Photo Gallery: Fresh Decorating Finds

See must-have home accessories.

Mini Floral Plate Set
Elegant Tray Table
Perfectly Imperfect Bed
Dramatic Table Lamp
Wine Cooler & Carafe
Sleek Teak Chair
Nature-Inspired Bowl
Graphic Drinking Glasses
Eccentric Modern Vase
Casual Canvas Chair
Colourful Yet Rustic Coat Rack
Hand-Carved Foot Stool
Playful Red Bowl
Luxe Deco Coffee Table
Aqua Pencil Holder
Rustic Rattan Lanterns
Dipped Blue Vases
Elegant Outdoor Planter
Country Chic Caddy
Playful Modern Chair
Oil & Vinegar Bottle
Elegant Storage Ladder
Olive Wood Cutting Boards
Quirky Wooden Pendants
Polka Dot Vase
Retro Console
Edgy Modern Vessel
Hand-Printed Duvet
Charming Farmhouse Cupboard
Swedish-Inspired Nightstand
Comely Outdoor Grill
Mod Blue Planter
Clean-Lined Decanter
Indigo Table Runner
Japanese-Inspired Lantern
Clean-Lined Writing Desk
Dramatic Bed Frame
Striking Modern Vase
Elegant Old World Settee
Stylish Leather Office Chair
Sophisticated Knit Throw
Sleek Aperitif Set
Intricately Patterned Chair
Teardrop Pendant Light
Handwoven Lounger
Summery Dessert Bowl
Stately Wood-Framed Mirror
Boldly Patterned Chair
Traditional African Bench
Industrial Chic Planter
Ultra-Sleek Carafe
Filigree Lantern
Stackable Planters
Classic Towel Stand
Chic Beverage Bowl
Clean-Lined Hurricane Lamp
Ornate Door Pull
Kids Adirondack Chair
Sleek Walnut Sidebar
Romantic Yet Modern Candlestick
Japanese Table Lantern
Blue Tufted Sofa
Modern Sake Set
Moroccan-Style Patio Table
Elegant Velvet Chaise
Paint-Dipped Candleholders
Geometric Mobile
Handcrafted Lightbulb
Karim Rashid's Ottawa Chair
Modern Wood Clock
Colourful Glass Flutes
Sophisticated Settee
Intricate Dahlia Placemat
Upholstered Mahogany Cabinet
Paisley Bed Set
Colourful Paring Knives
Circular Walnut Mirror
Woven Tray & Cloche
Elegant Armless Lounger
DIY Cubic Clock
Moroccan Tile Decal
Sleek Picture Rail
Hanging Glass Terrarium
Modern Green Lamp
Silver-Grey Side Cabinet
Ornate Blue Pillow
Sophisticated Wood Tongs
Elegant Inlaid Knob
Distressed Wood Lantern
Minimalist Bird House
Bold Modern Blanket
Architectural Tea And Coffee Pots
Flirty Cocktail Tray
Crisp White Colander
Sophisticated Whiskey Tumblers
Tower Bridge Pillow
Hand-Crafted Glass Decanters
Maileg Easter Eggs
Nickel & Teak Lavatory Faucet
Vintage Brass Goblets
Smart Rattan Cubby
Glass Beverage Dispenser
Woven Pitchers
Kids Caravan Dresser
Craft Turntable
Cloud And Raindrop Placemat Set
Kyoto Block Print Pillows
Battani Stripe Rugs
Orange Salad Servers
Large Cube Terrarium
Skyline Crib Skirt
Ola Windsor Chairs
Royal Doulton Tapas Plates
Mini Floral Plate Set

Bring Scandi style to your kitchen table.

Child-sized ceramics, from famed Finnish design house Marimekko, are both sophisticated and playful.

Unikko Dish Set. $76. Ella + Elliot.

Products:
Unikko Dish Set, Ella + Elliot.
Designer:
Marimekko
Elegant Tray Table

Enliven an entryway with bright, rich red.

Subtle, gracefully curving lines are both classic and modern, making for a truly versatile piece.

Belvedere Butler’s Tray Table. $374. Crate & Barrel.

Products:
Belvedere Butler's Tray Table, Crate & Barrel.
Perfectly Imperfect Bed

Warm up a bedroom with rustic pine furniture.

Slats from reclaimed shipping crates give West Elm's Emmerson bed its warm, relaxed feel.

Emmerson Bed. From $1,247. West Elm.

Products:
Emmerson Bed, West Elm.
Dramatic Table Lamp

Add warmth to a room with sophisticated brass and gold shades.

A heavy resin base grounds an ephemeral glass lamp.

Oxford Lamp. $460. DwellStudio.

Products:
Oxford Lamp, DwellStudio.
Wine Cooler & Carafe

Modern-rustic shapes enliven an outdoor table setting.

The natural properties of terracotta help keep white wine chilled.

Terracotta Wine Cooler & Carafe. $192. Design Within Reach.

Products:
Terracotta Wine Cooler & Carafe, Design Within Reach.
Designer:
Normal Studio for Eno
Sleek Teak Chair

Modern style for a sophisticated terrace or backyard oasis.

Exposed joints on the armrests of the chair demonstrate its fine craftsmanship.

