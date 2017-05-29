15 Reasons Your Kitchen Needs A Banquette

Flip through an issue of House & Home and a beautiful kitchen banquette is bound to pop up. They’re a popular addition in today’s kitchen, and are loved by designers and homeowners alike. So, what makes bench seating so special? Here are just a few of our favorite things about banquettes.

They make room for a crowd. Have a big family or piles of friends who love to drop by? The most obvious benefit of opting for a long bench, as opposed to a series of chairs, is that there’s room for everyone to congregate (or squish!) around the table.

Photographer:
Valerie Wilcox
Source:
Kitchens & Baths 2016
Designer:
Sarah Keenleyside and Lindsay Konior

They’re fairly simple to add in. Bringing a bench into your kitchen and topping it with cushions is an easy weekend project. (Prefer the look of a built-in piece that’s custom-fit to your space? Prepare for a longer timeline and greater investment.)

Photographer:
Ashley Capp
Source:
House & Home October 2010
Designer:
Cameron MacNeil and Stacey Smithers

They can inject a shot of color. H&H senior design editor Joel Bray went with green velvet cushions on this kitchen’s generous, U-shaped banquette. A leafy hue like this really enlivens an otherwise neutral room.

Photographer:
Valerie Wilcox
Source:
House & Home October 2016
Designer:
Joel Bray

… or a hit of pattern. Use a banquette as an opportunity to layer prints, like homeowners Kenny and Michelle Gemmill did in their cheerful family kitchen. We love how they paired nautical-striped throw pillows with exotic, ikat-patterned seat cushions.

Photographer:
Tracey Ayton
Source:
House & Home June 2015
Designer:
Kenny and Michelle Gemmill

They provide hidden storage. Go for a banquette with drawers in its base to keep special-occasion linens, seasonal accents and serving pieces neatly tucked away. Here, designer and former H&H editor Sarah Hartill used simple cabinets from Ikea.

Photographer:
Sarah Hartill
Source:
House & Home October 2013
Designer:
Angus Fergusson

They turn dinner tables into homework zones. For longer study sessions, plush benches are much more appealing than dining chairs. They’re also great for collaborative craft projects, letting kids work comfortably side-by-side.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home March 2014
Designer:
Erin Feasby and Cindy Bleeks

They’re casual enough for the cottage. Designer Heidi Smith’s cottage dining area is perfect for laid-back entertaining with its quirky blend of lighting and seating. A couple mismatched pillows tossed on the L-shaped banquette enhance its relaxed look.

Photographer:
Jean Longpre
Source:
House & Home June 2011
Designer:
Heidi Smith

…but they can also look luxe. In this elegant kitchen, designer James McIntyre brought in a long, curvy sofa and sculptural pedestal table to create a banquette-style breakfast area. The effect is equal parts chic and comfortable.

Photographer:
Colin Way
Source:
House & Home October 2016
Designer:
James McIntyre

…or deliver retro charm. Homeowners Merle Alexander and Tamara Napoleon, pictured with son Elijah, love their charming diner-like banquette. Walls of subway tile and classic bistro chairs play off its throwback style.

Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home March 2017
Designer:
Kyla Bidgood and Mary McNeill-Knowles

Vinyl versions are easy to clean. If wiping up spills is a daily occurrence in your household, consider a vinyl­–upholstered bench. Here, designer Andrea Armstrong selected a handsome leather-look vinyl, and paired it with equally durable polypropylene chairs.

Photographer:
Andrea Armstrong
Source:
House & Home January 2016
Designer:
Alex Lukey

They can double as bookshelves. We love the idea of stashing dog-eared titles in niches under open benches, like designer Carl Lapointe did in his peaceful country house in Quebec. (Just be sure to place the books deep enough under the seats so they don’t accidentally get kicked.)

Photographer:
Jean Longpre
Source:
Maison & Demeure August 2014
Designer:
Carl Lapointe

They draw the eye to statement windows. Designer Sam Sacks made the most of the bay window in this light-filled kitchen, having a bench custom-built to fit the niche. Creating a banquette-like dining area is simple for the young family: Just remove a couple of chairs and shift the table toward the bench.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home November 2015
Designer:
Sam Sacks, Chapi Chapo Design

They can offer the sink-in comfort of a sofa. We’re not sure we’ve seen a banquette that looks quite as inviting as this this one designed by Philippe Beauparlant. Velvety seat, back and throw cushions look seriously sumptuous.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home October 2015
Designer:
Philippe Beauparlant

They can be built to suit smaller spaces. In this family kitchen, a long upholstered bench makes the most of available square footage. A set of deep, built-in drawers makes the design even more practical.

Photographer:
Sarah Hartill
Source:
House & Home February 2014
Designer:
Michael Graydon

…or help define large, open-concept rooms. It’s important to create zones to keep open living spaces from feeling cold and cavernous. We love how designer Erika Floysvik added a small banquette in her large city condo, nicely delineating her dining area.

Photographer:
Valerie Wilcox
Source:
House & Home September 2016
Designer:
Erika Floysvik
Author:
Reiko Milley
Tags:
  • Eddie

    I loved the banquette in photo 13. Not only did it look comfortable, but it also looked a bit refined & elegant.