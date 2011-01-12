Photo Gallery: 2011 Food Trends

Our butchers know what we like and set aside our favourite cuts.

In our bid to buy responsibly raised meat, we’re getting to know the masters behind the meat counters at reputable spots like Calgary’s The Better Butcher, Armando’s Finest Quality Meats in Vancouver and Saslove’s Meat Market in Ottawa. But it’s not just about the eat-local trend; it’s also about the old-school service.

For mouth-watering meat dishes you can make at home, see our selection of Cumbrae’s recipes.

For more of this year’s trends, see our 2011 Food Trends gallery, plus, find out which trend looks Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma like most, as well as what our design editors want this year for their own homes.