Desert Modern Wood Club Chair. From $5,985. Ralph Lauren Home.

Products:
Desert Modern Wood Club Chair, Ralph Lauren Home.
Nature-Inspired Bowl

A quirky graphic punch.

A silk-screened image of a bee turns a simple ceramic bowl into a creepy-cool, kitchen science lesson.

Bee Cereal Bow. $35. Mint Interiors.

Products:
Bee Cereal Bow, Mint Interiors.
Designer:
Laura Zindel
Graphic Drinking Glasses

Contrasting black-and-white patterns and shapes create a sense of modern elegance. 

Smoky, ethereal and simply stunning, Tsuji Kazumi’s mouth-blown glasses give a sharp, artsy edge to a kitchen or bar area.

Small Glasses by Tsuji Kazumi. Mjolk.

Products:
Small Glasses by Tsuji Kazumi, Mjolk.
Designer:
Tsuji Kazumi
Eccentric Modern Vase

Handmade pottery is a luxe, unique finishing touch.

A dark, earthy colour compliments a subdued, nature-inspired space.

Husk Vase. $138. Jonathan Adler.

Products:
Husk Vase, Jonathan Adler.
Casual Canvas Chair

A deceptively simple design that looks stunning in a modern room.

Master Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha designed this chair at the very beginning of his career, in 1957, and it still looks effortlessly chic and up-to-date.

Paulistano Armchair in Canvas. $1,250. Design Within Reach.

Products:
Paulistano Armchair in Canvas, Design Within Reach.
Designer:
Paulo Mendes da Rocha
Colourful Yet Rustic Coat Rack

Organize your mud room or entry in a family-friendly way.

Red, blue and green knobs add modern pop to a country-style pine panel.

Hat and coat rack. $80. Ikea.

Products:
Hat and coat rack, Ikea.
Hand-Carved Foot Stool

A plush, Indian-inspired perch to rest your feet.

Inject South Asian style with an intricately patterned piece.

Chakki. $450. Serena & Lily.

Products:
White Chakki, Serena & Lily.
Playful Red Bowl

Sometimes, the simplest designs create the boldest impact.

Give a twist to a traditional room with an unexpected centre piece!

Red Satellite Bowl. $48. MoMA Store.

Products:
Red Satellite Bowl, MoMA Store.
Luxe Deco Coffee Table

Tapered, ebony-coloured legs are stately and refined.

A santos rosewood veneer creates an eye-catching pattern. 

Classic oval coffee table. $1,535. ABC Carpet & Home.

Products:
Classic oval coffee table, ABC Carpet & Home.
Aqua Pencil Holder

Update your office with a casual, quirky accessory.

A playful desk caddy in cool blues adds a summery punch of colour.

Multiples Pencil Holder. $48. Anthropologie.

Products:
Multiples Pencil Holder, Anthropologie.
Rustic Rattan Lanterns

A perfectly imperfect hit of texture.

The hand-woven cage gives a South Asian feel to your backyard deck or patio.

Balinese Lantern. $32-$57. Restoration Hardware.

Products:
Balinese Lantern, Restoration Hardware.
Dipped Blue Vases

Use cool blues to freshen up a space.

Bold geometric lines add edge to pretty, vintage-looking vessels.

Dipped Blue Vases. $25-$93. West Elm.

Products:
Dipped Blue Vases, West Elm.
Elegant Outdoor Planter

A bold shape creates a mod look for an outdoor space.

A sturdy fiberglass bowl and powder coated legs help this delicate looking pot withstand the elements.

Hip Haven Medium Bullet Planter. $169. The Modern Shop.

Products:
Hip Haven Medium Bullet Planter, The Modern Shop.
Country Chic Caddy

A cottage-perfect way to organize cutlery and napkins.

Blackened iron handles allow for easy passing between dinner guests. 

Vintage Blacksmith Flatware Caddy. $78. Pottery Barn.

Products:
Vintage Blacksmith Flatware Caddy, Pottery Barn.
Playful Modern Chair

Chrome-plated legs are light and airy.

A strong, red-and-white print punches up an office, living room or kitchen.

Scoop-Back Chair. $83-$419. West Elm.

Products:
Scoop-Back Chair, West Elm
Oil & Vinegar Bottle

A striking way to serve salad dressing.

The bold, unusual shape is not only beautiful, it’s made for a more comfortable, ergonomic grip.

Alfredo oil/vinegar bottle by Georg Jensen. The Modern Shop.

Products:
Alfredo oil/vinegar bottle by Georg Jensen. The Modern Shop.
Designer:
Georg Jensen
Elegant Storage Ladder

A hand-distressed wood frame adds character to a room.

Fabric-lined wire bins are a trim way to keep toiletries and towels tucked out of sight.

Benchwright Ladder Floor Storage. $334. Pottery Barn.

Products:
Benchwright Ladder Floor Storage, Pottery Barn.
Olive Wood Cutting Boards

A touch of the Mediterranean.

Richly grained wood and quirky shapes elevate a simple kitchen staple.

Olive Wood Cutting Boards. $95-$195. ABC Carpet & Home.

Products:
Olive Wood Cutting Boards, ABC Carpet & Home.
Quirky Wooden Pendants

Red cloth cords add a subtle touch of colour. 

