Hot Look: 40 Light Wood Kitchens We Love
We’ve been coveting pale wood finishes throughout the home for quite some time, and this look translates well to cabinetry, too. For fans of the all-white kitchen, light wood kitchens offer a slightly warmer, Scandi-inspired aesthetic. These are some of our top picks that master the look.
“For this kitchen we used a white oak wood in a rift cut and finished with a water based matter sealant to preserve the natural tones of the wood,” says David John Dick, one of the principal designers at Disc Interiors.
White bronze pulls from Sun Valley Bronze are a perfect companion to warm natural white oak cabinetry in this kitchen, also by California’s Disc Interiors design firm.
Los Angeles-based designer Stefani Stein chose Ann Sacks tile, leather tab pulls and a custom unlacquered brass-plated faucet for this dreamy Venice kitchen. The wall of light wood cabinets pairs well with the island, which is painted in Bronze Ivy by Portola Paints & Glazes.
Design firm Studio William Hefner balanced light cabinetry and counters with dark wood stools.
Our kitchens are inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian architecture — minimal kitchens with warmth,” says David John Dick of Disc Interiors. “We love to merge natural materials, like beautiful wood paired with natural stone.”
Plywood cabinets and subway tile make a memorable statement in this budget-friendly kitchen.
Navy beadboard cabinets and whitewashed light wood balance each other nicely in this Notting Hill kitchen by design firm Blakes London.
Australia’s Tribe Studio Architects kept the interiors of this beachside house minimal to make the most of the ocean views.
This kitchen, also by Tribe Studio Architects, embraces minimalism and the juxtaposition of cold concrete and light wood.
Quartersawn oak cabinetry treated with an oil stain lightens the look of this kitchen’s industrial steel shelving, which is mounted to the ceiling.
Gold hardware and a gold faucet pop next to light wood cabinets and white counters.
The light wood cabinetry continues in the nearby dining area of this kitchen, with pops of black on the dining chairs.
Upholstered stools and light wood soften this kitchen’s sleek metal accents.
Wooden cabinet doors are unexpected in this cool-toned white kitchen.
Designer Sam Sacks played with various wood tones for an easygoing, unfussy look.
Austin, Texas-based designer Claire Zinnecker embraced a “less is more” mentality with her own kitchen reno, which features maple plywood cabinets by Travis Norman.
Claire chose a faucet by Dornbracht Cyprum for a subtle touch of glamor. “It was my big splurge and I’m so happy with it,” she says.
A bright blue faucet and cheerful yellow door break up a wall of maple slats and maple cabinetry.
Sliding door panels made of maple keep visual clutter at bay.
A vintage dining table, that can extend to sit 12, adds a darker tone of wood to this maple-filled Vancouver kitchen.
Designer Nam Dang-Mitchell is known for her swoon-worthy, yet family-friendly houses and this wood and marble clad kitchen is no exception.
Nam carried the light wood cabinetry into the pantry area of this Vancouver kitchen and paired it with graphic tile.
Bamboo lower cabinets are offset by glossy white uppers in this unique kitchen.
Playful upholstery on throw pillows and a stool liven up light wood on the floor, table and bar area.
A mix of open and closed storage, including white lacquered cabinets and warm wood shelves, make this one hardworking family kitchen.
Rustic wood beams play off the light wood floor and island for a European-farmhouse feel.
Himalayan white marble and light cabinetry meet dark black appliances in the Dallas kitchen of NHL alum Jason Arnott and his family.
To keep the black cabinets from feeling too dark, designers Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs chose brass hardware.
To give this kitchen a ‘woodworker-studio’ look tools were left on display over the white oak cabinets.
A set of sliding barn doors play off the light wood island in this kitchen by designers Barbara Purdy and Olivia Botrie.
This narrow Vancouver kitchen’s wood bar stools blend in seamlessly with the wood detailing on the island.
Interior designer Scott Yetman let the island and coffered ceiling take center stage. This more traditional space proves light cabinetry doesn’t just belong in minimalist kitchens.
Professional food photographer and blogger Nikole Herriott’s kitchen has open shelves that display her collection of plants and dishware.
Interior designer Connie Braemar used a mix of cabinet styles to give her clients the modern, but not stark kitchen they were after.
Toronto designer Sam Sacks added lots of white oak cabinetry, eye-catching pendants and vibrant blue bar stools to this family kitchen.
A refined palette of light wood, white and grey lend a Scandi-minimalist aesthetic.
The light wood cabinetry and wall paneling blend seamlessly.
A unique herb planter in the middle of this kitchen melds well with the barnboard-esque cladding on the island and lower cabinets.
White oak chevron flooring gels perfectly with the cabinetry in this Parisian-inspired kitchen.
Solid ash cabinetry holds the weight of marble counters in this North Vancouver kitchen designed by Scott & Scott Architects.
