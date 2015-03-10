Photo Gallery: 26 Happy Yellow Rooms

Get inspired by this cheerful spring colour!

Striking Entryway
Kitchen With Yellow Accents
Butter Yellow Dining Nook
Bright Kitchen Cabinets
Sunny Kitchen
Small Upstairs Den
Yellow Panelled Dining Nook
Stylish Italian Living Room
Creamy Yellow Living Room
Yellow-Striped Living Room
Bright & Playful Living Room
Sunny Yellow Dining Table
Mid-Century Modern Living Room
Modern Neoclassic Living Room
Open-Concept Loft
Charming Yellow Hallway
White Panelled Staircase
Eclectic & Cosy Principal Bedroom
Sunny Guest Bedroom
Painted Bamboo Chair
Kelly Wearstler-Designed Bedroom
Luxe Ochre Dressing Room
Vibrant Craft Room
Bathroom With Antiques
Delightful Yellow Bathroom
Pretty Yellow Bathroom
Striking Entryway

A bright rug is an inexpensive way to test out your yellow comfort level.

In stylist Sabrina Linn’s bright entryway, a lacquered white hall table, unique drum light and white cube bench (with storage!) create visual interest. Hits of bright yellow in the flowers and striped rug perk up the space, as well.

Watch an Online TV tour of this loft and browse photo galleries of the interior and patio transformation. Plus, see more sunny spaces in our photo gallery of 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home August 2009 issue
Products:
Rug, Ikea.
Kitchen With Yellow Accents

A mostly-white kitchen with fun pops of colour.

White walls are clean and contemporary, but infuse warmth into a white kitchen with bright yellow art and appliances. In artist Bobbie Burgers‘ Okanagan weekend home, the gas range is the focal point when installed with glossy white cabinets. An 1890s Quebec convent table adds vintage character — and counter space.

Find more inspiration in our photo galleries of Kitchen Tables As Islands, Colourful Kitchens and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Kim Christie
Source:
House & Home May 2009 issue
Products:
Range, Bertazzoni; cabinets, Citation Kitchens; art, Bobbie Burgers.
Butter Yellow Dining Nook

A banquette makes great use of a small space.

A side table, repurposed from a guest room, was updated in cheery red for this kitchen’s eating nook and paired with an oversized floral painting and colourful throw pillows.

Photographer:
Ted Yarwood
Source:
House & Home May 2008 issue
Products:
Painting by Matthew Varey; Cath Kidston throw pillows, JacKryn France; wall colour, Dreamy (IJI-4), Beauti-Tone.
Bright Kitchen Cabinets

Sunny yellow adds youthful flair.

An orangey-yellow paint covers this kitchen’s lower cabinets. In a subtler turn, upper and outer cabinets are treated to a rich walnut veneer. Yellow dish towels and accessories keep the look saturated.

Find more inspiration in our photo galleries of Colourful Kitchens and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Angus McRitchie
Source:
House & Home February 2008 issue
Products:
Cabinet colour, Nacho Cheese (2018-30), Benjamin Moore.
Sunny Kitchen

A glass door lets the light shine on glossy cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

European-style white lacquered cabinetry and a bold acid-yellow painted wall against dark antiqued hardwood flooring inject stylist Arren Williams‘ space with loads of character while maintaining a clean, crisp look. Brushed metal horizontal drawer pulls reinforce the lean, linear theme.

Find more inspiration in our photo gallery of Arren Williams’ Houses, as well as in our galleries of Colourful Kitchens and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home February 2008 issue
Products:
Kitchen design and installation, The Home Depot; wall colour, Lemon Zest (SG-390), Behr; appliances, Maytag.
Designer:
Arren Williams
Small Upstairs Den

Multitasking furniture is a smart use of space.

A sectional sofa bed upholstered in a pretty Moroccan fretwork pattern is the perfect spot for daytime lounging, but by night it transforms this second-floor den into a cosy bedroom for visiting grandchildren or guests.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home September 2014 issue
Products:
Bowl, Snob; desk, chair, sofa, pillows, Anne Hepfer Designs; coffee table, West Elm; sconces, Circa Lighting.
Designer:
Anne Hepfer
Yellow Panelled Dining Nook

Raised panels add textural interest.

