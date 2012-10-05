October 05 2012
Photo Gallery: 2012 Princess Margaret Showhome
See inside the stunning lottery home!
2012 Princess Margaret Showhome Exterior
A true Canadian dream home.
The house sits on a leafy corner lot in Oakville, Ont. “This year we combined a classic stone farmhouse – the kind of vernacular you find in the area – with striking modern elements like black doors and windows, and a dark grey metal roof,” says Lynda.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal Murakami Design
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management; landscape architect, Ron Holbrook, Ronald Holbrook & Associates Landscape Architects; landscaping, deck and pergola construction, Coivic Contracting.
Contemporary Farmhouse Great Room
A limestone fireplace provides a rustic focal point.
The two-storey ceiling in the
2012 Princess Margaret Showhome‘s great room gives the space an airy feeling. The Ralph Lauren sofa is upholstered in white linen with a tufted bench seat and is offset with a handcrafted coffee table that preserves the wood’s organic edge.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Designer:
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management.
Edgy Traditional Dining Room
An industrial chandelier adds edge.
Formal and casual elements combine for an elegant but laidback dining room in the
2012 Princess Margaret Showhome. Slipcovered armchairs and side chairs upholstered in smoky blue linen surround the table.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Designer:
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management.
Modern Yet Traditional Kitchen Design
Dramatic ceiling-height Bianco Carrara marble backsplash anchors the symmetrical design.
“The kitchen is decidedly untraditional, with black lower cabinets and no uppers,” says Lynda Reeves of the
2012 Princess Margaret Showhome. Marble, embellished with traditional recessed panels, also wraps around the back and sides of the island.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Designer:
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management.
Standout Marble Island
The star of this contemporary farmhouse kitchen.
The backside of this gorgeous marble island is faced with stainless steel and holds two fridge drawers, a microwave drawer and a dishwasher. The design is fresh, modern and streamlined.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Refrigerator drawers,
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal Murakami Design
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management.
Stunning Kitchen Cooker
A shallow ledge provides place for display.
The Aga Total Control electric cooker hides digital touch-control technology behind an old world cast-iron façade. The kitchen cabinets, by Ikea, are built out to sit flush with the cooker and create extra-deep counters.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Designer:
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management.
Dramatic Kitchen Dish Display
Coordinate freestanding furniture with built-ins for a cohesive look.
A freestanding modular unit by Grange was custom-stained to match the
2012 Princess Margaret Showhome kitchen’s lower cabinets and hardwired with potlights. It provides ample display space for serving pieces, as well as closed storage.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Designer:
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management.
Black & White Breakfast Nook
A laid-back eating area.
A casual eating area in the kitchen builds on the room’s black and white scheme. The tulip table gives the kitchen’s rustic look a modern edge.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Table,
Elte; chairs, UpCountry. Designer:
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal Murakami Design; construction,
Stylish Live-In Kitchen
Consider creating a comfortable gathering space in your kitchen.
“We’ve returned to the concept of a live-in kitchen, because it’s what families want. It’s really a multitasking area where everyone can be together,” says Lynda Reeves of the
2012 Princess Margaret Showhome.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Designer:
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management.
Modern Interior Doors
Glass doors let light filter throughout the home.
Sleek, industrial black metal and glass doors lead to the study in the
2012 Princess Margaret Showhome, echoing those that define the front entry. Floating reclaimed-wood shelves, visible just beyond, provide a rustic counterpoint.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Designer:
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management.
Orange & Blue Study
Rough-hewn shelves give the flavour of an original farmhouse.
Bold colour separates the main-floor study from the
2012 Princess Margaret Showhome‘s overall neutral palette. Pillows in a mix of ikat silks decorate a blue linen sectional from Crate & Barrel.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Sectional sofa,
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal Murakami Design
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management.
Cosy Neutral Principal Bedroom
Consider floor lamps to save space on a nightstand.
Vaulted ceilings bring a spacious feel to the principal bedroom in the
2012 Princess Margaret Showhome, while the slanted walls ensure it’s cosy. Wicker stools used as nightstands, floor lamps on either side of the bed and a striped rug placed on an angle break away from the traditional bedroom setup for a fresh look.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Designer:
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management.
Luxe Guest Bedroom
Modern colour and texture create an on-trend space.
This guest bedroom features a seagrass rug, patterned drapes and layers of downy bedding. A neutral colour palette with hits of mustard lends a chic, understated look.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Designer:
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management.
Eclectic Children's Bedroom
Stump stools used as bedside tables add a rustic element.
Twin beds framed by tufted grey linen headboards flank the window in the third bedroom. A graphic chevron-print rug highlights the room’s golden accents.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
House & Home
Designer:
Designer:
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management.
Author:
Kimberley Brown
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Designer:
Interior design, LR Design Studio; architectural design, Ray Murakami, principal Murakami Design
Murakami Design; construction, PCM Project & Construction Management; landscape architect, Ron Holbrook, Ronald Holbrook & Associates Landscape Architects; landscaping, Coivic Contracting.
Source:
House & Home
October 2012 issue