South African designer Porky Hefer was inspired by children’s spinning tops for these whimsical-yet-refined lamps.

Porky Hefer Wooden Pendant. $105 each. West Elm.

Products:
Porky Hefer Wooden Pendant, West Elm.
Designer:
Porky Hefer for West Elm
Polka Dot Vase

A playful, summery vessel for fresh tulips, hyacinths or lilacs.

Hand-blown glass blotches are an imperfectly perfect hit of colour.

Dots & Smidges Vase. $12-$18. Anthropologie.

Products:
Dots & Smidges Vase. Anthropologie.
Retro Console

Thin, curving legs are light, elegant and airy.

A white marble tabletop gives a stylish, Swedish piece its luxurious finish. 

Tati console by Broberg and Ridderstråle. $1,950. Mjölk.

Products:
Tati console by Broberg and Ridderstråle. Mjölk.
Edgy Modern Vessel

A jagged, gem-like base gives a unique hit of texture.

Jeweller-turned-designer Andrew Madvin enlivens a simple glass bowl with a sculptural flourish. It’s an eye-catching display for candies or just a great piece of art by itself. 

Small Thorn Vessel. $575. Mint.

Products:
Small Thorn Vessel, Mint.
Designer:
Andrew Madvin, Axiom Glass
Hand-Printed Duvet

Subtle stitching is a beautiful finishing touch.

An eye-grabbing, intricate pattern draws attention in a bedroom.

Pipal Indigo Duvet. From $360. John Robshaw Textiles.

Products:
Pipal Indigo Duvet, John Robshaw Textiles.
Charming Farmhouse Cupboard

A practical-yet-pretty piece for storing dishes and displaying art.

Weathered, painted pine gives an informal hutch pastoral beauty. 

Farmhouse Cupboard. $5,695. Ralph Lauren Home.

Products:
Farmhouse Cupboard, Ralph Lauren Home.
Swedish-Inspired Nightstand

American white oak has a soft, classic look.

Patterned after a 19th-century antique, Restoration Hardware’s reproduction has a fluid, undulating form, perfect for both modern and traditional bedrooms.

Rounded Oak Nightstand. $795-$895. Restoration Hardware.

Products:
Rounded Oak Nightstand, Restoration Hardware.
Comely Outdoor Grill

Enjoy summer’s warmth with a portable backyard barbecue.

The stainless steel grate, black porcelain bowl and wooden table protector create a minimal but confident look.

Hibachi Grill. $295. DwellStudio.

Products:
Hibachi Grill, DwellStudio.
Mod Blue Planter

A crackling glaze creates a vintage vibe.

Hand-thrown stoneware in a vibrant shade adds pop to a patio, deck or outdoor room. The generous dimensions — almost two-feet wide and two feet high — make the statement even bolder.

Blue Okura Planter. $895. Jonathan Adler.

Products:
Blue Okura Planter, Jonathan Adler.
Clean-Lined Decanter

Smarten up your bar area with a handmade modern vessel.

Whether it's for wine, vodka or water, Crate & Barrel's Owen Decanter has a strong, robust presence.

Owen Decanter. $51. Crate & Barrel.

Products:
Owen Decanter, Crate & Barrel.
Indigo Table Runner

Fringe detail at each end of the runner — made of woven straw and cotton — adds a touch of texture.

A subtle diamond pattern looks elegant in a regal, vibrant blue.

Indigo Table Runner. $25. The Cross.

Products:
Indigo Table Runner, The Cross.
Japanese-Inspired Lantern

An effortless, easy addition to a patio or deck.

Weathered, driftwood-like teak creates a casual, beachy vibe.

Whitewashed Teak Lantern. $68. Serena & Lily.

Products:
Whitewashed Teak Lantern, Serena & Lily.
Clean-Lined Writing Desk

A compact piece that works well in small spaces.

This sleek, American walnut frame and black leather work surface are unabashedly modern.

Risom Desk. $1,485. Design Within Reach.

Products:
Risom Desk, Design Within Reach.
Designer:
Jens Risom
Dramatic Bed Frame

Add French flair to an elegant boudoir.

Create a stately-yet-whimsical air with a curvacious, finial-topped bed frame.

Cosette Bed. $2,300-$2,500. Anthropologie.

Products:
Cosette Bed, Anthropologie.
Striking Modern Vase

A bold stripe anchors a handmade, Scandinavian urn.

This crisp, black-and-white vessel, with its soft matte finish, is both subtle and sophisticated.

Ceramic Flower Vase. $140. Mjölk.

Products:
Ceramic Flower Vase, Mjölk.
Designer:
Nathalie Lahdenmäki
Elegant Old World Settee

A sophisticated addition for a classic living room or library.

Natural linen upholstery fabric modernizes an antique Victorian sofa. 

Natural Linen Parlour Settee. $2,800. Blue Owl Home Boutique.

Products:
Natural Linen Parlour Settee, Blue Owl Home Boutique.
Stylish Leather Office Chair

A curvy piece of furniture with a lively, organic feel.

Warm up a work space with a rich, hand-crafted leather swivel chair.

K:2 Swivel Dining/Office Chair. $1,250. Oliver Yaphe.

