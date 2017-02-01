Hot Look: 40 Light Wood Kitchens We Love

We’ve been coveting pale wood finishes throughout the home for quite some time, and this look translates well to cabinetry, too. For fans of the all-white kitchen, light wood kitchens offer a slightly warmer, Scandi-inspired aesthetic. These are some of our top picks that master the look.

“For this kitchen we used a white oak wood in a rift cut and finished with a water based matter sealant to preserve the natural tones of the wood,” says David John Dick, one of the principal designers at Disc Interiors.

Source:
Disc Interiors
Designer:
Disc Interiors

White bronze pulls from Sun Valley Bronze are a perfect companion to warm natural white oak cabinetry in this kitchen, also by California’s Disc Interiors design firm.

Source:
Disc Interiors
Designer:
Disc Interiors

Los Angeles-based designer Stefani Stein chose Ann Sacks tile, leather tab pulls and a custom unlacquered brass-plated faucet for this dreamy Venice kitchen. The wall of light wood cabinets pairs well with the island, which is painted in Bronze Ivy by Portola Paints & Glazes.

Photographer:
Tessa Neustadt
Source:
Stefani Stein
Designer:
Stefani Stein

Design firm Studio William Hefner balanced light cabinetry and counters with dark wood stools.

Source:
Studio William Hefner
Designer:
Studio William Hefner

Our kitchens are inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian architecture — minimal kitchens with warmth,” says David John Dick of Disc Interiors. “We love to merge natural materials, like beautiful wood paired with natural stone.”

Source:
Disc Interiors
Designer:
Disc Interiors

Plywood cabinets and subway tile make a memorable statement in this budget-friendly kitchen.

Photographer:
Toby Scott
Source:
Toby Scott

Navy beadboard cabinets and whitewashed light wood balance each other nicely in this Notting Hill kitchen by design firm Blakes London.

Source:
Blakes London
Designer:
Blakes London

Australia’s Tribe Studio Architects kept the interiors of this beachside house minimal to make the most of the ocean views.

Photographer:
Peter Bennetts
Source:
Tribe Studio Architects
Designer:
Tribe Studio Architects

This kitchen, also by Tribe Studio Architects, embraces minimalism and the juxtaposition of cold concrete and light wood.

Photographer:
Peter Bennetts
Source:
Tribe Studio Architects
Designer:
Tribe Studio Architects

Quartersawn oak cabinetry treated with an oil stain lightens the look of this kitchen’s industrial steel shelving, which is mounted to the ceiling.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonals
Source:
House & Home November 2016
Designer:
Connie Braemar

Gold hardware and a gold faucet pop next to light wood cabinets and white counters.

Source:
Disc Interiors
Designer:
Disc Interiors

The light wood cabinetry continues in the nearby dining area of this kitchen, with pops of black on the dining chairs.

Source:
Disc Interiors
Designer:
Disc Interiors

Upholstered stools and light wood soften this kitchen’s sleek metal accents.

Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home September 2015
Designer:
Alda Pereira

Wooden cabinet doors are unexpected in this cool-toned white kitchen.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home September 2015
Designer:
Silvana D'Addazio

Designer Sam Sacks played with various wood tones for an easygoing, unfussy look.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home November 2015
Designer:
Sam Sacks

Austin, Texas-based designer Claire Zinnecker embraced a “less is more” mentality with her own kitchen reno, which features maple plywood cabinets by Travis Norman.

Photographer:
Molly Winters
Source:
Claire Zinnecker Design
Designer:
Claire Zinnecker Design

Claire chose a faucet by Dornbracht Cyprum for a subtle touch of glamor. “It was my big splurge and I’m so happy with it,” she says.

Photographer:
Molly Winters
Source:
Claire Zinnecker Design
Designer:
Claire Zinnecker Design

A bright blue faucet and cheerful yellow door break up a wall of maple slats and maple cabinetry.

Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home March 2015
Designer:
Marianne Amodio

Sliding door panels made of maple keep visual clutter at bay.

Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home March 2015
Designer:
Amrianna Amodio

A vintage dining table, that can extend to sit 12, adds a darker tone of wood to this maple-filled Vancouver kitchen.

Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home March 2015
Designer:
Marianne Amodio

Designer Nam Dang-Mitchell is known for her swoon-worthy, yet family-friendly houses and this wood and marble clad kitchen is no exception.

Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home March 2016
Designer:
Nam Dang-Mitchell

Nam carried the light wood cabinetry into the pantry area of this Vancouver kitchen and paired it with graphic tile.

Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home March 2016
Designer:
Nam Dang-Mitchell

Bamboo lower cabinets are offset by glossy white uppers in this unique kitchen.

Photographer:
Kim Christie
Source:
House & Home April 2012
Designer:
David Zacharko

Playful upholstery on throw pillows and a stool liven up light wood on the floor, table and bar area.

Photographer:
Kim Christie
Source:
House & Home April 2012
Designer:
David Zacharko

A mix of open and closed storage, including white lacquered cabinets and warm wood shelves, make this one hardworking family kitchen.

Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home August 2015
Designer:
Denise Ashmore, Project 22 Design

Rustic wood beams play off the light wood floor and island for a European-farmhouse feel.

Photographer:
Tracey Ayton
Source:
House & Home June 2013
Designer:
Rick and Lorna Penner

Himalayan white marble and light cabinetry meet dark black appliances in the Dallas kitchen of NHL alum Jason Arnott and his family.

Photographer:
Nathan Schroder
Source:
House & Home November 2016
Designer:
Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs

To keep the black cabinets from feeling too dark, designers Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs chose brass hardware.

Photographer:
Nathan Schroder
Source:
House & Home November 2016
Designer:
Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs

To give this kitchen a ‘woodworker-studio’ look tools were left on display over the white oak cabinets.

Photographer:
Ashley Capp
Source:
House & Home July 2015
Designer:
John Baker and Julie Daoust-Baker

A set of sliding barn doors play off the light wood island in this kitchen by designers Barbara Purdy and Olivia Botrie.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home March 2015
Designer:
Barbara Purdy and Olivia Botrie

This narrow Vancouver kitchen’s wood bar stools blend in seamlessly with the wood detailing on the island.

Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home June 2013
Designer:
Nancy Riesco

Interior designer Scott Yetman let the island and coffered ceiling take center stage. This more traditional space proves light cabinetry doesn’t just belong in minimalist kitchens.

Photographer:
André Rider
Source:
House & Home March 2014
Designer:
Scott Yetman

Professional food photographer and blogger Nikole Herriott’s kitchen has open shelves that display her collection of plants and dishware.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home May 2015
Designer:
Studio Junction

Interior designer Connie Braemar used a mix of cabinet styles to give her clients the modern, but not stark kitchen they were after.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home November 2016
Designer:
Connie Braemar

Toronto designer Sam Sacks added lots of white oak cabinetry, eye-catching pendants and vibrant blue bar stools to this family kitchen.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home October 2016
Designer:
Sam Sacks

A refined palette of light wood, white and grey lend a Scandi-minimalist aesthetic.

Source:
Blakes London
Designer:
Blakes London

The light wood cabinetry and wall paneling blend seamlessly.

Source:
Blakes London
Designer:
Blakes London

A unique herb planter in the middle of this kitchen melds well with the barnboard-esque cladding on the island and lower cabinets.

Source:
Blakes London
Designer:
Blakes London

White oak chevron flooring gels perfectly with the cabinetry in this Parisian-inspired kitchen.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home October 2016
Designer:
Sam Sacks

Solid ash cabinetry holds the weight of marble counters in this North Vancouver kitchen designed by Scott & Scott Architects.

Source:
Up Interiors
Designer:
Scott & Scott Architects
Emily Evans
  • Eddie

    From everything that I’ve learned from your magazine, I’ve come to realize that what I like most is a mix/balance of colors, materials, and textures. When a room is mostly one color, material or texture then I don’t feel engaged, but that’s just me. Therefore, my favorites are kitchens #3, #5, #27 and #33.