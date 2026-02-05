In Her Latest Kitchen Design, Audrée Kemp Bélanger Creates a Cosy, Organic Space in Quebec

When you find a kitchen with a view this amazing, you jump at it — even if you live just a few minutes away. This couple bought their Boucherville, Que., home in 2022, envisioning their morning coffee in a classic heritage kitchen while taking in the stunning view of the St. Lawrence River. They hired Architecture Lévesque et Brault and Ébène Construction to lead a two-year-long reno. To bring their vision to life, the owners enlisted Audrée Kemp Bélanger of AKB Design for the interiors.

The first order of business was to raise the kitchen ceiling to 17 feet, which opened up the space significantly. Audrée infused the house, including the kitchen and adjacent living areas, with neutral hues, natural materials and vintage layers. “My first thought was, How can we add warmth to this kitchen and give it more life?” says Audrée.

In the adjoining dining area, a picture window offered Audrée a spot to create a window seat layered in colour and textiles, which is flanked by a pantry and coat closet. “This adds more space to sit and enjoy the view,” she says. And that’s really what this kitchen is all about — finding different spots to sit and watch the river flow.