Products:
K:2 Swivel Dining/Office Chair, Oliver Yaphe.
Designer:
Kirsten Jones for KOI
Sophisticated Knit Throw

Nautical colours suit a lakeside cottage.

An over-sized pattern offers a modern-classic look.

Cane Throw. $333. Cococozy.

Products:
Cane Throw, Cococozy.
Sleek Aperitif Set

Perk up a party with clean-lined dishes for cheese, chips and more.

The combination of wood, resin and stainless steel is modern, warm and sophisticated.

Aperitif Set. $220. Alessi.

Products:
Aperitif Set, Alessi.
Intricately Patterned Chair

Timeless caning elevates almost any piece of furniture.

Delicately inlaid wood has a traditional but tropical feel.

Wood Inlay Caining Chair. $1,000. John Robshaw.

Products:
Wood Inlay Caining Chair, John Robshaw.
Teardrop Pendant Light

Create a sculptural statement with an over-sized lantern.

The beech wood cap adds casual contrast to this matte black, industrial shade.

Noir Pendant Lamp. $279. CB2.

Products:
Noir Pendant Lamp, CB2.
Handwoven Lounger

Use a boldly striped piece for a strong, graphic statement.

Designer John Vogel drew inspiration from a curious mix of traditional South African weaving, organic forms and yoga for this sleek, striking chaise.

John Vogel Mantis Lounger. $859. West Elm.

Products:
John Vogel Mantis Lounger, West Elm.
Designer:
John Vogel
Summery Dessert Bowl

A great hostess gift!

The retro shape creates a playful feel.

Happy Days Ice Cream Bowl. Four for $30. EQ3.

Products:
Happy Days Ice Cream Bowl, EQ3.
Designer:
Sagaform
Stately Wood-Framed Mirror

Add a graphic touch with a classic form.

Resembling a flower, the timeless quatrefoil shape dates back to the Middle Ages but looks great in a contemporary living room.

Quatrefoil Mirror. $539. Ethan Allen.

Products:
Quatrefoil Mirror, Ethan Allen.
Boldly Patterned Chair

The geometric upholstery fabric adds a strong punch.

DwellStudio’s modern take on a classic boudoir chair is a plush perch with luxurious curves. The legs are made from responsibly grown, engineered maple.

Mallory Chair. $1,200. DwellStudio.

Products:
Mallory Chair, DwellStudio.
Traditional African Bench

The beautifully worn seat doubles as a coffee table.

A sculptural yet functional piece, hand-crafted in the Ivory Coast using indigenous hardwood.

Senufo Bench. $1,074. West Elm.

Products:
Senufo Bench, West Elm.
Industrial Chic Planter

A weathering steel finish develops a rich patina over time.

The crisp, clean lines of Platerworx’s gently tapering container are inspired by modern architecture. The rusty-red colour would add warmth to a loft patio or urban backyard.  

Planterworx Thornton Tapered Planters. $249-$293. Design Within Reach.

Products:
Planterworx Thornton Tapered Planters, Design Within Reach.
Designer:
Randy Rollner, Charles Constantine and Chris Williams
Ultra-Sleek Carafe

An elegant way to serve ice water or white wine.

Less is more with this slim and smokey flask from Oslo-based designers Norway Says.

I'm Boo Carafe. $85. Design Within Reach.

Products:
I'm Boo Carafe, Design Within Reach.
Designer:
Norway Says
Filigree Lantern

Give a rustic yet romantic touch to your patio or living room.

The lace-like, iron orb casts intricate shadows when a candle is lit within.

Large Filigree Waltz Lantern. $158. Anthropologie.

Products:
Large Filigree Waltz Lantern, Anthropologie.
Stackable Planters

Pile on the plants!

These soft-hued, interconnecting containers are a great way to arrange succulents like Donkey’s Tail.

Stackable Totem Planters. $42 each. West Elm.

Products:
Stackable Totem Planters, West Elm.
Classic Towel Stand

A timeless look for a home spa or principal ensuite.

Evoke the feeling of a bygone era with this hand-polished, zinc-and-steel rack.

Newbury Towel Stand. $259. Restoration Hardware.

Products:
Newbury Towel Stand, Restoration Hardware.
Chic Beverage Bowl

A hot way to keep your drinks cold!

Hand-hammered details give this recycled aluminum cooler a fine, eye-catching texture.

Fresco Beverage Bowl. $88. Serena & Lily.

Products:
Fresco Beverage Bowl, Serena & Lily.
Clean-Lined Hurricane Lamp

Light up a rustic living room or contemporary cottage deck.

Danish designer Pernille Vea was inspired by Viking candlesticks from the 6th century for her simple, sophisticated tea light holders. They spike easily into wood walls, exposed beams and decorative tree stumps, and, because of their windproof glass casing, work as well on an outside terrace as they do in a family room.

Pipe Hurricane Tea Light. $120. Horne.

Products:
Pipe Hurricane Tea Light, Horne.
Designer:
Pernille Vea
Ornate Door Pull

The dazzle is in the details.

Nanz’s neoclassical knob would give a refined finishing touch to an antique mahogany chest or a traditional credenza. Scrolling acanthus leaves cover the silver face, and subtle beading rings the edge.

