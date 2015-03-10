Photo Gallery: 26 Happy Yellow Rooms
Get inspired by this cheerful spring colour!
A bright rug is an inexpensive way to test out your yellow comfort level.
In stylist Sabrina Linn’s bright entryway, a lacquered white hall table, unique drum light and white cube bench (with storage!) create visual interest. Hits of bright yellow in the flowers and striped rug perk up the space, as well.
A mostly-white kitchen with fun pops of colour.
A mostly-white kitchen with fun pops of colour.
White walls are clean and contemporary, but infuse warmth into a white kitchen with bright yellow art and appliances. In artist Bobbie Burgers‘ Okanagan weekend home, the gas range is the focal point when installed with glossy white cabinets. An 1890s Quebec convent table adds vintage character — and counter space.
Sunny yellow adds youthful flair.
A banquette makes great use of a small space.
A side table, repurposed from a guest room, was updated in cheery red for this kitchen’s eating nook and paired with an oversized floral painting and colourful throw pillows.
Sunny yellow adds youthful flair.
An orangey-yellow paint covers this kitchen’s lower cabinets. In a subtler turn, upper and outer cabinets are treated to a rich walnut veneer. Yellow dish towels and accessories keep the look saturated.
A glass door lets the light shine on glossy cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
A glass door lets the light shine on glossy cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
European-style white lacquered cabinetry and a bold acid-yellow painted wall against dark antiqued hardwood flooring inject stylist Arren Williams‘ space with loads of character while maintaining a clean, crisp look. Brushed metal horizontal drawer pulls reinforce the lean, linear theme.
Multitasking furniture is a smart use of space.
Multitasking furniture is a smart use of space.
A sectional sofa bed upholstered in a pretty Moroccan fretwork pattern is the perfect spot for daytime lounging, but by night it transforms this second-floor den into a cosy bedroom for visiting grandchildren or guests.
Raised panels add textural interest.
Rather than chopping up walls with contrasting trim, these raised panels constructed from inexpensive MDF boards add visual textural interest when painted in one hue. Don’t worry about obstructing the panelling: by hanging artwork directly over it, it becomes a backdrop instead of a centerpiece.
Soft yellow walls warm up stark modern pieces.
Soft yellow walls warm up stark modern pieces.
In his stately Vicenza, Italy home, tile designer Piero Bisazza showcases his collection of vintage and antique pieces. In the living room, two leather Barcelona chairs by Mies van der Rohe came from Piero’s mother’s estate. The tile-topped tables look like they could be Bisazza originals but are, in fact, ’60s-era collectibles.
Soft vanilla walls are a classic choice for traditional homes.
Soft vanilla walls are a classic choice for traditional homes.
Keep your living room feeling bright year-round with a sumptuous shade of yellow. For a daringly colourful look, pair with other warm colours like red, orange and gold.
A simple two-toned palette.
A simple two-toned palette.
Take the stripes right over baseboards and mouldings for added drama. Continue the theme with striped accessories — different widths easily mix as long as every pattern has a similar background colour.
Bright colours and patterns look sophisticated when paired with on-trend neutrals.
Yellow drapes with a box-pleat valance and patterned wallpaper combine for a polished tone-on-tone effect in Victoria Webster’s living room. The sofa, carpet and trim in pale grey balance the graphic impact of the yellow wallpaper without stealing its thunder.
A piece of yellow furniture makes a fun statement.
A piece of yellow furniture makes a fun statement.
In the living room of his one-bedroom apartment, Tommy Smythe — associate designer with Sarah Richardson Design — took advantage of a bay window to create a cheerful dining area. For day-to-day use, this bright corner displays pretty curios and is home to a stunning arrangement created with a simple cut maple branch.
Soft yellow wallpaper warms up a large loft with exposed brick.
Soft yellow wallpaper warms up a large loft with exposed brick.
A beautiful floral wallpapered accent wall in daffodil yellow is the perfect complement to warm chocolate tones and an expansive exposed brick wall. Sunshades let in diffused light through the large, industrial windows.
Bold yellow paint adds punch to an otherwise traditional living room.
