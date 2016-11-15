How To Decorate A Small Space For The Holidays

Design editor Kai Ethier shares small space holiday decor ideas. 
Kai-Ethier-FeaturedImgI absolutely love decorating for the holidays — and that probably stems from my childhood. Each year, we’d buy and trim our tree on my birthday, which falls in mid-December. My mother would also let me go to town decorating our relatively small apartment for the season. So I’m always surprised when I hear people say that their home is “too small” for a Christmas tree — or to do any decorating at all!

When it comes to compact spaces, 10-year-old me would suggest simply placing a sprig of holly tied with oversized, red-velvet ribbon every 12 to 16 inches around your entire apartment or house. And while that is very festive, here are a few creative — and slightly less aggressive — ideas I’ve come across online for lending your smaller home some holiday cheer.

First of all: the tree. A couple years ago my friend was lamenting the fact that there was no “spot” to put a Christmas tree in her compact home. But a mini potted tree, like the one pictured, only takes up about a square foot of real estate on a console, desk or dining table, as Maria from the blog Dreamy Whites demonstrates here. (P.S. This beautiful image is available printed on a Christmas card, too!)

Source:
Dreamy Whites

If you don’t like the idea of a tabletop tree, opt for a flat one. When I spent Christmas in Australia with some friends one year, we decided to make a 2-D tree out of wrapping paper to put our gifts under. This version of the same idea from Vancouver blogger Kendra, of Kit + Forage, requires a few more steps — but it’s much prettier!

Source:
Kit and Forage

One of my favorite things about the holiday season is seeing the creative window displays that stores come up with. Pictured above is a shot of a holiday window display at U.K. jewelry store Rust. Simple and lovely, this window treatment could be done on a smaller scale at home with some paper cut-outs, twinkle lights or candles, and a white dry-erase marker.

Source:
Junkaholique

This shot from stylist Selina Lake’s blog also caught my eye. While this window display is a bit smaller in scale, I think it’s just as cheery.

Source:
Selina Lake

If you’d rather not cover up your windows (or block any light from coming into your tiny space), a simple, festive gesture is to tape a favorite holiday card or photograph to a large, wall-hung mirror. Pair the image with a yuletide message, as seen in this shot from French language blog Armand et Louise.

Source:
Armand et Louise

Don’t forget about your other senses! Decorating with scent is an easy way to create a festive mood in homes both large and small. I personally love pomanders. They’re not only pretty to display; the clove and citrus scent they give off acts as a lovely natural air freshener. For instructions on how to make and store them, check out the tips from the blog Simple Bites.

Source:
Simple Bites

Another recipe to make your house smell festive is this simmering “potpourri” from Half-Baked Harvest. (Best for when you’re hosting a gathering on a chilly day or evening!)

Source:
Half-Baked Harvest

Or, if all of that seems like too much work, do as I do and purchase your favorite holiday scent in candle form. The great thing about living in a small space is a little goes a long way, so just one candle is often all you need! My personal favorites are the Snowy Pine & Fir Balsam and Crackling Firewood & Ember candles from Indigo.

Source:
Indigo
