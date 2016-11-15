How To Decorate A Small Space For The Holidays

Design editor Kai Ethier shares small space holiday decor ideas.

I absolutely love decorating for the holidays — and that probably stems from my childhood. Each year, we’d buy and trim our tree on my birthday, which falls in mid-December. My mother would also let me go to town decorating our relatively small apartment for the season. So I’m always surprised when I hear people say that their home is “too small” for a Christmas tree — or to do any decorating at all!

When it comes to compact spaces, 10-year-old me would suggest simply placing a sprig of holly tied with oversized, red-velvet ribbon every 12 to 16 inches around your entire apartment or house. And while that is very festive, here are a few creative — and slightly less aggressive — ideas I’ve come across online for lending your smaller home some holiday cheer.