Photo Gallery: Fresh Decorating Finds
See must-have home accessories.
Bring Scandi style to your kitchen table.
Child-sized ceramics, from famed Finnish design house Marimekko, are both sophisticated and playful.
Unikko Dish Set. $76. Ella + Elliot.
Enliven an entryway with bright, rich red.
Subtle, gracefully curving lines are both classic and modern, making for a truly versatile piece.
Belvedere Butler’s Tray Table. $374. Crate & Barrel.
Warm up a bedroom with rustic pine furniture.
Slats from reclaimed shipping crates give West Elm's Emmerson bed its warm, relaxed feel.
Emmerson Bed. From $1,247. West Elm.
Add warmth to a room with sophisticated brass and gold shades.
A heavy resin base grounds an ephemeral glass lamp.
Oxford Lamp. $460. DwellStudio.
Modern-rustic shapes enliven an outdoor table setting.
The natural properties of terracotta help keep white wine chilled.
Terracotta Wine Cooler & Carafe. $192. Design Within Reach.
Modern style for a sophisticated terrace or backyard oasis.
Exposed joints on the armrests of the chair demonstrate its fine craftsmanship.
Desert Modern Wood Club Chair. From $5,985. Ralph Lauren Home.
A quirky graphic punch.
A silk-screened image of a bee turns a simple ceramic bowl into a creepy-cool, kitchen science lesson.
Bee Cereal Bow. $35. Mint Interiors.
Contrasting black-and-white patterns and shapes create a sense of modern elegance.
Smoky, ethereal and simply stunning, Tsuji Kazumi’s mouth-blown glasses give a sharp, artsy edge to a kitchen or bar area.
Small Glasses by Tsuji Kazumi. Mjolk.
Handmade pottery is a luxe, unique finishing touch.
A dark, earthy colour compliments a subdued, nature-inspired space.
Husk Vase. $138. Jonathan Adler.
A deceptively simple design that looks stunning in a modern room.
Master Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha designed this chair at the very beginning of his career, in 1957, and it still looks effortlessly chic and up-to-date.
Paulistano Armchair in Canvas. $1,250. Design Within Reach.
Organize your mud room or entry in a family-friendly way.
Red, blue and green knobs add modern pop to a country-style pine panel.
Hat and coat rack. $80. Ikea.
A plush, Indian-inspired perch to rest your feet.
Inject South Asian style with an intricately patterned piece.
Chakki. $450. Serena & Lily.
Sometimes, the simplest designs create the boldest impact.
Give a twist to a traditional room with an unexpected centre piece!
Red Satellite Bowl. $48. MoMA Store.
Tapered, ebony-coloured legs are stately and refined.
A santos rosewood veneer creates an eye-catching pattern.
Classic oval coffee table. $1,535. ABC Carpet & Home.
Update your office with a casual, quirky accessory.
A playful desk caddy in cool blues adds a summery punch of colour.
Multiples Pencil Holder. $48. Anthropologie.
A perfectly imperfect hit of texture.
The hand-woven cage gives a South Asian feel to your backyard deck or patio.
Balinese Lantern. $32-$57. Restoration Hardware.
Use cool blues to freshen up a space.
Bold geometric lines add edge to pretty, vintage-looking vessels.
Dipped Blue Vases. $25-$93. West Elm.
A bold shape creates a mod look for an outdoor space.
A sturdy fiberglass bowl and powder coated legs help this delicate looking pot withstand the elements.
Hip Haven Medium Bullet Planter. $169. The Modern Shop.
A cottage-perfect way to organize cutlery and napkins.
Blackened iron handles allow for easy passing between dinner guests.
Vintage Blacksmith Flatware Caddy. $78. Pottery Barn.
Chrome-plated legs are light and airy.
A strong, red-and-white print punches up an office, living room or kitchen.
Scoop-Back Chair. $83-$419. West Elm.
A striking way to serve salad dressing.
The bold, unusual shape is not only beautiful, it’s made for a more comfortable, ergonomic grip.
Alfredo oil/vinegar bottle by Georg Jensen. The Modern Shop.
A hand-distressed wood frame adds character to a room.
Fabric-lined wire bins are a trim way to keep toiletries and towels tucked out of sight.
Benchwright Ladder Floor Storage. $334. Pottery Barn.
A touch of the Mediterranean.
Richly grained wood and quirky shapes elevate a simple kitchen staple.
Olive Wood Cutting Boards. $95-$195. ABC Carpet & Home.
Red cloth cords add a subtle touch of colour.