Rather than chopping up walls with contrasting trim, these raised panels constructed from inexpensive MDF boards add visual textural interest when painted in one hue. Don’t worry about obstructing the panelling: by hanging artwork directly over it, it becomes a backdrop instead of a centerpiece.

Find more inspiration in our photo galleries of Rooms With Painted-Out Trim and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home February 2014 issue
Products:
Wall colour, India Yellow (66), Farrow & Ball; mouldings, Brenlo; settee, pillow, chair, Elte; lamp, Ikea; tables, Kantelberg + Co; rug, Ecarpet Gallery; artwork by Jacob Semiatin, 507 Antiques.
Stylish Italian Living Room

Soft yellow walls warm up stark modern pieces.

In his stately Vicenza, Italy home, tile designer Piero Bisazza showcases his collection of vintage and antique pieces. In the living room, two leather Barcelona chairs by Mies van der Rohe came from Piero’s mother’s estate. The tile-topped tables look like they could be Bisazza originals but are, in fact, ’60s-era collectibles.

Find more inspiration in our photo galleries of Vintage Chic Rooms and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Christian Schaulin
Source:
House & Home November 2010 issue
Creamy Yellow Living Room

Soft vanilla walls are a classic choice for traditional homes.

Keep your living room feeling bright year-round with a sumptuous shade of yellow. For a daringly colourful look, pair with other warm colours like red, orange and gold.

Find more inspiration in our photo galleries of Colourful Spring Rooms and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Pieter Estersohn
Source:
House & Home June 2010 issue
Products:
Mirror, console table, Gerald Bland Inc.; red lamps, Christopher Spitzmiller Inc.; lamp (by window), Jan Showers.
Yellow-Striped Living Room

A simple two-toned palette.

Take the stripes right over baseboards and mouldings for added drama. Continue the theme with striped accessories — different widths easily mix as long as every pattern has a similar background colour.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home February 2010 issue
Products:
Settee, AT Design Group; stool, Belle Epoque; runner, black and white striped pillows, Y&Co; fabrics (other pillows), Designer Fabrics; ribbon (sewn on pillows), Mokuba; sewing (pillows, throw), Sabrina Linn; yellow paint, Babouche (223), Farrow & Ball; black side table, HomeSense.
Bright & Playful Living Room

Bright colours and patterns look sophisticated when paired with on-trend neutrals.

Yellow drapes with a box-pleat valance and patterned wallpaper combine for a polished tone-on-tone effect in Victoria Webster’s living room. The sofa, carpet and trim in pale grey balance the graphic impact of the yellow wallpaper without stealing its thunder.

See more sunny spaces in our photo gallery of 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home January 2010 issue
Products:
Sofa, Louis Interiors; drape fabric, Jim Thompson; wallpaper, Clarence House; carpet, Tai Ping Carpets; coffee table, Duane Interiors; upholstering, Louis Interiors; flowers, Emblem; trim and mantel colour, Elephant's Breath (229), Farrow & Ball.
Sunny Yellow Dining Table

A piece of yellow furniture makes a fun statement.

In the living room of his one-bedroom apartment, Tommy Smythe — associate designer with Sarah Richardson Design — took advantage of a bay window to create a cheerful dining area. For day-to-day use, this bright corner displays pretty curios and is home to a stunning arrangement created with a simple cut maple branch.

Find more inspiration in our photo galleries of Tommy Smythe’s Houses and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home December 2009 issue
Products:
Table, Elegant Garage Sale; Ralph Lauren plaid, Kravet; table colour, Babouche (223), Farrow & Ball.
Designer:
Tommy Smythe
Mid-Century Modern Living Room

Soft yellow wallpaper warms up a large loft with exposed brick.

A beautiful floral wallpapered accent wall in daffodil yellow is the perfect complement to warm chocolate tones and an expansive exposed brick wall. Sunshades let in diffused light through the large, industrial windows.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home August 2008 issue
Products:
Sunshades, Hunter Douglas; coffee table, Nuevo; brown throw pillow, books, Teatro Verde; blue and white throw pillows, Y&Co; Cole & Son Cow Parsley wallpaper, Kravet; rug, Elte.
Modern Neoclassic Living Room

Bold yellow paint adds punch to an otherwise traditional living room.