No. 1114 Knob. Nanz.

Products:
No. 1114 Knob, Nanz.
Kids Adirondack Chair

School’s almost out and cottage season is coming. Even little ones need to unwind.

This summer-perfect perch for kids aged one to 10 would look great on a back patio, at the cottage, or in an indoor play space. The high-density polyethylene construction is durable and easy to clean.

Kids Adirondack. $235. Loll Designs.

Products:
Kids Adirondack, Loll Designs.
Sleek Walnut Sidebar

A smart storage idea for a small space.

This compact sideboard is crafted like a fine piece of luggage — with tucked away compartments to store glassware, bar goods and all the accoutrements to make great cocktails. The elegant walnut front and sides create a timeless look.

Urbancase Sidebar. $3,100. Object.

Products:
Urbancase Sidebar, Object.
Designer:
Darin Montgomery and Trey Jones
Romantic Yet Modern Candlestick

A crystal-inspired centerpiece for a formal dining room table. 

These seven mini candleholders and six ribbon-like connectors can be arranged and re-arranged depending on your taste — as a symmetrical candelabra or something more abstract and avant-garde. Available in black or white.

Muuto’s The More the Merrier Candlestick. $199. Vancouver Special.

Source:
Architonic
Products:
The More the Merrier Candlestick, Vancouver Special.
Designer:
Louise Campbell
Japanese Table Lantern

A sculptural way to brighten up a dining or living room.

Designed by iconic Japanese architect Isamu Noguchi, the Akari light is daring yet delicate. Handmade paper stretches over bamboo ribbing, perched on three fine metal legs.

Akari Noguchi Model 1AT Table Lamp. $145. The Modern Shop.

Products:
Akari Noguchi Model 1AT Table Lamp, The Modern Shop.
Designer:
Isamu Noguchi
Blue Tufted Sofa

Rolled arms give a casual chesterfield a grand appearance.

A walnut-framed, denim-upholstered sofa with brass studding and hand-painted pillows.

English Chesterfield Sofa. From $7,735. Ralph Lauren Home.

Products:
English Chesterfield Sofa, Ralph Lauren Home.
Modern Sake Set

A new take on a Japanese classic.

The handmade ceramic bottle and three wee cups are a modern take on the traditional tokkuri (flask) and ochoko (cylindrical cups).

Sake Set. $39. The Arthur.

Products:
Sake Set, The Arthur.
Designer:
Jane Mikas
Moroccan-Style Patio Table

A hammered aluminum top adds a hit of texture.

This generous piece — inspired by a traditional Moroccan tea table — is a smart solution for small spaces indoor and out: the top lifts off and the acacia wood legs fold up for easy storage.

Marrakesh Tray Table. $540. Pottery Barn.

Products:
Marrakesh Tray Table, Pottery Barn.
Elegant Velvet Chaise

A classic fainting sofa instantly gives a room an old world air.

This luxurious lounger features a tufted seat cushion, down throw pillow and gilded flute legs.

Recamier. The Art Shoppe.

Products:
Recamier, The Art Shoppe.
Paint-Dipped Candleholders

Transform your tapers!

Strong curves give BoConcept’s modern, rubber wood candleholders a dynamic, slightly surreal look.

From $19. BoConcept.

Products:
Candleholders, BoConcept.
Geometric Mobile

Teach your tot about shapes and colours.

Each of these five faceted objects has its own unique palette, including neons, dark earth tones and spring-fresh purples.

Themis Mobile by Artecnica. $32. Ella + Elliot.

Products:
Themis Mobile by Artecnica, Ella + Elliot.
Designer:
Clara von Zweigbergk
Handcrafted Lightbulb

Give your room a warm, vintage glow.

A faithful tribute to Thomas Edison's historic lightbulbs, carefully made using antique moulds.

40 Watt Edison Bulb. $19. Old Faithful Shop.

Products:
40 Watt Edison Bulb, Old Faithful Shop.
Karim Rashid's Ottawa Chair

A sharp, modern look.

Famed designer Karim Rashid was inspired by nature with these leaf-shaped dining room chairs, named in honour of his home town of Ottawa.

Ottawa Chair. From $900 each. BoConcept.

Products:
Ottawa Chair, BoConcept.
Designer:
Karim Rashid
Modern Wood Clock

A timeless way to tell time!

This handcrafted clock is made from sustainably harvested pine and rosewood.

Klock-01. $108. Design House.

Products:
Klock-01, Design House.
Designer:
Singgih Kartono
Colourful Glass Flutes

Celebrate in style!

Designer Anu Penttinen’s unconventional yet eye-catching glassware is perfect for champage, mimosas, or anything else that sparkles! 

Socks Rolled Down Glass Flutes. $39 each. Marimekko Vancouver.

Products:
Socks Rolled Down Glass Flutes. $39 each. Marimekko Vancouver.
Designer:
Anu Penttinen
Sophisticated Settee

Spindle legs give a classic couch a rustic touch.

A soft grey settee makes a restful place to read, take tea or chat with a close friend.

Cuthbert Settee. $1,595. Elte.

Products:
Cuthbert Settee, Elte.
Intricate Dahlia Placemat

Get graphic with a sharp black floral pattern.

