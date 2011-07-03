Photo Gallery: Decorating With Pink
Get in the pink with this romantic hue.
A bright and playful eating area.
This vintage Italian toleware chandelier was purchased on eBay and punched up with black and white gingham shades with pink bobble trim. Hot pink stools provide an upbeat contrast to the kitchen’s white Carrara marble island.
Choose neutral finishes for key furniture and easily revive a room’s look with new, colourful accessories.
Homeowner and emerging designer Sarah Callanan stained the maple tops of the banquettes and the floors the same ebony for a practical and tailored look. The oversized pendant accentuates the ceiling height, while the shapely Saarinen pedestal table and modern-classic Ghost chairs keep the corner open. Pink and olive throw pillows jazz up the black and white scheme.
A pink painting sets the tone for this soft, feminine space.
A Chinoiserie painting using pastel colours complements the decor in the rest of the room. Exotic botanical pillows, mint vases, gold accents and fresh tulips round out the room’s light, airy vibe.
Adding decorative corner flourishes creates a baroque effect.
An ornate mirror hung on the deep dusty rose wall has a distinctly French feel.Mixing it up with mid-century modern furniture creates intriguing tension and helps keep the space from veering into too-pretty territory.
Use wrapping paper as wallpaper for an ombré effect.
Step 1. Choose a bright wallpaper with an ombré pattern. Step 2. Using double-sided tape, apply long, thin strips to the wall to create a border with the same dimensions as your paper. Step 3. Hang paper by carefully pressing the wrapping paper onto the tape border, making sure the edges line up. Smooth out any air bubbles, and press edges down to prevent them from curling. Step 4. Repeat with each sheet of paper until the wall is covered. Voila!
Trad-meets-modern in this vibrant living room.
A colourful Porter Teleo silk stretched over three canvases makes a one-of-a-kind triptych that was the jumping off point for this room’s colour scheme. The Persian rug and luxe velvet pillows echo the rosy tones in the triptych. Hits of blue and black and striped chairs keep the room from feeling too girly.
Exotic touches and pink accents lend charm.
An antique carved-wood Indian daybed and tribal print pillows give this living room a Southeast Asian vibe. A long, concrete bench and glass lamp keep the look modern. Soft pops of pink in the pillows and sofa, just out of sight, and a white Mongolian fur pouf add a femme feel.
Gold accents elevate the room.
In this formal living room, a white linen sofa is the ultimate in crisp luxury. Peony-pink drapes and chocolate accent pillows balance the room’s masculine and feminine aspects.
A few coats of paint revive a tired sofa.
Australian decorator and design blogger Anna Spiro celebrates colour in her Brisbane bungalow. “Pink is just the best colour. It’s an absolute favourite,” she says. In her brightly-hued living room, she custom-painted her Lloyd Loom wicker sofa fuchsia. Throw pillows in a range of colours and prints add vibrance and texture.
Create electric pink curtain rods from hardware-store plastic tubing.
Keep large investment pieces neutral, then let loose with accents like hot pink curtain rods and ultrabright yellow and orange patterns hand-printed on throw pillows. Crisp white walls and white-painted floors keep the gutsy colour from overwhelming the eye. Craft your own printed pillows with simple stripes or floral patterns using fabric paint.
The Vancouver haven of The Cross’ designer.
When consulting with clients, Peter always gives this advice: “Surround yourself with the things you love and buy the best you can afford.” He applied that wisdom when he designed his first condo — complete with come-hither cushions, display-worthy artifacts and splurge-worthy artwork. “And every space should have great lighting,” he insists. Enter the Bourgie lamp from Kartell, a modern accent atop of stack of books.
Try out a deep coral hue if pink is too feminine for you.
Here, chunky Japanese garden stools offer a fresh take on the cocktail table. Budding branches make a striking bouquet in an oversized case, while a colourful arrangement of tulips creates a bold focal point in an unlit fireplace. A lamp with a coral-like texture offers a counterpoint to the more polished pieces.
Smaller accessories are an easy way to introduce hot pink.