The desire to reinterpret periods long past continues with a nod to neoclassical. In this new ode to a Grecian urn — as well as busts, vases and goblets — Palladian principles of scale and symmetry mix with fun colours, while decorative laurels, pearls and rosettes add authenticity. Black chairs and lampshades offer striking contrast to the yellow wall.

See more sunny spaces in our photo gallery of 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home January 2008 issue
Products:
Wall colour, Citrus, Sherwin-Williams; console, Funk & Gruven A-Z; chairs, HorseFeathersHome; tableware, vase, Cynthia Findlay Antiques; lamps, Era; shades, Aristocrat; bust, L'Atelier; carpet, Y&Co; stools, 507 Antiques; pillows, Sabrina Linn.
Open-Concept Loft

Citrus-hued furniture adds a punch of personality to a raw loft.

White-painted brick walls let the stunning architecture of this space speak for itself. The colour scheme was taken from Regina’s natural elements: wheat-yellow and leaf-green. Vintage film lights and and weathered metal accents contribute to the raw feeling of the loft, while cosy textiles and the fireplace make it livable.

Find more inspiration in our photo galleries of Industrial Interiors and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Robert Lemermeyer
Source:
House & Home October 2007 issue
Products:
Sofa, chair, Zanotta; floor lamp, Inform Interiors; metal storage cabinets, Bricault Design; pillows, throw, Linens 'n Things.
Designer:
Bricault Design
Charming Yellow Hallway

Yellow wallpaper pairs perfectly with crisp white mouldings and wainscotting.

Designer and cookbook author Sophie Conran used this Chantilly wallpaper (shown here in Mimosa) in her hallway at home in England, while her brother used it to brighten up one of his restaurants. A metallic sheen and subtle stripe bring the floral wallcovering to life.

Find more inspiration in our photo galleries of Sophie Conran’s Design Favourites and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Source:
Arthouse
Products:
Chantilly wallpaper in Mimosa, Sophie Conran for Arthouse.
Designer:
Sophie Conran
White Panelled Staircase

A pop of colour in a mostly-white space.

Elegant white wall panelling is the perfect backdrop for a yellow velvet French settee — a convenient place to tie shoes or drop handbags and keys.

Photographer:
Angus McRitchie
Source:
House & Home December 2008 issue
Eclectic & Cosy Principal Bedroom

A paper lantern casts a welcoming glow.

This bright principal bedroom has a comfortable, inviting vibe thanks to golden walls and a pink paper lantern, which casts a warm glow over the entire space. The homeowner gave the vintage dresser a fresh update with new hardware. In a unique take on wall art, a tiny illustration hangs on a ribbon inside an oversized frame.

See more sunny spaces in our photo gallery of 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Sian Richards
Source:
House & Home October 2013 issue
Products:
Wall colour, Stuart Gold (HC-10), Benjamin Moore.
Sunny Guest Bedroom

Accents like art and bedding add colour without committing to yellow walls.

A platform bed — designed by artist Bobbie Burgers‘ father — lends a casual vibe to this vibrant Okanagan guest room. Bright yellow bedding imported from France adds a luxe feel that guests are sure to remember.

Find more inspiration in our photo galleries of Gorgeous Guest Bedrooms and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Kim Christie
Source:
House & Home May 2009 issue
Products:
Platform bed, custom by Robert Burgers; lamp, Artemide Nesso; painting, Bobbie Burgers.
Painted Bamboo Chair

A bright yellow hue livens up a neutral bedroom.

Bold canary yellow paint coats this vintage faux-bamboo chair, which can be placed in any room for a hit of cheery colour.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home February 2008 issue
Products:
Mirror, HomeSense; dresser, Casana; chair upholstery and refinishing, Mieda Design.
Designer:
Arren Williams
Kelly Wearstler-Designed Bedroom

A bold yellow and coral palette, in combination with the shapely bed and lighting, exude femininity and charm.

“I found the Italian 1950s chairs and had them redone in ruched leather,” says Kelly Wearstler, the celebrity designer and author of the book, Hue. “As for the yellow, it’s a very bright room that needed a sunny colour.”

