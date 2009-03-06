Photo Gallery: Andrew Pike’s Home

See the HGTV host’s rowhouse.

Andrew Pike's Family Room
Antique Room Display
Andrew Pike's Couch
Andrew Pike's Kitchen
Andrew Pike's Hallway
Andrew Pike's Family Room

Get design ideas from Pike’s antiques, masculine furniture and sophisticated wall treatment.

The family room’s white walls and dark oak floors provide a serene backdrop for the bold cabana-striped wainscoting, handsome leather chairs and cosy cowhide rug.

Photographer:
Luis Albuquerque
Products:
Artwork by Joan Birchwood; Mouldings, Elite Trimworks.
Designer:
Andrew Pike
Antique Room Display

Artwork, antiques, coral and figurines create an elegant sideboard tableau.

A print of a majestic tree is a fitting backdrop for an exotic bird figure, displayed with an antique paintbrush from Shanghai.

Photographer:
Luis Albuquerque
Designer:
Andrew Pike
Andrew Pike's Couch

Bold stripes liven up an otherwise traditional living room design.

Inquisitive cat Mango sits perched among Andrew’s collection of objects d’art and unique finds including an obelisk, a cow skull, coral and a cow hide pillow.

Photographer:
Luis Albuquerque
Designer:
Andrew Pike
Andrew Pike's Kitchen

White cabinets and counters look crisp and let the glassware and stainless steel really sparkle.

The kitchen’s traditional design is tempered by modern touches like the small marble tile backsplash, a square undermounted sink and sleek metal accents.

Photographer:
Luis Albuquerque
Products:
Sink, faucet, Blanco Canada Ltd.; Wall colour, Oxford White (CC-30), Benjamin Moore.
Designer:
Andrew Pike
Andrew Pike's Hallway

Proper lighting and striking artwork add style to a small space.

Tigerwood flooring in the home’s upstairs hall sets off the sepia tones in some of the many works on display. A curvacious black and white chandelier harmonizes with the frames.

Photographer:
Luis Albuquerque
Designer:
Andrew Pike
Photographer:
Luis Albuquerque
