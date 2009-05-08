Photo Gallery: Celebrity Homes
See how the stars decorate!

A rented East Side Victorian.
Star of AMC’s The Killing and CTV’s Motive, Kristin Lehman rents this East Vancouver home with her husband, filmmaker Adam Reid, and their son. Drawn to both modern and vintage, the home mixes styles but remains unified.
Look for worthwhile places to splurge in a rented home.
The rental kitchen came with great appliances (a Wolf range and Sub-Zero fridge) and built-in shelving that nicely defines the space, but aside from those elements it was bland. A custom-made window treatment in a fun pattern ties into the tilework and adds colour and personality. Even though it won’t necessarily work in future homes, it was worth the money.
Kristin mixes old and new furnishings.
Kristin built the living room around pieces she already owned, shipping the art and vintage daybed to the Vancouver rental from her Toronto home. The daybed’s backrest was re-covered in an exotic fabric to balance the mid-century hits: Kristalia tables used in lieu of a coffee table, a Poul Kjærholm chair that Riesco brought in to break up matching vintage armchairs, and a Saarinen side table.
Play with pattern in a small space.
The headboard is upholstered in a colourful suzani and centred below the high window to give the bed more presence. The wallpaper on the feature wall picks up on the bedding, which was made from Israeli linen that served as tablecloths at Kristin’s wedding.
Run with a theme in a child’s room.
Kristin's son's room was inspired by his love of all things British. The Union Jack was a lucky eBay find that fits into an awkward nook, while the spool bed keeps things charming.
The Olympic gold medalist shows off his Palm Beach style.
Eric shares a glass of wine with fellow Olympian Tiffany Foster in his kitchen. The room was inspired by European kitchens with a brick backsplash and open shelving.
Create a rustic feel with lanterns and burlap.
The reclaimed barn beams — shipped in from South Carolina and Kentucky — were a key addition to show jumper Eric Lamaze’s home, lending it a modern rustic vibe. Marble floor tile was replaced with greyed wood for a mellower look. Oversized lanterns enhance the outdoor vibe.
Get balance in a long room by creating a symmetrical space.
A bench serves as a narrow coffee table in this long space. Four wicker chairs surround the bench for a symmetrical look. The metal artwork, by artist Amber Denison, punctuates the warm white wall colour that is used throughout the house.
Greens are impactful when next to a natural, dark wall.
A decadent rain showerhead, tropical palms, teak ladder and live-edge bench give the outdoor shower a Balinese flavour.
Large lounge chairs add a touch of luxe.
Palm Beach’s year-round warm weather allows for gorgeous pools “We tore the landscaping down and started over,” says Eric. “We do it very simply. Here in Florida there are lots of flowers and colours to choose from, but we like it plain green — really simple and clean.”
Offset high ceilings with an art wall.
The art wall is the focal point in this open living room, and includes some of the Gemini Award winner’s own paintings (large red and black works). An industrial shelving unit from RH Restoration Hardware and a concrete floor suit the artist-loft vibe: the paint-splattered floor was reground and polished during the renovation.
Repeated finishes unify Callum Keith Rennie’s space.
The warm wood grain of the walnut-backed leather Eames chair was the jumping-off point for everything, says designer Jamie Hamilton of Oliver Simon Design of this Vancouver artist loft, owned by actor Callum Keith Rennie. The leather sofa, wood beams, stair treads ?and industrial-style coffee table all complement the chair’s honey-toned wood frame. A wool-jute rug softens the concrete floor.
Custom details lend an intimate feel.
In the Vancouver home of actor Callum Keith Rennie, designer Jamie Hamilton of Oliver Simon Design had shelves built behind the raised bed for extra storage, and the platform doubles as a side table. Neutral linens, a cowhide rug and reclaimed wood floors create a natural aura.
A small bathroom is filled with vintage finds.
Scissors hung from a dish rack resemble an arresting art piece in actor Callum Keith Rennie’s Vancouver bathroom. “It is a little creepy, but it makes you look twice,” says designer Jamie Hamilton of Oliver Simon Design. Callum occasionally uses them to trim his hair. The tub exterior was sprayed black to mimic other vintage finds and add contrast, while the chrome feet match the cool metal fixtures.
The former Vancouver Canuck captain’s Whistler home.
Nestled in British Columbia’s Coast Mountains, Trevor Linden’s townhouse is in an ideal location for skiing and relaxing. When it came to renovating, “Captain Canuck” relied on his brother, contractor Jamie Linden, and designer David Nicolay of Evoke International Design to turn the property into the modern yet rustic home-away-from-home he envisioned.
Green chairs add a pop of colour in a natural-toned space.
Designer David Nicolay transformed the kitchen from builder-basic to contemporary hideaway by concealing the double fridges and freezer drawer within white lacquer cabinets and using natural hues with clean lines. Green chairs and accessories add a fun hit of green in an otherwise neutral area.
A built-in sofa with clean lines.
Designer David Nicolay recessed the TV in hockey player Trevor Linden’s living room to save space. A built-in sofa seats ten, making this room a perfect gathering place for friends and family. The Brent Comber coffee tables lend an elegant rusticity to the space, while a painting by celebrated B.C. artist Gordon Smith visually links the interior with the outdoors.
