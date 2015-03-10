Photo Gallery: 26 Happy Yellow Rooms

A bright rug is an inexpensive way to test out your yellow comfort level.

In stylist Sabrina Linn’s bright entryway, a lacquered white hall table, unique drum light and white cube bench (with storage!) create visual interest. Hits of bright yellow in the flowers and striped rug perk up the space, as well.

Watch an Online TV tour of this loft and browse photo galleries of the interior and patio transformation. Plus, see more sunny spaces in our photo gallery of 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.