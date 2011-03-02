Photo Gallery: 28 Rooms With Painted-Out Trim
A fresh way to add impact with paint.
A riot of vibrant colour makes a bold statement.
Designer James Davie went all out in his gorgeous home office, playing with graphic pattern and rich jewel tones. Deep blue paint on the room’s thick crown moulding — a custom shade — ties in beautifully with the lush peacock tones of the Robert Allen drapery fabric.
A wash of light grey paint creates a soft look.
To give a heavily-trimmed room a fresher, more contemporary vibe, consider painting everything in one livable neutral hue. In this space, a subtle grey tone downplays the formal mouldings to establish a modern, soothing envelope.
Subtle contrasting trim defines this handsome room.
Designer James Davie painted out the window trim in this country dining area in a warm shade of putty for an elegant and tailored effect. A pair of gothic-style candelabras also lend the rustic space a more formal look.
Saturated indigo blue feels exotic.
In this Mission Revival home in Los Angeles, the den feels moody, but inviting. The homeowner, TV exec Alix Jaffe, didn’t shy away from colour, choosing a sofa that perfectly matches the deep indigo walls. An upholstered ottoman is a hit of exotic pattern, while a crisp white ceiling and shutters give a bit of relief from the saturated colour, a contrast that reminds Alix of summers in Nantucket.
Mustard yellow-painted panelling looks rich and unexpected.
These handsome recessed panels — painted out in a saturated yellow hue — add depth and visual interest, and create the perfect backdrop for colourful abstract artwork.
A lush rose hue perfectly complements romantic corner detailing.
Dark pink walls and trim, paired with an elegant gold mirror, lend this living space a boudoir-style atmosphere. Mid-century modern furniture creates intriguing tension, and helps keep the space from veering into too-pretty territory.
Try a two-toned scheme for a tall, tailored look.
A super subtle, two-toned paint treatment — with the darker shade on the bottom panelling — creates the illusion of height in this elegant room. An ultramodern table lamp adds a dash of contemporary contrast.
High-gloss paint makes millwork look luxe.
Deep blue-painted built-ins and trim give this sweet reading room a rich, cocoon-like feel. Lighter seating and a warm-toned rug help balance out the look.
A soft, monochromatic wall treatment.
Giving baseboards, trim and crown moulding a coat of the same pale blue as walls makes this room feel grand. Large-scale geometric art takes the place of salon walls and Turkish rugs get an update with pink and yellow hues.
Painting panelled moulding a dark blue hue is a bold stroke.
This cerulean blue living room designed by Thom Filicia exemplifies how easy it is to transform a space by painting all the trim. The wall colour doesn’t simply complement the room, it defines it. Here, a matching blue sofa blends in, while spare, leggy furniture and select white accents pop.
Soft green walls are a beautiful foil for bare wood floors.
Sage-painted walls and trim elevate the look of rougher wood flooring for an effect that is at once elegant and rustic. Rich coffee-coloured leather and classic wood furnishings round out this traditional, yet comfortable space.
A monochromatic colour palette that creates depth and dimension.
Soft blue-painted panelling, walls and baseboards seem to visually recede behind velvet chairs and a shaggy rug in deeper shades of blue.
Revitalize a space with a vibrant palette.
In the family room, Casey removed heavy crown moulding, then coated the panelling and built-in oak bookcases in a contemporary blue-grey shade. A 9′ long custom sofa and lipstick-red womb chair by Eero Saarinen make it a welcoming retreat.
Jewel tones add a dramatic feel to this study.
A pair of deep red wingback chairs that Casey picked up in New York offer a complementary contrast to this room's statement-making turquoise millwork.
A gorgeous lilac and eggplant colour scheme.
With its vibrant shades of purple and handsome wall panelling, this room pairs two big design trends for a contemporary and sophisticated look. Wide bleached floorboards allow the colours in the room to take centre stage.
Make a bold statement with cobalt blue.
Move away from the expected gallery-white art wall and saturate a single wall, including any doors and trim, in a bold, can’t-be-missed colour, like this cobalt blue. Carry the display across by painting out a door for a hidden-passage feel. A canary yellow settee cranks up the contrast and also draws attention away from the door.
Classic trim becomes an understated detail when painted.
A dark, smokey green grants an earthy feel to this beautiful dining room. The wainscot detail on the wall appears as a subtle texture when painted the same colour as the walls. Bird illustrations sit delicately in the center of the panelling.
Mounting horizontally-striped wallpaper below the chair rail makes this narrow room look wider.
To ensure an even look, position the paper so the lowest and highest stripes are the same colour; install the painted chair rail after the wallpaper has been hung. Then, match the wall’s paint colour to the stripe.
Off-black walls and trim make bright furnishings pop.
This dramatic living space follows 2010’s top trends with its dark walls, moulding and fireplace, and pops of bright colours. White piping on the electric blue chairs and lattice-print carpet give the inviting space an eclectic feel.
Bright accent colours keep this space current.
Large panelling lends architectural interest to this Toronto home. A warm shade of grey covers the bolection mouldings for a sophisticated, contemporary look. Unique flea market finds, such as the old beauty salon sign and pheasant, add character to the space.
Greet your guests with a hit of colour.
A large-scale-patterned wallpaper covers the wall in this small condo entrance. Undaunted by the closet, the homeowner continued the pattern across the door and painted the frame the same pale blue found in the print. She also chose a matching doorknob for a lovely coordinated look.
Dare to paint both walls and trims dark.
Ebony-painted walls are daring, bold and fearless — and the key component of the new neutral look. Brighten it up with natural fibres such as bamboo, wicker and seagrass, and a light floor. Add sculptural interest with intricate antiques and warmth with kilims and groupings of curios. Finally, choose light art that pops off the dark walls.
Chunky bronze candlesticks, unique decanters and shapely glass make for a dramatic tablescape.
Monochromatic decor enveloped by deep blue walls and panelling makes a bold statement, and lets the natural colours of your food stand out. A table laden with textures, colours and patterns is the perfect spot for a flavourful meal.
A monochromatic scheme and mismatched seating put a fresh spin on formal dining.
In this eclectic dining space, a glossy finish on the painted crown mouldings draws the eye upward, showcasing this room's height, while matching blue upholstery, drapery and vases create a saturated look.
Cross over to the dark side.
A sleek shade of ebony covers these classically-panelled walls for a dramatic, yet sophisticated look. Gold accents and a striped vintage chair offer contrast in the dark space.
Juicy green trim punctuates this lively space.
Painting this bedroom's window frame and baseboards the same verdant hue as the graphic trellis wallpaper creates a cohesive effect, while strategic hits of black add polish.
Old-World style with a modern twist.
In this living room, designed by New York-based interior designer Steven Gambrel, old-fashioned, formal salon style gets a makeover. Traditional elements — think plush carpeting, chandeliers, a conversation arrangement and plenty of upholstered seating — are still present, but feature refined silhouettes, unfussy patterns and velvet upholstery in jewel tones. The unexpected black ceiling with generous crown mouldings defines the space, making it seem larger.
Pair two shades of the same colour to highlight beautiful wainscotting.
Editor Suzanne Dimma loved Martha Stewart‘s monochromatic approach to colour in this spectacular space. “Shades of mint green are used to accentuate wall panelling — even the demilune is painted the same shade of green,” she says. “The white painted floor keeps the space feeling fresh and new. But it’s the contrasting blue glass hurricane and glass vase collection that really make this room special.”
