Photo Gallery: Designs By Marcel Wanders
Extravagant spaces by the Dutch designer.
A bright and open dining space.
The Hotel on Rivington in Manhattan’s Lower East Side features some of Wanders’ best designs. His Hexagon wallpaper lines Thor restaurant’s walls, creating an eclectic space in combination with his New Antique chairs for Cappellini.
Miami’s chic bayside destination.
Wanders designed many spaces in Miami’s Mondrian South Beach hotel. The luxury venue boasts a vast lounge area, which he outfitted with an exotic red and white palette. Billowy curtains, opulent furniture, large rugs and piles of pillows bring indoor comforts outside.
Pattern takes the spotlight in this mod space.
For this private residence in Amsterdam, Wanders kept the palette simple to emphasize the mix of textures — from a detailed honeycomb ceiling, to a contrasting damask wallpaper and two-tone floral-print floor. Placed around the dining table are his own Carved Chairs designed for moooi.
A commercial building designed for creative minds.
Marcel Wanders, in collaboration with Aedes Real Estate, designed Amsterdam’s Westerhuis. The former school was transformed into a commercial building filled with Wanders’ trademark designs, such as his Carbon Chairs for moooi and Big Shadows lamp for Cappellini. The Moooi Gallery occupies most of the main floor, while the upper floors house multiple art and culture firms.
A luminous contemporary design.
Design star Marcel Wanders created this juicy interior for a luxury private villa on the island of Mallorca, Spain. The bold yellow designs flow continuously from the ceiling, around the vanity and back down across the floor for a psychedelic effect. A rounded open shower is surrounded by gold tiles, adding a hit of sparkle.
Cameron MacNeil designed his kitchen around a coveted counter-depth Bertazzoni range.
The edgy Marcel Wanders damask wallpaper was a find from a trip to Glasgow. On the adjacent wall, floor-to-ceiling charcoal mosaic tile creates a striking contrast. Affordable Ikea cabinets look stylish and sleek.
This dining table, by Dutch designer Marcel Wanders, offers a modern take on antique style.
The chairs, all mid-century Danish Shaker designs by Folke Palsson and Jorgen Baekmark for FDB Mobler Denmark, were bought online for about $100 each. Cottage owners Juli Daoust and John Baker found the black candelabra while rummaging through the boathouse, while the snowshoes belonged to Juli’s dad.
Wanders reworks a masculine style staple.
Fashion designer Ralph Lauren swathed his fall 2011 models in sexy pinstriped suits. Play up pinstripes in interiors with a tailored throw pillow like this one, also from Ralph Lauren. Or, add luxury and sophistication to a small space (like a dining room or powder room) with dark pinstriped wallpaper.