Use bright accents in a lively mix of patterns and solids to punch up a neutral living space. Toss pillows in a range of coordinating shades onto a white sofa or layer an area rug in a bold saturated hue over neutral broadloom. A treasured object, like a faux-twig bird’s nest, provides a whimsical finishing touch.
A fun, eclectic lounge space.
Christie Smythe, one of the creative minds behind Canadian label Smythe, chose an edgy black and white palette for her informal living room. The dark pieces that anchor the room are offset by grey and cream pillows in a geometric pattern, and shots of hot pink. The result is a fun, energized space that plays host to Smythe’s friends and family.
A fuschia statement wall adds a playful feel.
In a small room, a statement wall makes a big impact. The drama of fuschia grasscloth wallpaper helps to distract from the bedroom’s size. A heart pillow adds a precious touch, while white bedding and a white lamp are stark contrasts.
Pale pink and lilac tones evoke a serene femininity.
This bedroom’s walls and ceilings are painted the same soft grey-lilac — an atmospheric colour that harmonizes the room’s playful mix of patterns. A pink coverlet warms up the cool tones in the room.
A graphic blue and white rug adds character.
In a guest bedroom in her Los Angeles home, designer Mary McDonald went regal with a royal navy blue and white colour scheme. The big velvet ottoman was made with gilded antique legs salvaged from a worn-out coffee table. The pink pillows and the pink artwork by Mia Moretti soften the overall look of the room.
Rosy neutrals add warmth to this feminine space.
Take a note from spring runway fashions and incorporate blush, the season’s hottest new shade, into your decor. This serene sitting area, in a principal bedroom, uses a muted palette pulled from the contemporary artwork. The Lucite table and cross-back chairs keep the look light.
Exotic details and a shapely velvet headboard shine in this space.
While many of us choose beige or off-white walls, interior designer Theresa Casey embraces the rainbow: “Colour is the easiest way to transform your space — you can have a wall come forward or recede. Sometimes a small room doesn’t have a lot of light, and you add a beautiful eggplant purple and voilà, your space is cosy and warm.”
A warm and inviting neutral with a vintage vibe.
Assistant style editor Reiko Caron’s pick — Farrow & Ball’s Setting Plaster (231) — is a more feminine alternative to beige, that’s not too sweet. Depending on the light, this pale hue can read as a muddy peach to a pinkish-beige. Try it in a bedroom or in a powder room, where its rosy undertone will cast a warm glow.
Daring design gives this room a heightened sense of drama.
In 2011, traditionalists are expressing their inner rebels with a riot of clashing colours and bold patterns. Chinoiserie wallpaper mixes with a camp-style red point blanket to offer appealing tension and an upholstered headboard gets an edgy update with nailhead detailing. Classic lampshades on swing-arm lamps, while still pleated and pretty, swap out more staid shades for exotic brights. Bits of gold detailing throughout add a balancing dose of traditional polish.
Copious sunlight and a vintage bergere chair, upholstered in raspberry leopard print, brighten this playful bedroom.
Splashes of vibrant pink, raspberry and orange sorbet add playful and feminine accents, while a lucite chair and Kartell table lamp, along with a lovely Hermès throw, lend an air of sophistication.
Juicy pink accents pop in this neutral bedroom.
“The traditional detailing in this elegant bedroom, from the high ceilings to the wainscotting, is emphasized by the simple but tall headboard,” says Jen Ramos, author of the popular design blog MadeByGirl. “The full-height, David Hicks-designed drapery fabric provide both a shock of color as well as an offset geometric pattern. The chandelier features unusual diamond beading, which matches the drapes, and its striking brass and white combination is different from the norm.”
Striped wallpaper adds a feminine touch.
Homeowner Alison Booth doesn’t shy away from colour, and her conveniently-located second-floor laundry room is no exception. Strong colours and graphic patterns balance each other and add interest. For a bold wallpaper like this, keep cabinets and flooring in neutral or white.
An unused driveway is transformed into a patio.
The homeowner converted her garage into a music studio and the driveway into a sitting nook and dining area using striking furniture and bold fabrics. Yews and boxwood add texture and up the privacy. A grapevine ball filled with twinkle lights adds mood lighting for summer entertaining.