South African designer Porky Hefer was inspired by children’s spinning tops for these whimsical-yet-refined lamps.
Porky Hefer Wooden Pendant. $105 each. West Elm.
A playful, summery vessel for fresh tulips, hyacinths or lilacs.
Hand-blown glass blotches are an imperfectly perfect hit of colour.
Dots & Smidges Vase. $12-$18. Anthropologie.
Thin, curving legs are light, elegant and airy.
A white marble tabletop gives a stylish, Swedish piece its luxurious finish.
Tati console by Broberg and Ridderstråle. $1,950. Mjölk.
A jagged, gem-like base gives a unique hit of texture.
Jeweller-turned-designer Andrew Madvin enlivens a simple glass bowl with a sculptural flourish. It’s an eye-catching display for candies or just a great piece of art by itself.
Small Thorn Vessel. $575. Mint.
Subtle stitching is a beautiful finishing touch.
An eye-grabbing, intricate pattern draws attention in a bedroom.
Pipal Indigo Duvet. From $360. John Robshaw Textiles.
A practical-yet-pretty piece for storing dishes and displaying art.
Weathered, painted pine gives an informal hutch pastoral beauty.
Farmhouse Cupboard. $5,695. Ralph Lauren Home.
American white oak has a soft, classic look.
Patterned after a 19th-century antique, Restoration Hardware’s reproduction has a fluid, undulating form, perfect for both modern and traditional bedrooms.
Rounded Oak Nightstand. $795-$895. Restoration Hardware.
Enjoy summer’s warmth with a portable backyard barbecue.
The stainless steel grate, black porcelain bowl and wooden table protector create a minimal but confident look.
Hibachi Grill. $295. DwellStudio.
A crackling glaze creates a vintage vibe.
Hand-thrown stoneware in a vibrant shade adds pop to a patio, deck or outdoor room. The generous dimensions — almost two-feet wide and two feet high — make the statement even bolder.
Blue Okura Planter. $895. Jonathan Adler.
Smarten up your bar area with a handmade modern vessel.
Whether it's for wine, vodka or water, Crate & Barrel's Owen Decanter has a strong, robust presence.
Owen Decanter. $51. Crate & Barrel.
Fringe detail at each end of the runner — made of woven straw and cotton — adds a touch of texture.
A subtle diamond pattern looks elegant in a regal, vibrant blue.
Indigo Table Runner. $25. The Cross.
An effortless, easy addition to a patio or deck.
Weathered, driftwood-like teak creates a casual, beachy vibe.
Whitewashed Teak Lantern. $68. Serena & Lily.
A compact piece that works well in small spaces.
This sleek, American walnut frame and black leather work surface are unabashedly modern.
Risom Desk. $1,485. Design Within Reach.
Add French flair to an elegant boudoir.
Create a stately-yet-whimsical air with a curvacious, finial-topped bed frame.
Cosette Bed. $2,300-$2,500. Anthropologie.
A bold stripe anchors a handmade, Scandinavian urn.
This crisp, black-and-white vessel, with its soft matte finish, is both subtle and sophisticated.
Ceramic Flower Vase. $140. Mjölk.
A sophisticated addition for a classic living room or library.
Natural linen upholstery fabric modernizes an antique Victorian sofa.
Natural Linen Parlour Settee. $2,800. Blue Owl Home Boutique.
A curvy piece of furniture with a lively, organic feel.
Warm up a work space with a rich, hand-crafted leather swivel chair.
K:2 Swivel Dining/Office Chair. $1,250. Oliver Yaphe.
Nautical colours suit a lakeside cottage.
An over-sized pattern offers a modern-classic look.
Cane Throw. $333. Cococozy.
Perk up a party with clean-lined dishes for cheese, chips and more.
The combination of wood, resin and stainless steel is modern, warm and sophisticated.
Aperitif Set. $220. Alessi.
Timeless caning elevates almost any piece of furniture.
Delicately inlaid wood has a traditional but tropical feel.
Wood Inlay Caining Chair. $1,000. John Robshaw.
Create a sculptural statement with an over-sized lantern.
The beech wood cap adds casual contrast to this matte black, industrial shade.
Noir Pendant Lamp. $279. CB2.
Use a boldly striped piece for a strong, graphic statement.
Designer John Vogel drew inspiration from a curious mix of traditional South African weaving, organic forms and yoga for this sleek, striking chaise.
John Vogel Mantis Lounger. $859. West Elm.
A great hostess gift!
The retro shape creates a playful feel.
Happy Days Ice Cream Bowl. Four for $30. EQ3.