This lace-like, open surface is easy to wash and durable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Dahlia Placemat. $10 each. Design House.

Products:
Dahlia Placemat, Design House.
Designer:
Chilewich
Upholstered Mahogany Cabinet

Contrast clean-lined furniture with intricately patterned fabrics.

This sophisticated, architectural cabinet, by iconic Swedish designer Josef Frank, has a distinct sense of humour thanks to its exuberant, tropical upholstery. 

522 Cabinet. Approx. $11,400, plus shipping. Svenskt Tenn.

Products:
522 Cabinet, Svenskt Tenn.
Designer:
Josef Frank
Paisley Bed Set

Jazz up your bedroom with intricately patterned linens.

Soft grey, crisp white and rich purple enhance an exotic paisley pattern. The duvet cover is reversible for a more versatile look.

Marrakesh Bed Set. $40-$160 per piece. Bed Bath & Beyond

Products:
Marrakesh Duvet Cover, Bed Bath & Beyond.
Colourful Paring Knives

A small way to add summery pop to a kitchen.

Pare, peel and slice in style with a hot-handled knife set.

La Fourmi Paring Knife Set. $38. Anthropologie.

Products:
La Fourmi Paring Knife Set, Anthropologie.
Circular Walnut Mirror

Make a room feel rich with a dark hit of hardwood.

Casalife’s simple round mirror, with its warm walnut veneer, would look equally lovely in a modern, contemporary or traditional office, sitting area, bedroom or bathroom. 

Circular mirror. $383. Casalife.

Products:
Circular mirror, Casalife.
Woven Tray & Cloche

A fresh take on a timeless classic.

A graceful rattan and abaca rope dome, with an accompanying serving platter, protects your ribs, chicken wings and other patio fare from blowing leaves and bugs.

Oversized Woven Tray & Cloche. $129. Pottery Barn.

Products:
Oversized Woven Tray & Cloche, Pottery Barn.
Elegant Armless Lounger

Beautiful brass develops a rich, weathered look over time.

Woven Sunbrella straps add a charming twist and a bit of texture to a streamlined, mid-century modern lounger.

Mulholland Armless Lounge Chair. $1,035. Restoration Hardware.

Products:
Mulholland Armless Lounge Chair, Restoration Hardware.
DIY Cubic Clock

A little hit of colour adds a lot of personality.

Create your own clock with a multi-hued set of 12 resin cubes. The blocks can be arranged in a plethora of patterns — including circles, squares and diamonds — and look playful on a kitchen, living room or bedroom wall. 

DIY Cubic Clock. $104.00. Zone Maison.

Products:
DIY Cubic Clock, Zone Maison.
Designer:
Karlsson
Moroccan Tile Decal

Give your bathroom or kitchen a colourful new look.

Peel-and-stick wall decals are an effortless, affordable and stylish way for renters to add oomph to their apartments.

Moroccan Tile Wall Decal. $115.68. Pottery Barn.

Products:
Moroccan Tile Wall Decal, Pottery Barn.
Sleek Picture Rail

Highlight decorative objects on a clean-lined shelf.

Gus* Modern’s extruded aluminum sill is simple and understated, so the focus remains where it belongs: on your paintings, photos, plants or other ornaments.

Gus* Modern Picture Rail. $120–$165. Modern Karibou.

Products:
Gus* Modern Picture Rail, Modern Karibou.
Hanging Glass Terrarium

A rustic-chic way to grow house plants.

Blown from recycled glass and suspended from eight feet of sisal rope, Homewerx’s hanging terrarium offers stylish display for rootless air plants or greenery that grows in shallow soil.

Glass Bubble Hanging Terrarium. $72.99. Homewerx.

Products:
Glass Bubble Hanging Terrarium, Home Werx.
Modern Green Lamp

A sleek but playful office accessory.

Piani’s squat little light is not only adorable — it looks a bit like a cute though abstract mushroom — it also provides a useful desk tray for keys, pens and pads.

Piani Table Lamp by Flos. $319. Emmo Home.

Products:
Piani Table Lamp by Flos, Emmo Home.
Silver-Grey Side Cabinet

You can’t go wrong with a geometric design.

DwellStudio’s clean-lined chest, with it’s subtle, smokey finish, is a versatile piece which could easily blend into a mid-century modern, contemporary, or more classic entryway, sitting area or dining room. 

Franklin Side Cabinet. $1,080. DwellStudio.

Products:
Franklin Side Cabinet, DwellStudio.
Ornate Blue Pillow

An intricately detailed accent for a formal room.

This graceful white linen pillow with cobalt and navy applique will add a kingly touch to any space. Chain-stitch embroidery and a dark blue flange make the pillow extra elegant. 

Regalia Pillow. $145. Company C.

Products:
Regalia Pillow, Company C.
Sophisticated Wood Tongs

A stylish way to serve salads!

At a beach-side picnic, what could be better for dishing out coleslaw, mixed fruit or mesclun greens than these ocean-inspired tongs, with their richly grained Jamjuree wood and clever, sleek magnet hinge?

Whale Tongs. $50. Design House Stockholm.

Products:
Whale Tongs, Design House Stockholm.
Designer:
David Mayhew
Elegant Inlaid Knob

Cool mint green and rich warm wood mix beautifully.

