Photo Gallery: 10 Home Value Boosters

A fresh coat of paint on dated cabinetry and new hardware can be a quick fix.

According to the Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation (CMHC) and the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC), a kitchen renovation offers one of the highest payback potentials, with 75 to 100% of the money you invest adding to your home’s value. In this narrow room a mobile island is a great solution, as a fixed island would take up too much space.