The desire to reinterpret periods long past continues with a nod to neoclassical. In this new ode to a Grecian urn — as well as busts, vases and goblets — Palladian principles of scale and symmetry mix with fun colours, while decorative laurels, pearls and rosettes add authenticity. Black chairs and lampshades offer striking contrast to the yellow wall.
Citrus-hued furniture adds a punch of personality to a raw loft.
Citrus-hued furniture adds a punch of personality to a raw loft.
White-painted brick walls let the stunning architecture of this space speak for itself. The colour scheme was taken from Regina’s natural elements: wheat-yellow and leaf-green. Vintage film lights and and weathered metal accents contribute to the raw feeling of the loft, while cosy textiles and the fireplace make it livable.
Yellow wallpaper pairs perfectly with crisp white mouldings and wainscotting.
Yellow wallpaper pairs perfectly with crisp white mouldings and wainscotting.
Designer and cookbook author Sophie Conran used this Chantilly wallpaper (shown here in Mimosa) in her hallway at home in England, while her brother used it to brighten up one of his restaurants. A metallic sheen and subtle stripe bring the floral wallcovering to life.
A pop of colour in a mostly-white space.
A pop of colour in a mostly-white space.
Elegant white wall panelling is the perfect backdrop for a yellow velvet French settee — a convenient place to tie shoes or drop handbags and keys.
A paper lantern casts a welcoming glow.
This bright principal bedroom has a comfortable, inviting vibe thanks to golden walls and a pink paper lantern, which casts a warm glow over the entire space. The homeowner gave the vintage dresser a fresh update with new hardware. In a unique take on wall art, a tiny illustration hangs on a ribbon inside an oversized frame.
Accents like art and bedding add colour without committing to yellow walls.
Accents like art and bedding add colour without committing to yellow walls.
A platform bed — designed by artist Bobbie Burgers‘ father — lends a casual vibe to this vibrant Okanagan guest room. Bright yellow bedding imported from France adds a luxe feel that guests are sure to remember.
A bold yellow hue livens up a neutral bedroom.
A bright yellow hue livens up a neutral bedroom.
Bold canary yellow paint coats this vintage faux-bamboo chair, which can be placed in any room for a hit of cheery colour.
A bold yellow and coral palette, in combination with the shapely bed and lighting, exude femininity and charm.
“I found the Italian 1950s chairs and had them redone in ruched leather,” says Kelly Wearstler, the celebrity designer and author of the book, Hue. “As for the yellow, it’s a very bright room that needed a sunny colour.”
An unexpected colour in a high gloss finish.
An unexpected colour in a high gloss finish.
A marble-topped folding island is a practical touch in this glamorous dressing room. Ceiling-height closets offer an abundance of storage and a delicate chair and vanity in front of the window offer a sun-drenched perch for accessorizing and applying makeup.
Designer Kelly Deck makes artful use of a spare room.
Designer Kelly Deck makes artful use of a spare room.
A long work table in the middle of this former bedroom allows for various projects to be on-the-go simultaneously. Two rows of upper cabinets keep the striking wallpaper visible while providing closed storage, and a wall-mounted rod and cup system keeps everyday essentials organized and at hand. This room could easily double as a home office, using the table as a spacious desk.
A yellow-painted clawfoot tub adds the perfect pop of colour to a country bathroom.
A yellow-painted clawfoot tub adds the perfect pop of colour to a country bathroom.
In her Collingwood country house, designer Sarah Richardson painted a salvaged clawfoot tub yellow to coordinate with the country-chic drapes. The vanity is also a reclaimed find that blends well with the feel of the old home.
Graphic wallpaper and vintage posters add character to a small space.
Graphic wallpaper and vintage posters add character to a small space.
This bathroom lacks size but not drama. Yellow patterned wallpaper and vintage movie posters make it feel youthful and special, and a simple white sink and mirror don’t compete with all the colour.
Walls with simple white subway tiles call for a fun and playful wallpaper print above.
Glossy white subway tiles complement the stone tiles on the floor and enhance the soft floral motif on the walls. Lovely and cheerful yellow wallpaper with a delicate floral pattern adds texture and warmth to this beautiful bathroom renovation.
Find more inspiration in our photo galleries of Bathroom Makeovers and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.
Tracey Pollock