Though small (1-1/2 inch square), the resin inlay detail on Anthropologie’s door pull will definitely get noticed, especially in a woodsy modern kitchen or cute, cottagey bathroom.

Pennant Inlaid Knob. $14. Anthropologie.

Products:
Pennant Inlaid Knob, Anthropologie.
Distressed Wood Lantern

A charming way to display tealights.

Create a sense of Victorian elegance on your backyard patio or deck with an old time lantern.

Distressed Wood and Glass Lantern. $49.99. HomeSense.

Products:
Distressed Wood and Glass Lantern, HomeSense.
Minimalist Bird House

Refined lines create a sculptural statement.

Educate backyard birds about the joys of modern design with this homage to a great architectural icon: Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion, stunningly reimagined in acacia hardwood panels.

Barcelona Bird Feeder by Menu. $199.95. Emmo Home.

Products:
Barcelona Bird Feeder by Menu, Emmo Home.
Designer:
Monique Engelund
Bold Modern Blanket

Black and grey combine in an edgy yet warm accent.

A clever pattern, based on a classic optical illusion, gives depth to Ferm Living’s striking jacquard knit blanket.

Squares Blanket. $130. Ferm Living.

Products:
Squares Blanket, Ferm Living.
Architectural Tea And Coffee Pots

A colourful twist on a modern design classic.

Hot hues — bright pink, green, yellow and blue — smartly update architect Arne Jacobsen’s iconic Cylinda tea and coffee pots. Originally designed in the 1960s, the sleek, stainless steel pitchers — re-imagined by British fashion designer Paul Smith — have a sharp Mad Men aesthetic. Feature one to update a contemporary kitchen or bar area.

AddColour Bright Tea and Coffee Pots. $299–$499. Horne.

Products:
AddColour Bright Tea and Coffee Pots, Horne.
Designer:
Paul Smith
Flirty Cocktail Tray

Think pink with this glamorous, retro design.

Regardless if it’s sushi, spring rolls or some Triscuits and cheese, Kate Spade’s fresh, feminine platter makes nibblies look super stylish.

Hors D’Oeuvres Tray. $79.99. The Bay.

Products:
Hors D'Oeuvres Tray. $79.99. The Bay.
Designer:
Kate Spade
Crisp White Colander

An elegant take on a kitchen essential.

As a best-selling cookbook author and popular food stylist, Donna Hay not only knows what discerning home chefs need, but what looks good. Her striking white colander is both functional (it’s made of sturdy, dishwasher-safe Royal Doulton porcelain) and swish enough to fit into a smart table setting.

Donna Hay by Royal Doulton Colander. $79.95. The Cross.

Products:
Donna Hay by Royal Doulton Colander, The Cross.
Designer:
Donna Hay
Sophisticated Whiskey Tumblers

These pearlescent cups are perfect for a fine, well-aged single malt.

These one-of-a-kind glasses are made in England from ethically sourced Ankole cattle horn, and would look great in an old world country cottage. 

“Stay Sharp” Horn Whiskey Tumblers. $74 per pair. Best Made Company.

Products:
"Stay Sharp" Horn Whiskey Tumblers, Best Made Company.
Tower Bridge Pillow

Add whimsy to a living room with this hand-embroidered linen cushion.

This summer, all eyes will be on London for the 2012 Summer Olympics. Celebrate the British capital with a charming tribute to one of its most famous landmarks — Tower Bridge. 

Tower Bridge Pillow. $235. Mint.

Products:
Tower Bridge Pillow, Mint.
Designer:
Charlene Mullen
Hand-Crafted Glass Decanters

Candy-coloured containers in a mix of eye-catching shapes.

Bring your bar area to life with a piece of contemporary, one-of-a-kind glassware from Los Angeles–based Joe Cariati. Each piece is blown by hand (and signed), so no two are alike.  

Hand-Crafted Glass Decanters. $399 each. Mint.

Products:
Hand-Made Glass Decanters, Mint.
Designer:
Joe Cariati
Maileg Easter Eggs

Get ready for Easter!

Stash chocolates, jelly beans and other sweet treats inside Maileg’s floral patterned, mis-matched metal eggs, or just dot them throughout a living room to make a tasteful yet fun Easter statement.

Maileg Easter Eggs. $10 each. Room 6.

Products:
Maileg Easter Eggs, Room 6.
Designer:
Maileg
Nickel & Teak Lavatory Faucet

Warm up a bathroom with wood accents.

Clean-lined levers rest elegantly on top of teak cylinders for a classically modern, sophisticated look.

Henry Lavatory Faucet with Teak Cylinder and Nickel Levers. $2,200. Waterworks.

Products:
Henry Lavatory Faucet with Teak Cylinder and Nickel Levers, Waterworks.
Vintage Brass Goblets

An antiqued finish gives warm brass an heirloom quality.  

Create an old world look at your dining table with these handsomely tarnished wine glasses. 

Brass Goblets. $55 for a set of four. The Arthur.

Products:
Brass Goblets, The Arthur.
Smart Rattan Cubby

Thick jute rope gives a woven basket a beachy look.

