Photo Gallery: 2011 Food Trends
House & Home food editor Amy Rosen dishes on new fads & familiar flavours.
Photo Gallery: 2011 Food Trends
A childhood favourite is making a comeback as a gourmet handmade treat.
The first pop-up Pop-Tart restaurant Pop-Tart World, recently appeared in New York’s Times Square, and bakeries and bloggers have started whipping up healthier homespun versions of these portable pastries.
Click here for a Homemade Pop-Tarts recipe adapted from the blog Genesis of a Cook.
For more of this year’s trends, see our 2011 Food Trends gallery, plus, find out which trend looks Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma like most, as well as what our design editors want this year for their own homes.
A conveniently-sized stovetop smoker allows the home cook to infuse any food with flavour.
Smoke is everywhere, from slowly smoked brisket and whole-hog barbecue to cocktails and sea salt. While there are endless ways to smoke at home, you can get an easy smoky fix via Cameron’s new stovetop smoker.
Smoker, $36, Golda’s Kitchen.
For more of this year’s trends, see our 2011 Food Trends gallery, plus, find out which trend looks Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma like most, as well as what our design editors want this year for their own homes.
Our butchers know what we like and set aside our favourite cuts.
In our bid to buy responsibly raised meat, we’re getting to know the masters behind the meat counters at reputable spots like Calgary’s The Better Butcher, Armando’s Finest Quality Meats in Vancouver and Saslove’s Meat Market in Ottawa. But it’s not just about the eat-local trend; it’s also about the old-school service.
For mouth-watering meat dishes you can make at home, see our selection of Cumbrae’s recipes.
For more of this year’s trends, see our 2011 Food Trends gallery, plus, find out which trend looks Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma like most, as well as what our design editors want this year for their own homes.
Our typical, lifeless yogurts are being pushed aside for thick Greek yogurt that packs both a velvety texture and tons of protein.
It’s been around since ancient times in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean countries; now, this thicker, richer and creamier yogurt is taking the place of its lighter predecessor in our refridgerators. Its tart yet decadent taste has broad recipe potential in both sweet and savoury dishes, adding body with much less fat than sour cream or crème fraîche. Try brands like Fage, Liberté, Olympic, Stonyfield and Chobani.
For more tasty recipes made with decadent Greek yogurt, click here.
For more of this year’s trends, see our 2011 Food Trends gallery, plus, find out which trend looks Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma like most, as well as what our design editors want this year for their own homes.
Bring the exotic to your table with this nut’s refreshing and nutritious water.
The coconut already has a rich reputation, with its nutty flakes scattered atop buttercream cupcakes and its milk stirred into curries and ice cream. But it’s the nut’s slightly sweet water that’s making waves this year for its vitamin- and mineral-packed health punch. Drink it straight from a young green coconut found at your local grocery store or Chinatown or try bottled Vita Coco and Zico for a fresh way to enjoy an old favourite.
For a true taste of the exotic, try our Thai Coconut Laksa Soup Recipe.
For more of this year’s trends, see our 2011 Food Trends gallery, plus, find out which trend looks Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma like most, as well as what our design editors want this year for their own homes.
The salty crunch of this classic comfort food is hard to resist and doesn’t require a messy deep-fryer for tasty results.
Chicken fried right in the pan is making its move north and fast gaining on burgers and pizza as Canada’s favourite comfort food. We especially love it at Refuel in Vancouver and The Stockyards Smokehouse & Larder in Toronto. But you can also get that crunchy, salty, savoury pleasure at home with a cast-iron pan and just a few basic ingredients (organic chicken works best).
Click here for our easy Skillet-Fried Chicken recipe.
For more of this year’s trends, see our 2011 Food Trends gallery, plus, find out which trend looks Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma like most, as well as what our design editors want this year for their own homes.
These largely nose-to-tail and market-driven kitchens show a creativity and moxie not seen in years.
A new breed of chefs in their 20s and 30s aren’t waiting around to be given the chance to helm a top restaurant. Instead, they’re opening their own on shoestring budgets where the equipment can consist of only a four-burner electric stove. Take Toronto chef Grant van Gameren’s Black Hoof and chef Jeremie Bastien’s award-winning Vancouver resto Boneta, both favourites of critics and diners alike. Goodbye, old guard; hello, new school!
For more of this year’s trends, see our 2011 Food Trends gallery, plus, find out which trend looks Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma like most, as well as what our design editors want this year for their own homes.
This powerhouse of a vegetable has become a popular crunchy snack at health food shops and vegetarian restaurants.
Now available in a variety of flavours, kale chips are a treat that you can feel good about. A 1-cup serving of kale contains almost double the amount of vitamin A you need in a day, 88 percent of your daily vitamin C, plus a goodly amount of maganese and fibre. When tossed with a touch of olive oil, salt and chili flakes, then roasted, kale tastes just like earthy, airy potato chips.
Kale chips are easy to make. Click here to see Amy Rosen’s recipe.
For more of this year’s trends, see our 2011 Food Trends gallery, plus, find out which trend looks Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma like most, as well as what our design editors want this year for their own homes.
The latest buzz in backyard farming comes from the hives of apiarists across the country.
Beekeeping has become so popular that Vancouver recently changed its bylaws to permit it. Ontario doesn’t allow beehives within 100 feet of a property line, so The Fairmont Royal York in Toronto installed a hive on its roof — perfect for pollinating the rooftop garden and making the hotel’s signature honey. Pick up some fresh oozy honeycomb at a farmers market or specialty store to enjoy the natural sweetness without the work.
Use up that jar of golden honey by making this traditional Baklava Recipe.
For more of this year’s trends, see our 2011 Food Trends gallery, plus, find out which trend looks Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma like most, as well as what our design editors want this year for their own homes.
We’ve fallen in love this tiny toasted noodle that boasts a unique nutty flavour and an addictively tender bite.
With less carbs, more dietary fibre and fewer calories than typical pasta, fregola sarda has been popping up on shelves and menus at Italian restaurants across the country. When cooked in broth, it’s a saucy side to complement a simple fish dish or rustic roasted meats.
Try our simple Herbed Fragola Sarda Recipe.
For more of this year’s trends, see our 2011 Food Trends gallery, plus, find out which trend looks Lynda Reeves and Suzanne Dimma like most, as well as what our design editors want this year for their own homes.
Pingback: My Homepage()