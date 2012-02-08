February 08 2012
Photo Gallery: 10 Home Value Boosters
Learn to make smart reno decisions.
Home Value Booster #1: Kitchen Renos
A fresh coat of paint on dated cabinetry and new hardware can be a quick fix.
According to the
Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation (CMHC) and the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC), a kitchen renovation offers one of the highest payback potentials, with 75 to 100% of the money you invest adding to your home’s value. In this narrow room a mobile island is a great solution, as a fixed island would take up too much space.
Watch a
tour of this kitchen, see more modern kitchens, or get additional home value booster tips.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon Source:
House & Home
October 2010 issue Products:
Silestone backsplash and countertop in White Zeus, Thornton Maple cabinets in Dove White by Kraftmaid, Masonite french doors, halogen lighting,
The Home Depot; hardware, Lee Valley Tools; wall colour, Cloud White (CC-40), door colour, Black (2132-10), Benjamin Moore; fridge, Jenn-Air; island, baskets, Ikea; Fiji window shades in White Lotus, HunterDouglas; espresso machine, Nespresso; canisters, jug, Good Egg. Designer:
Stacey Smithers and Cameron MacNeil.
Home Value Booster #2: Exterior Makeovers
Paint and refresh your façade for major curb appeal.
Designer Arren Williams gave his boxy 1960s-era home a new look with modern energy-efficient windows, plus a new door, house number, mailbox, light, interlocking and low-maintenance grasses. Painting out the front brick and fieldstone façade a dramatic dark grey simplifies the exterior.
See more of Arren’s current and past home in
our photo gallery, or get more home value booster tips.
Photographer:
Angus Fergusson Source:
House & Home
February 2011 issue Products:
Windows, doors,
Jeld-Wen Windows & Doors; window and door installation, exterior painting, hardscaping, Cera Stone; paving stones, mailbox, The Home Depot; numbers, Lowe's; exterior colour, Railings (31), Farrow & Ball. Designer:
Arren Williams
Home Value Booster #3: A Finished Basement
Unused space simply used for storage could become an additional living area thanks to a basement remodel.
A sturdy base for your home that is free of mould and odours could make for a profitable basement apartment in the future, or a space to use as a rec room, craft centre or laundry area.
Photographer:
Angus Fergusson Source:
House & Home
June 2011 issue Products:
Sofa reupholstery,
Cooper Bros.; rug, side table, Elte; plaid chair, Silva; leather chair, Absolutely Inc.; coffee table, Boo Boo & Lefty; floor lamp, Angus & Company; leather folding stools, ChairTableLamp; black and white pillow, Ikea; dotted mustard pillow, West Elm; wall colour, Oxford White (CC-30) from the Designer Classics collection, Benjamin Moore; artwork by Agnieszka Foltyn, Art Interiors. Designer:
Barbara Purdy
Home Value Booster #4: Classic Bathroom Style
Upgrading a windowless bathroom with new lighting and a large mirror keeps the room bright and inviting.
Investing in a bathroom reno, big or small, is one of the top four smart home investments. If your project costs $10,000, it could add $7,500 to $10,000 to your home's value.
Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald Source:
House & Home
September 2011 issue Products:
Mirror, shower door,
Shower Deluxe. Designer:
Sarah Callanan
Home Value Booster #5: Outdoor Living Space
Extend your home's footprint without costly interior renovations.
A new deck provides an outdoor space perfect for summer days, and is a hit with those looking to buy.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon Source:
House & Home
December 2010 issue Products:
Chairs, table,
Crate & Barrel; deck, bench, planter, barbecue screen, Niet Custom Renovations. Designer:
Landscape architect,
Ron Holbrook
Home Value Booster #6: Fresh Flooring
Revive your house with room-appropriate flooring choices.
While you may not notice your flooring, those looking to purchase will as soon as they walk in. Here, African walnut 3/4" hardwood flooring flows from room to room.
Photographer:
Ashley Tonner Source:
House & Home
February 2011 issue Products:
Dining table, pantry cupboard, Commute Home; chairs,
Elte; vase, Smash.
Home Value Booster #7: Quality Interior Painting
Quickly and easily refresh your home with paint.
For resale, choose paints where colours flow from one space to the other. In this room, pale blue walls provide a fresh palette to build on. Interior painting offers one of the highest reno paybacks.
Photographer:
Kim Jeffery Source:
House & Home
October 2011 issue Products:
Wall colour,
Tranquility (AF-490), Benjamin Moore; Brushett Apartment sofa, Creative Custom Furnishings; side table, Angus & Company; green pillow, lamp, 1212 De?cor; rug, chair, white vase, Elte; Ready-to-Wear drapes, InVu Drapery; Zig Zag Grey pillow (on sofa, middle), Bee Hive Grey pillow (on chair), Y&Co; light grey hand-blocked chevron pillow (on sofa), tray, Pure Ceramic carafe and bottle in Aqua Crackle, Pure Ceramic egg, West Elm; trunk, Ikea; globe, crate, Queen West Antique Centre; Kensington Market by Brian Harvey (large oil in bookcase), Urban Study #1 by Sherry Czekus, Canvas Gallery. Designer:
Cameron MacNeil
Home Value Booster #8: Energy Efficient Windows
Replace older windows that leak air and cause drafty interiors with those that prevent energy loss.
Reduce your and future homeowners' heating costs by selecting the appropriate type of windows, and you can expect to earn 50 to 75 percent of those costs back upon resale. High efficiency windows can have a great impact on a home's value.
Photographer:
Donna Griffith Source:
House & Home
May 2011 issue Products:
Mahogany table,
Burnett; lamp, magnifying glass, planter, Angus & Company; chair fabric, Dynasty, Designer Fabrics; chair reupholstery, Soft Options Upholstery; drape fabric, Nathan 7 in Fountain, border, Nathan 2 in Natural, Maxwell Fabrics. Designer:
Cameron MacNeil
Home Value Booster #9: Fireplaces
Add a fireplace to any room in a home for a luxe touch that doubles as an alternate heating source.
A fireplace can be a real bonus in cooler climates.
Photographer:
Donna Griffith Source:
House & Home
May 2011 issue Products:
Addison electric fireplace,
Dimplex; Milano Brown/ LTU48361 leather floor tile, Torlys; basket, tote, Angus & Company; wall colour, Edgecomb Gray (HC-173) from the Historical Colour collection, Benjamin Moore. Designer:
Cameron MacNeil
Home Value Booster #10: A New Roof
Replace roof shingles before they deteriorate and cause leakage.
Some purchasers may not be willing to pay the full price of the home if a new roof is required, so investing in one beforehand could be wise.
Photographer:
Donna Griffith Source:
House & Home
June 2011 issue Products:
Shutters, garden plants, trim colour, Martha Stewart Living Brook Trout (MSL244), garage and front door colour, Martha Stewart Living Spring Melt (MSL114),
The Home Depot. Designer:
Michael Penney