Mirrors and light colours create an open-air feel.
Designed as a wet room, this main bathroom has an airy style. The mirrors, neutral colours and high ceiling make the room appear larger than it is, and no-fuss cabinets corral toiletries. The floating vanity and toilet have visual lightness and are practical when cleaning the floor.
The Canadian singer’s modern kitchen.
In Bublé's Los Angeles home, thick countertops add weight to the kitchen island, and dark-framed windows enhance the room's contemporary lines.
A soft colour palette enhances this room’s ample light.
The open living space, which was decorated by Bublé’s mother, Amber, has an enduring neutral palette with subtle accents of pale blue. His favourite piece is the coffee table, for its blend of modern and rustic styles.
The sweeping staircase surrounds an antique Baccarat chandelier.
After this Bel Air residence was completed by architect Paul R. Williams in 1938, it was “home” to a number of actors who came to Los Angeles for film projects. Among these were Audrey Hepburn (when she was shooting My Fair Lady), Frank Sinatra, Mia Farrow and David Niven.
A cosy and personalized sitting area.
The living room's leather furnishings and hits of red complement the pine walls. Large-scale photos of Kenny G's sons, Noah and Max, recall a memorable fishing trip. A double-faced stone fireplace opens to the kitchen on the opposite side.
Granite countertops, a stainless steel apron sink and a brightly coloured rug add character.
The cabinetry's dark finish contributes to the lodge theme of the home. A pale green ceramic tile backsplash features accent tiles with subtle pine cone and leaf motifs.
A muted area rug and detailed transoms add character and charm.
Crisp white bedding, pine walls and a softly draping mosquito net add a sense of adventure and a well-travelled feeling to this exotic bedroom.
An informal oak island is a perfect perch for dining.
“Meg Ryan has certainly made a great comeback,” says House & Home editor Suzanne Dimma. “After her beach house at Martha’s Vineyard was featured in the June 2010 issue of Elle Decor, she was top of mind for design lovers everywhere. All of the editors here at House & Home flipped when we saw the feature. Her interior style mimics her casual, enthusiastic persona as her kitchen shows with its old cottage feel balanced by a sophisticated edge. The windows keep the room visually open to the space beyond but allow the possibility to block out noise. I’ve been dreaming about her massive Dean & Deluca-style, glass-front fridge.”
A laid-back space for entertaining.
Meg Ryan's retreat is the perfect place for entertaining and escaping Hollywood from time to time. The high ceilings and white walls make the space seem more like a loft than a cottage, while slipcovered dining chairs add a formal touch.
Dark floors contrast nicely with white walls.
The simplicity of this room caught the attention of Toronto designer Sabrina Linn. White panelled walls and dark-stained floors lend a gallery feel to the space. A ledge for art allows the model/actress to add and subtract pieces easily. “A classic palette, great quality craftsmanship and simple furniture make this room,” says Linn.
Upholstered chairs invite guests to relax and linger.
Brooke Shields' round pedestal table is a classic choice. The console beyond is layered with a pair of lamps, creating a symmetrical vignette set against the gorgeous wall mural.
Dark walls layer in drama and warmth.
This cosy dining room inspired Toronto blogger Jen Selk to experiment with dark paint and rustic wood. “A lot of celebrity homes leave something to be desired design-wise — so many pool tables, big screen televisions and hideous leather sofas — but Private Practice’s Kate Walsh is one of those celebrities who seems to care about style as much as cost,” notes Jen. “I love those coral-like sconces — they’re such a great detail. And the details matter.”
The actress, known for her roles in Beverley Hills, 90210 and Scary Movie 2, shows off the contemporary interior of her Palm Springs post-and-beam home.
Guests love Kathleen's living room Bubble Chair by Eero Aarnio. Palms and desert grasses outside the floor-to-ceiling window act as a natural mural.
An all-white room makes everything sparkle.
In the Palm Springs home of actress Kathleen Robertson, the only non-white touches come from temporary decorative items. Meanwhile, the cabinets, countertops, walls and stools keep the design stark and bright. Linen drapes add a soft touch to the otherwise streamlined room.
A wood-and-glass door and Jonathan Adler light fixture nod to this home’s mid-century design.
This entrance strikes a beachy, minimalist note. Vintage shoe forms and paintings add whimsy while the windows look onto waving grasses.
Fashion plate and actor Tricia Helfer’s L.A. pad boasts sleek style and comfy vintage finds.
Helfer’s known for her roles on shows such as Battlestar Galactica and Canada’s Next Top Model. But at the end of a long day on set, she simply wants to unwind in her Laurel Canyon home. The focal point of her living room is a large-scale print of Andy Warhol’s famous Elvis Presley silkscreens, which she purchased at a gallery on Los Angeles’ Beverly Boulevard. Rich-toned walnut flooring runs throughout the house. Vintage yellow-upholstered armchairs, meanwhile, are a vibrant counterpoint to the red-painted wall.
Colour punctuates an otherwise neutral space.
