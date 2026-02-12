City Homes

Inside A Neutral Home With Quiet Moments Of Colour

Author: Lisa van de Geyn

Published on February 12, 2026

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

When architect Richard Wengle introduced designer Elyssa Maldoff to a Toronto couple, it felt like kismet. Elyssa and her firm, Design State, had caught the architect’s eye for her livable yet luxurious spaces that perfectly jibed with the couple’s fashion-forward style. “When we met, my clients were always dressed impeccably,” says Elyssa. “I wanted to design a refined, transitional home that reflected their personal style.”

The homeowners have two young daughters and, after 15 years in their previous residence, they were ready to create a home that truly reflected them. This 4,870-square-foot custom new-build sits in Toronto’s sought-after Lytton Park neighbourhood. “We loved the neighbourhood,” says one owner. “It felt like the perfect place to build the house we always imagined.”

The planning, build and design took nearly three years to complete; the family moved in last May. It was well worth the wait, they say. For Elyssa, there’s much to love: “My clients pushed for subtle hints of colour throughout; I love the pale green servery and the blush chairs in the living room,” she says. The designer also added statement lighting by Gabriel Scott over the kitchen island. “But it’s really the understated elements that make this home so beautiful.”

Designer Elyssa Maldoff of Design State

For the interiors, they craved comfort and elegance. “We like open, flowing spaces because we love hosting family and friends, and it needed to feel calm. Elyssa’s modern Parisian aesthetic gave us that balance. It’s timeless and beautiful, but practical for everyday family life.”

Photographer: Portrait photography by Mikayla Chiasson

“I love the simple elegance of the staircase,” says designer Elyssa. “The white closed stringer and curved feature on that first step up keep it looking interesting.” Walls washed in Benjamin Moore’s White Dove evoke peace and pair well with the home’s clean lines, allowing Elyssa space to create pretty moments in every room.

The checkered dolomite and Bardiglio Dark marble floor and a Verde Alpi marble console contribute to the welcoming vignette in the foyer. “Whether it’s a light fixture, metal-framed door or spectacular piece of furniture, there’s an element that makes each room feel special,” says Elyssa.

Furniture was chosen for its sculptural appeal — boxy kitchen chairs are a nod to Parisian design, and the family room’s custom bouclé lounge chair was inspired by the retro aesthetic of the 1950s.

The client’s office is handsome and understated. “I saw this light fixture years ago and knew I’d use it somewhere in this house,” says Elyssa. “It’s minimalist and quiet, but it makes a statement.”

A modern chandelier hangs like an art piece above the island. “It’s truly the jewel of the home,” says Elyssa.

Standout features include graceful archways in the kitchen and a gorgeous curved staircase. Throughout the rooms, textures including velvet, lacquered brass, wood, plaster, mohair, silk and marble are layered in to add drama and warmth.

A heavily veined Calacatta Monet backsplash brings energy to the kitchen.

Elyssa wanted the galley-style servery to not only look good but make entertaining easy. Open shelving with brass rails gives the homeowners quick access to their dishes.

With light-filtering drapes and pale wood tones, the dining area off the kitchen is a serene spot for the family to connect.

A custom off-white headboard goes almost to the ceiling, adding a touch of drama in the principal bedroom. “We kept everything else very calm and neutral with layers of textures including silk, linen, velvet and mohair,” says Elyssa.

The principal bedroom fireplace is recessed on a raised marble hearth and has a drywall chimney breast that curves into the wall next to open shelving. “It creates a really nice moment,” says Elyssa.

A micro-reeded vanity is textural in the principal bathroom; marble-framed mirrors and a bronze sconce are elegant.

A tailored metal-framed door brings interest to the ensuite.

To create a spa-like feel in the ensuite, Elyssa leaned in to limestone, using it on the floor and halfway up the walls.

This wallpaper in the youngest daughter’s bedroom has a nostalgic feel. Paired with a bouclé bed frame with curved headboard, the space is relaxed and comfortable.

In the older daughter’s bedroom, Elyssa added charming wallpaper featuring birds and foliage to the bespoke wardrobe. A bouclé accent chair creates a cosy reading nook. “We wanted to be fully involved and, with Elyssa’s help, our home turned out to be exactly what we were looking for,” says one owner.

Tour another stunning project by Elyssa’s design firm, Design State.

Photographer:

Lauren Miller

Source:

Hose & Home

Designer:

Richard Wengle Architect (architecture)/Elyssa Maldoff (design)

Up Next

The Decorating Trends We’re Most Excited About This Year

Related Articles

A Georgian-Style Home Gets A Modern Lift From Designer Katherine Newman

Inside A Newly Built House Designed With Timeless, Sophisticated Style

Parris McKenna Updates A Toronto Semi With Textural Touches, Sensuous Curves And A Serene Palette