be mounted on the wall — giving the term ‘reading light’ a whole new meaning. A micro USB charger means you don’t have to worry about unsightly cords either.

Source:
MoMA Store
Products:
Lumio Book Lamp, $198 US
Colorful Clock

Made of steel and available in three punchy colorways, the appropriately named Dotty clock is like abstract art for your wall. The Italian-made clock’s unique arms were inspired by ancient astronomical instruments that tracked movement in the solar system to tell time.

Source:
Design Within Reach
Products:
Dotty Clock, $150 US
Hotel-Style Bedding

Bring the luxury of hotel living home with this Frette duvet set made of luxurious Egyptian cotton percale.

Source:
Hudson's Bay
Products:
Hotel Classic Duvet Set in King, $470
Acrylic Chess Set

Games are fun around the holidays, especially when they’re filled with bright colors and geometric pieces like this acrylic chess set. We think it doubles as funky decor, too.

Source:
Urban Outfitters
Products:
UO Custom Exclusive Chess Set, $159
Gold Leaf Place Mat

Swap out your usual place settings for a metallic gold leaf place mat that’s sure to impress with its unique shape and glimmering finish.

Source:
Elte Mkt
Products:
Placemat Metallic Leaf - Large Gold, $10
Velvet Throw Pillows

Whether affordable or super luxe, a velvet pillow is a quick way to upgrade any sofa. For winter, opt for a deep hue like cranberry or evergreen.

Source:
Tonic Living; Elte
Products:
Lux Velvet pillow in Everglade (left), $52; Ombre Velvet pillow in Destrose, $395
All-Natural Popcorn

These old-fashioned confections are made out of a tiny shop in Victoria, B.C. The packaging certainly feels nostalgic, but the popcorn itself is refreshingly modern in it’s use of local ingredients like pure Vancouver Island fireweed honey and hand-harvested sea salt. With flavors like Chai Spiced and Honey Sponge Toffee it’s the perfect nut-free, gluten-free treat!

Source:
Brika
Products:
Organic Caramel Popcorn, $15 each
Elegant Serving Tray

This refined shagreen tray from Aerin is ideal for corralling cocktails, objets or a collection of perfume.

Source:
Aerin
Products:
Classic Shagreen serving tray - Dove, $365US
Stately Atlas

Frequent flyers will enjoy flipping through this leather-bound world atlas from luxury leather brand Smythson.

Source:
Smythson
Products:
Small Hardbound world atlas, £215
Over-The-Top Chocolate

Artfully decorated sweets — like Brandon Olsen’s chocolates — are almost too pretty to taste.

Source:
Brandon Olsen
Products:
Classic Collection, from $20/box
Glam Barware

A gold-plated strainer and handy double-sided jigger are welcome additions to any home bar.

Source:
BYOB Cocktail Emporium
Products:
Mr. Slim Gold Japanese jigger, $55; Japanese Gold Julep strainer, $30
Aromatic Tea

Warm and spicy, chai tea is a welcome gift as temperatures dip — and this set from renowned tea maker Bellocq is guaranteed to impress (even Oprah approves).

Source:
Bellocq
Products:
Chai gift set, $75US
Wooden Table Games

A classic walnut set of dominoes is fun for all ages, and will look great set out on the coffee table.

Source:
La Merceria
Products:
Walnut domino set, $39
Sophisticated Seasonal Dish

A pretty star shape, inspired by 18th and 19th-century designs, gives this glazed terracotta plate by Paris’s Astier de Villatte a subtly festive look.

Source:
The Cross
Products:
Etoile soup plate by Astier de Villatte, $115
Block-Printed Napkins

The crimson paisley design on these napkins from Les Indiennes is appealing year round, but especially fitting for a holiday table setting.

Source:
Hopson Grace
Products:
Daisy napkin - Red by Les Indiennes , $35 each
Hasami Porcelain

Jayson Home’s stackable, Japanese-made ceramics are hard-wearing and striking in their simplicity.

Source:
Jayson Home
Products:
Hasami porcelain collection, from $9US/piece
Indulgent Room Spray

Rich notes of pomegranate, plum and woods make this room spray from Jo Malone ideal for the winter season.

Source:
Holt Renfrew
Products:
Pomegranate Noir Scent Surround room spray by Jo Malone London, $70
Fairytale Ornament

This delicate disk with a dreamy winter scene will suit any Christmas tree. (Be warned: These Georg Jensen ornaments sell out fast!)

Source:
Torp
Products:
December Tales Hare and Heart ornament by Georg Jensen, $18
Crêpe-Making Set

Pair Staub’s pre-seasoned, cast-iron pan with all the tools needed to make lightweight, elegant crêpes.

Source:
Linen Chest
Products:
3 Piece Crepe set by Staub, $145
Handsome Log Caddy

Faribault Woollen Mill’s merino wool and leather log carrier is a practical gift for snowy cottage weekends — and will look great fireside.

Source:
Faribault Woollen Mill
Products:
Hastings Plaid Wool log carrier, $95US
Eye-catching Mirror

Topped with a bow, Kate Spade New York’s black and gold Ellery mirror would make a striking, not to mention opulent, Christmas gift.

Source:
The Art Shoppe
Products:
Ellery mirror by Kate Spade New York, price upon request
Hand-Thrown Mixing Bowl

Artisanal vessels, like this Montreal-made bowl from Christian Roy, are a super practical gift and lend a rustic, homey atmosphere to a kitchen.

Source:
Chic & Basta
Products:
Mixing Bowl - Groove Pattern in Off-White by Christian Roy, $35 each
Birch Bark Ice Bucket

Gift this birch-bark wine cooler — handmade in Japan by artisan Kota Fukunaga — with a bottle of fine sake.

Source:
Mjölk
Products:
Birch Bark wine cooler by Kota Fukunaga, $285
Rich-Hued Tablecloth

For the elegant entertainer, consider a well-made tablecloth. Deep forest green is a particularly sophisticated choice for holiday entertaining.

Source:
The Modern Shop
Products:
Tangle tablecloth - Green by Stelton, $164
Faux Sheepskin

This plush, animal-friendly rug would look very cozy draped over the back of a chair, or laid out next to a bed.

Source:
One Kings Lane
Products:
2' x 3' Gordon faux-sheepskin rug in Gray, $35US
Leather Coasters

The graphic print and geometric shape of these practical pieces by Molly M Designs give them a modern edge.

Source:
Örling & Wu
Products:
Ternion coasters by Molly M Designs, $55/set
Mouth-Blown Decanter

Copper accents lend a festive vibe to this iconic glass vessel by Tom Dixon.

Source:
Horne
Products:
Tank decanter by Tom Dixon, $140US
Seasonal Accent Plates

This striking set of indigo and gold salad plates is perfect for Hanukkah gatherings.

Source:
Williams-Sonoma
Products:
Hanukkah Salad Plates - Mixed Set of 4, $50US/set
House & Home Subscription

Give the gift of House & Home all year long with a 12-month subscription.

image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
Author:
Emily Evans & Reiko Milley
Tags:

2 Responses to “The Ultimate House & Home Holiday Gift Guide”

November 18, 2016 at 1:31 am, Diane Klettke said:

Too many American products. As a Canadian magazine you should be supporting Canadian artisans.

Reply

<

August 05, 2017 at 3:29 pm, XWVkcUpCzGu said:

376611 360334You developed some decent points there. I looked over the internet for any issue and discovered most individuals goes as nicely as together with your web website. 606841

Reply

<

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>