In Helfer's office, a modern green Eames chair pairs gracefully with a Victorian desk. In the background, an Andy Warhol-inspired print of Helfer adds a sense of fun.
Architectural wall moldings help highlight works of art.
Homeowner and silver screen star Julie London found the fireplace in France, and designer Paul R. Williams incorporated it into her 1958, Hollywood Regency-style residence.
Peek inside the home of Rana and Richard Florida — economist, urbanist and author of bestsellers The Rise of the Creative Class and Who’s Your City?
Their contemporary, light-filled Toronto house is as convention-bucking and casually grand as its occupants. The Floridas moved from Washington, D.C. when he took the helm of the University of Toronto’s Martin Prosperity Institute at the Rotman School of Management.
Dynamic art and furniture pop against a neutral sofa and rug.
The living room's traditional architectural features are offset by author Florida's collection of iconic modern furnishings, including Le Corbusier's LC4 Chaise Longue and Noguchi's Akari Freeform floor lamp.
Modern DWR loungers and a sparkling pool give a hotel-chic, LA vibe to this outdoor space.
Landscape architect Mark Hartley designed the flagstone deck to look rough and natural, like it had been there for years.
See the modern-rustic home of retired NHL star Gary Roberts and his wife, Michelle.
An uninterrupted 20-foot-long wall in Gary Roberts’ living room was sized to fit a triptych by Marian Wihak, a piece that interior designer Jeffrey Douglas found for their old condo. A low built-in below it grounds the artwork and stashes the stereo and poufs used for extra seating. The copper and caramel chenille on the sofa and chairs is invitingly soft.
A bold, espresso-stained maple island with recessed horizontal banding dominates the kitchen.
A huge side-by-side fridge and freezer, plus extra fridge and freezer drawers, are integrated into the flat-panel cabinetry of retired NHL star Gary Roberts’ kitchen. Chocolate brown granite counters with pearlescent inclusions and a mosaic tile backsplash with steel accents provide sparkle.
All-weather resin furniture with generous cushioning invites lounging long into the evening on warmer nights.
This covered porch, just off of Roberts' kitchen, boasts electronic retractable screens, a gas fireplace and two gas barbecues.
The TV host scaled back in her urban retreat.
One of Canada’s most beloved on-air personalities decided to sell her suburban Toronto home and relocate downtown. Minimal furnishings and accessories allow her art collection to stand proud, and designer Lisa Rogers added pops of contrast with the lamps and throw pillows.
Fruit trees planted in antique blue-and-white jardinieres make a porch both lush and luxe.
In her own home, Los Angeles-based designer Mary McDonald created a restful, cosy loggia by hanging atmospheric curtains from a custom-made iron rod. The English-style furniture is upholstered in white canvas and blue-and-white Ralph Lauren fabrics.
A real housewife with real style.
One of The Real Housewives of Vancouver, Zilba’s woodsy weekend home boasts gorgeous views from nearly every room. This cosy outdoor patio is furnished with heavyweight wicker sofas with durable, washable fabrics that withstand B.C. elements. It’s the perfect spot for sons Chad, Cole and Chase to lounge with friends.
Soft green walls are perfect for a bedroom.
Zilba's home accommodates several guests for relaxing weekends away. Shades of grey and brown in the furniture, linens and artwork play off the natural palette. A large picture window and door flood the room with light.
The host of Global Television’s ET Canada shows off her condo.
Although Hickey gets to chat on the red carpet with Angelina Jolie and Nelly Furtado, and enjoys access to exclusive hotspots, her favourite spot is on the sofa with her partner, Kevin Foley. Even more so since their condo was redesigned by Allen Chan, Anwar Mekhayech and Matt Davis of HGTV’s Designer Guys.
Use grey, brown and taupe hues to create a zen vibe.
Toss pillows and a fur throw add a luxurious touch to a modern linen sectional in Hickey's living room. The low profile of the sofa creates the illusion of higher ceilings in the space.
White linens look fresh on a dark white table.
In the dining room, a rustic harvest table made by Hickey's dad is juxtaposed with sleek chairs. Three light fixtures add a bohemian touch.
Rustic details meet sleek furnishings in this contemporary space.
The ample Barcelona ottoman in Joe Fresh owner Joe Mimran's living room echoes the raised linear motif in the white wool rug. Leather and cowhide lend natural elegance.
Deep, richly-coloured herringbone flooring is the perfect complement to a walnut Art Deco pedestal table.
Curvy mid-century modern leather chairs with polished-metal trim make a style statement; a painting by Hideaki Kawashima completes the look in this ultra-chic dining room.
See more photos of the Joe Fresh Style and Pink Tartan designers’ house in our gallery and in the September 2008 issue.
Danielle Nicholas and Greg Bryk — of the W Network show Building Bryks — with their kids Dempsey, Ella and Billy, and their boxer, Lucky.
Danielle uncovered the hallway’s original brick wall during the renovation. She loved the texture, but painted it white for a crisp look.
Exposed wood floors are easy to keep clean.
This living room’s casual sectional seats a crowd. Instead of a standard coffee table, two occasional tables can be moved around to accommodate extra guests and impromptu dance parties.
