Photo Gallery: Ensuite Bathrooms
Create your own personal retreat.
Polished fixtures and sophisticated finishes transform this bathroom into a blissful retreat.
An impressive panelled wall treatment plays up the basketweave floor tile and enhances the room’s tailored look. The high window was fitted with “top-down bottom-up” shades to maximize light and privacy. A gracious marble-topped vanity offers plenty of storage.
For more beautiful en suite bathrooms, see our photo gallery.
Scandinavian-style minimalism influenced this simple design.
A major appeal of the increasingly popular white-painted floor is flexibility: the neutral but fresh tone creates a clean canvas. In this oasis-like bathroom, it sets an airy and romantic mood, and the matte finish works with the white walls to give prominence to the raw wood beams and organic egg-shaped tub.
For more beautiful en suite bathrooms, see our photo gallery.
See our photo gallery for more fast decorating fixes.
This en suite feels grand with pale tones and luxe touches.
Glamorous glass shelves by the sculptural tub are a practical solution for toiletries. A modern chair, stunning chandelier and full-height silk drapes — the kind you'd find in a living room — make an eye-catching statement.
Brick and stone create a rugged, loft-like feel in this en suite bathroom.
Sitting peacefully below a large window, a bathtub is given a luxurious upgrade with a polished stone frame. Warm wood ceilings, exposed brick, shutters and flora-inspired artwork lend this room a touch of rustic charm.
Clean lines and minimal decor create an airy, uncluttered space.
Food stylist Claire Stubbs wanted a modern look in her Victorian home. Her bathroom’s dramatic yet peaceful style is spacious and welcoming. The glass and tile shower runs the full width of the room and is fully exposed (only the window is frosted for privacy). The dark wall grounds the space, making it feel cosier while the fur rug adds a touch of luxury.
For more beautiful ensuite bathrooms, see our photo gallery. Also, take an Online TV tour of Claire’s home.
Create a sense of privacy in an open-space en suite bathroom.
Acting as a mini divider, a single arched door is a simple way to extend a wall. Mirror panels on the door reflect light and sight lines, making this corner seem larger. A side table placed in front of the door extends the rustic wood vanity’s surface.
For more beautiful en suite bathrooms, see our photo gallery.
Simple pieces and little colour create a zen retreat.
A synergy between Scandinavian and Japanese style, this no-fuss bathroom is stripped to its bare minimum. Clean lines and natural materials exude a spa-like atmosphere.
A shapely white sink and silver fixtures pop against a blue wall.
Add rich texture to any space by transforming mundane walls into works of art. Intricate details such as these Blue Bisazza glass mosaic tiles create sparkle in this stunning modern bathroom.
Unexpected design details add elegance.
Bathrooms don’t have to be bland, as this one shows with its glittery marble mosaic-tiled floor, glass-droplet chandelier and pretty Schumacher wallpaper. A custom-designed vanity features double sinks and built-in storage, a marble countertop and panel moulding that smartly blends two mirrors in the insets. The low, freestanding tub makes the room feel more spacious and opulent.
See more Dramatic Bathrooms and Spa-Like Bathrooms.
A large bathtub is a stunning focal point in this glamorous bathroom.
Pairing floor-length drapes with a freestanding oval tub establishes the ensuite bathroom in the 2010 Princess Margaret Showhome as both elegant and tranquil. An overhead chandelier and acrylic side table add the perfect amount of sparkle to the space.
See more of the 2010 Princess Margaret Showhome in our photo gallery. Also, watch Lynda Reeves tour the space.
A symphony of white marble creates a rich, polished look.
White, glittering tiles dominate the guest bathroom in the 2010 Princess Margaret Showhome. The double vanity’s marble countertop sits on a chunky chrome base and is topped by two tilting mirrors. A black shower curtain grounds the space and provides visual contrast.
See more of the 2010 Princess Margaret Showhome in our photo gallery. Also, watch Lynda Reeves tour the house.
A wood vanity and pink accents soften this modern space.
In this dark bathroom, reflective surfaces are used to play up the natural light filtering through an arched window. High-gloss white subway tile lining the shower area and luminous silver mosaic tile on the dividing wall bounce light around the room and create contrast with the matte walls and floor.
See more examples of stunning tile in our Dramatic Tiled Rooms gallery.
You’d never know this charming bathroom was once filled with avocado-green fixtures.
Emma Doucet and Sébastien Labelle of Ottawa won ‘Best Budget’ in the 2009 Design Contest for their dramatic bathroom renovation. The homeowners stripped the original bathroom down to the studs and refloored, retiled, restored and redecorated. Vintage style is imbued through unfitted fixtures, polished chrome hardware and a classic black and white tiled floor. An old brick chimney was exposed in the corner and echoes the texture of the new subway tile installed behind the bathtub.
Mosaics create a focal point that’s easy to maintain.
There’s a trend towards tiling entire bathroom walls, which hasn’t been particularly popular in North America in the past, says designer Glen Peloso, principal of Glen Peloso Interiors. Mosaics are being used floor-to-ceiling on the wall that houses the sink, vanity and mirror, for instance. The tile trend is even extending to living rooms, particularly around fireplaces. Large porcelain and glass tiles are a lot lighter than using a slab of stone, he adds.
Peloso will explain how to create harmony and value in your home with flooring and granite surfaces on February 19 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., February 20 at 1:30 p.m. and February 25 at noon on the Urban Barn Main Stage presented by HGTV at the National Home Show. (The presentation is sponsored by Carpet One and York Fabrica.) Get ticket discounts and enter to win tickets and a $1,000 Bowring gift card!
See more 2011 home trends in our photo gallery.
April 05, 2016 at 4:17 am, Cromwell said:
Renovating the last piece of a great old house. Having all to do from scratch internally one is stuck designing the perfect en-suite to the master bedroom. This is an old old house an oak beamed structured by monks. We have been historically minded and careful in preservation. Now to be modern in this bathroom attached to bedroom one. Ideas must be sought as we progress.
July 25, 2017 at 11:00 pm, click here said:
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?