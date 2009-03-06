Photo Gallery: Andrew Pike’s Home
See the HGTV host’s rowhouse.
Get design ideas from Pike’s antiques, masculine furniture and sophisticated wall treatment.
The family room’s white walls and dark oak floors provide a serene backdrop for the bold cabana-striped wainscoting, handsome leather chairs and cosy cowhide rug.
Artwork, antiques, coral and figurines create an elegant sideboard tableau.
A print of a majestic tree is a fitting backdrop for an exotic bird figure, displayed with an antique paintbrush from Shanghai.
Bold stripes liven up an otherwise traditional living room design.
Inquisitive cat Mango sits perched among Andrew’s collection of objects d’art and unique finds including an obelisk, a cow skull, coral and a cow hide pillow.
White cabinets and counters look crisp and let the glassware and stainless steel really sparkle.
The kitchen’s traditional design is tempered by modern touches like the small marble tile backsplash, a square undermounted sink and sleek metal accents.
Proper lighting and striking artwork add style to a small space.
Tigerwood flooring in the home’s upstairs hall sets off the sepia tones in some of the many works on display. A curvacious black and white chandelier harmonizes with the frames.