This handwoven rattan cubby, painted a gorgeous cobalt blue, would make a great place to store books, magazines, toys and more.

Rope Cubby. $58. Serena & Lily.

Products:
Rope Cubby, Serena & Lily.
Glass Beverage Dispenser

Add quirk to your kitchen with a geek-chic drinks container.

There’s something undeniably elegant about the simple design of CB2’s cork and handmade glass vessel. It’s also undeniably fun: the science-inspired, seven-quart container makes lemonade, sangria or punch look like an unusual (but indubitably successful!) experiment.

Glass beverage dispenser. $49.95. CB2.

Products:
Glass beverage dispenser, CB2.
Woven Pitchers

Enjoy a poolside drink!

Handwoven red or blue seagrass gives a tropical punch to classic glass water jugs.

Woven Pitchers. $19.85 each. West Elm.

Products:
Woven Pitchers, West Elm.
Kids Caravan Dresser

A clean-lined, contemporary piece of furniture.

Kalon Studios’ Caravan Dresser is for the type of tot that appreciates fine design as much as The Backyardigans (if not more so). The integrated drawer pulls and bright blue border make for a bold and youthful look.

Caravan Dresser. $1,630. Ella + Elliot.

Products:
Caravan Dresser, Ella + Elliot.
Designer:
Kalon Studios
Craft Turntable

A smart, playful way to get organized.

Encourage your little ones to be both artful and orderly with SteadySticks’ easy-access storage buckets, which nestle neatly into their own handy turntable. 

SteadySticks Kids Kitchen Craft Turntable. $29.99. Red Chair Kids.

Products:
SteadySticks Kids Kitchen Craft Turntable. Red Chair Kids.
Designer:
SteadySticks
Cloud And Raindrop Placemat Set

Make April showers fun with a cute and colourful placemat set.

In a country with short summers and dark winters, it might seem strange to get excited about anything that interrupts a sunny day. But despite being shaped like a cloud and a raindrop, Tulip + I’s placemat-and-coaster combo is anything but grey. In fact, the linen set is rosey pink, spring-fresh green and incredibly cheerful. 

Cloud and Raindrop Placemat & Coaster Set. $24. Tulip + I.

Products:
Cloud and Raindrop Placemat & Coaster Set, Tulip + I.
Kyoto Block Print Pillows

Add shimmer to a room with silver accents.

Because Serena & Lily’s block print pillows are stamped by hand, each one is like a unique work of art, differentiated by subtle and charming imperfections. The Kyoto pattern was inspired by Koinobori—Japanese streamers in the shape of carp—and is accented with streaks of glinting silver paint.     

Block Print Pillows. $88 each. Serena & Lily.

Products:
Block Print Pillows, Serena & Lily.
Battani Stripe Rugs

Spice up your living room with a richly coloured carpet.

Carefully selected by West Elm’s designers in the souks of Marrakech, these handmade wool and cotton floor coverings add North African flare with their Cinnamon reds and tangerine oranges.

Battani Stripe Rugs. $413.93 each. West Elm.

Products:
Battani Strip Rugs, West Elm.
Orange Salad Servers

Get ready for al fresco dining with patio-perfect dinnerware.

The season has only just turned to spring, but the delightfully warm weather across the country has everyone thinking of summer, and Jonathan Adler’s hot-hued salad tongs has us salivating for backyard barbecues and big bowls of seasonal greens.

Positano Melamine Salad Serving Set. $12. Jonathan Adler.

Products:
Positano Melamine Salad Serving Set, Jonathan Adler.
Large Cube Terrarium

A simple yet gorgeous habitat for house plants.

Glass terrariums are a good choice for people who like plants but don’t like maintenance — they make a great environment for growing cacti, succulents and other unfussy greenery. Score + Solder’s cube planters are also ideal for people who appreciate fine design and decor — the hand-made containers are clean-lined and undeniably elegant. 

Large Cube Terrarium. $130. Old Faithful Shop.

Products:
Large Cube Terrarium, Old Faithful Shop
Designer:
Score + Solder
Skyline Crib Skirt

Give a nursery an urban edge with this architectural crib skirt.

No pressure, but if you want your little one to become the next Frank Gehry or Mies van der Rohe, you should probably start young. This adorable, light blue crib skirt will help plant the seeds of inspiration with its collection of colourful buildings.

Skyline Light Blue Crib Skirt. $58. Dwell Studio.

Products:
Skyline Light Blue Crib Skirt, Dwell Studio.
Ola Windsor Chairs

Add energy to your eating area with these summery chairs.  

Windsor chairs are timeless, but the Ola model from Norwegian designer Alf Sture feels very now with its range of ultra-bright colours. 

Ola Windsor Chairs, $1,250 each. Gallery CO.

Products:
Ola Windsor Chairs, Gallery CO.
Designer:
Alf Sture
Royal Doulton Tapas Plates

Serve snacks on these sprightly, soft-hued dishes.

Royal Doulton is well known for its classic fine bone china, which is why these casual, two-toned plates are so refreshing: the simple-but-striking porcelain is perfect for everyday dining.

Royal Doulton Tapas Plates. $8 each. The Cross.

Products:
Royal Doulton Tapas Plates, The Cross
Designer:
Royal Doulton
