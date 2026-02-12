Inside A Neutral Home With Quiet Moments Of Colour

When architect Richard Wengle introduced designer Elyssa Maldoff to a Toronto couple, it felt like kismet. Elyssa and her firm, Design State, had caught the architect’s eye for her livable yet luxurious spaces that perfectly jibed with the couple’s fashion-forward style. “When we met, my clients were always dressed impeccably,” says Elyssa. “I wanted to design a refined, transitional home that reflected their personal style.”

The homeowners have two young daughters and, after 15 years in their previous residence, they were ready to create a home that truly reflected them. This 4,870-square-foot custom new-build sits in Toronto’s sought-after Lytton Park neighbourhood. “We loved the neighbourhood,” says one owner. “It felt like the perfect place to build the house we always imagined.”

The planning, build and design took nearly three years to complete; the family moved in last May. It was well worth the wait, they say. For Elyssa, there’s much to love: “My clients pushed for subtle hints of colour throughout; I love the pale green servery and the blush chairs in the living room,” she says. The designer also added statement lighting by Gabriel Scott over the kitchen island. “But it’s really the understated elements that make this home so beautiful.”