Find more inspiration in our photo galleries of Kelly Wearstler’s Beverly Hills Home, Kelly Wearstler Designs and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Source:
Kelly Wearstler's Hue (2009 AMMO Books)
Products:
Rug, Tracery, Kelly Wearstler for The Rug Company.
Designer:
Kelly Wearstler
Luxe Ochre Dressing Room

An unexpected colour in a high gloss finish.

A marble-topped folding island is a practical touch in this glamorous dressing room. Ceiling-height closets offer an abundance of storage and a delicate chair and vanity in front of the window offer a sun-drenched perch for accessorizing and applying makeup.

See more sunny spaces in our photo gallery of 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Monic Richard
Source:
House & Home December 2010 issue
Designer:
Louis Pepin & Jean Turcotte
Vibrant Craft Room

Designer Kelly Deck makes artful use of a spare room.

A long work table in the middle of this former bedroom allows for various projects to be on-the-go simultaneously. Two rows of upper cabinets keep the striking wallpaper visible while providing closed storage, and a wall-mounted rod and cup system keeps everyday essentials organized and at hand. This room could easily double as a home office, using the table as a spacious desk.

See the before photo, plus more stunning before-and-after shots in our photo gallery of Bold Renovations, plus see more of Kelly Deck’s Interiors and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home March 2009 issue
Products:
Light, table, cabinets, storage unit, Ikea; carpeting, Burritt Bros. Carpet; area rug, Pottery Barn; curtains, Window Works; Cole & Son's Cow Parsley wallpaper, Kravet Canada; Moooi Mummy chair, Inform Interiors; wrapping paper, ribbons, stamps, Michaels and The Cross.
Designer:
Kelly Deck
Bathroom With Antiques

A yellow-painted clawfoot tub adds the perfect pop of colour to a country bathroom.

In her Collingwood country house, designer Sarah Richardson painted a salvaged clawfoot tub yellow to coordinate with the country-chic drapes. The vanity is also a reclaimed find that blends well with the feel of the old home.

Find more inspiration in our photo galleries of Cottages & Country Houses, Traditional Cottages, Budget Decorating Ideas and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home November 2010 issue
Products:
Vanity, decorative shelf, yellow chicks, wood bucket, Christie Antique Show; vanity refinishing, Eurocraft Restoration; countertop, Elite Stone; tub, Century Olde Salvage; sink, Rubinet faucet, tub filler, bath caddy, Taps Bath Centre; sconces, Legacy Vintage Building Materials & Antiques; floor tile, Saltillo Imports; Sanderson drape fabric, Télio; drape rings and brackets, Designer Fabrics; drape finials, InVu Drapery; heated floor system, Nuheat; lower wall colour, Trendsetting Style (P5220-24), upper walls and ceiling colour, Fresh Cut (P5116-14D), trim and chair rail colour, Snowfall (SR29), bathtub colour, Buttercup (SR51), Para Paints.
Designer:
Sarah Richardson
Delightful Yellow Bathroom

Graphic wallpaper and vintage posters add character to a small space.

This bathroom lacks size but not drama. Yellow patterned wallpaper and vintage movie posters make it feel youthful and special, and a simple white sink and mirror don’t compete with all the colour.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home Makeovers 2008 special issue
Products:
Wallpaper, Telio; toiletries, Teatro Verde; art, Telegramme Prints; sconce, Alico; mirror (painted), Ikea; vase, Bungalow.
Pretty Yellow Bathroom

Walls with simple white subway tiles call for a fun and playful wallpaper print above.

Glossy white subway tiles complement the stone tiles on the floor and enhance the soft floral motif on the walls. Lovely and cheerful yellow wallpaper with a delicate floral pattern adds texture and warmth to this beautiful bathroom renovation.

Find more inspiration in our photo galleries of Bathroom Makeovers and 26 Happy Yellow Rooms.

Photographer:
Stacey Brandford
Source:
House & Home October 2007 issue
Products:
Construction, Artisan Design Group; niche subway tiles, Saltillo Imports; sconces, medicine cabinet, Pottery Barn; hand towel rack, fixtures, Kohler; wallpaper, Farrow & Ball; shower partition, custom rod, Adanac Glass & Mirror; stool, towels, HomeSense.
Tags: