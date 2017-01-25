This One Thing Will Add Wow-Factor To Your Living Room
The easiest way to add a wow-factor to your living room? A mirrored coffee table! When there’s a need for a bit of glamor, it does the trick without being over-the-top or flashy. And, it just so happens to be one of our Top 10 Design Trends Of 2017.
Embrace this showstopping look in your living room, family room or even basement with these inspiring images from around the web.
A gilded mirror coffee table offers a vintage aesthetic that feels Parisian, and is simply perfect when topped with a geometric vase and some fashion tomes.
This Jonathan Adler beauty with a polished brass base is perfection. But it has more than just looks: it also comes with a hidden drawer for built-in storage.
A set of mirrored coffee tables blend seamlessly into this black and white room. Their reflective quality gives the illusion of more space.
Mirrored coffee tables are great picks for tight spaces since they create the optical illusion of more space, as seen here in this small loft. The cube coffee table also reflects the gorgeous herringbone floors below — an added bonus.
Great for entertaining, mirrored coffee tables sure are a photogenic surface for serving hors d’oeuvres.
A mirrored tray looks right at home atop a mirrored coffee table. Different tones of gold on the edges prevent the look from being too matchy-matchy.
The perfect accompaniment to a country-style living room, a mirrored coffee table with a distressed finish offers a subtle sense of glam.
Pingback: Google()