Add a graphic touch with a classic form.
Resembling a flower, the timeless quatrefoil shape dates back to the Middle Ages but looks great in a contemporary living room.
Quatrefoil Mirror. $539. Ethan Allen.
The geometric upholstery fabric adds a strong punch.
DwellStudio’s modern take on a classic boudoir chair is a plush perch with luxurious curves. The legs are made from responsibly grown, engineered maple.
Mallory Chair. $1,200. DwellStudio.
The beautifully worn seat doubles as a coffee table.
A sculptural yet functional piece, hand-crafted in the Ivory Coast using indigenous hardwood.
Senufo Bench. $1,074. West Elm.
A weathering steel finish develops a rich patina over time.
The crisp, clean lines of Platerworx’s gently tapering container are inspired by modern architecture. The rusty-red colour would add warmth to a loft patio or urban backyard.
Planterworx Thornton Tapered Planters. $249-$293. Design Within Reach.
An elegant way to serve ice water or white wine.
Less is more with this slim and smokey flask from Oslo-based designers Norway Says.
I'm Boo Carafe. $85. Design Within Reach.
Give a rustic yet romantic touch to your patio or living room.
The lace-like, iron orb casts intricate shadows when a candle is lit within.
Large Filigree Waltz Lantern. $158. Anthropologie.
Pile on the plants!
These soft-hued, interconnecting containers are a great way to arrange succulents like Donkey’s Tail.
Stackable Totem Planters. $42 each. West Elm.
A timeless look for a home spa or principal ensuite.
Evoke the feeling of a bygone era with this hand-polished, zinc-and-steel rack.
Newbury Towel Stand. $259. Restoration Hardware.
A hot way to keep your drinks cold!
Hand-hammered details give this recycled aluminum cooler a fine, eye-catching texture.
Fresco Beverage Bowl. $88. Serena & Lily.
Light up a rustic living room or contemporary cottage deck.
Danish designer Pernille Vea was inspired by Viking candlesticks from the 6th century for her simple, sophisticated tea light holders. They spike easily into wood walls, exposed beams and decorative tree stumps, and, because of their windproof glass casing, work as well on an outside terrace as they do in a family room.
Pipe Hurricane Tea Light. $120. Horne.
The dazzle is in the details.
Nanz’s neoclassical knob would give a refined finishing touch to an antique mahogany chest or a traditional credenza. Scrolling acanthus leaves cover the silver face, and subtle beading rings the edge.
No. 1114 Knob. Nanz.
School’s almost out and cottage season is coming. Even little ones need to unwind.
This summer-perfect perch for kids aged one to 10 would look great on a back patio, at the cottage, or in an indoor play space. The high-density polyethylene construction is durable and easy to clean.
Kids Adirondack. $235. Loll Designs.
A smart storage idea for a small space.
This compact sideboard is crafted like a fine piece of luggage — with tucked away compartments to store glassware, bar goods and all the accoutrements to make great cocktails. The elegant walnut front and sides create a timeless look.
Urbancase Sidebar. $3,100. Object.
A crystal-inspired centerpiece for a formal dining room table.
These seven mini candleholders and six ribbon-like connectors can be arranged and re-arranged depending on your taste — as a symmetrical candelabra or something more abstract and avant-garde. Available in black or white.
Muuto’s The More the Merrier Candlestick. $199. Vancouver Special.
A sculptural way to brighten up a dining or living room.
Designed by iconic Japanese architect Isamu Noguchi, the Akari light is daring yet delicate. Handmade paper stretches over bamboo ribbing, perched on three fine metal legs.
Akari Noguchi Model 1AT Table Lamp. $145. The Modern Shop.
Rolled arms give a casual chesterfield a grand appearance.
A walnut-framed, denim-upholstered sofa with brass studding and hand-painted pillows.
English Chesterfield Sofa. From $7,735. Ralph Lauren Home.
A new take on a Japanese classic.
The handmade ceramic bottle and three wee cups are a modern take on the traditional tokkuri (flask) and ochoko (cylindrical cups).
Sake Set. $39. The Arthur.
A hammered aluminum top adds a hit of texture.
This generous piece — inspired by a traditional Moroccan tea table — is a smart solution for small spaces indoor and out: the top lifts off and the acacia wood legs fold up for easy storage.
Marrakesh Tray Table. $540. Pottery Barn.
A classic fainting sofa instantly gives a room an old world air.
This luxurious lounger features a tufted seat cushion, down throw pillow and gilded flute legs.
Recamier. The Art Shoppe.
Transform your tapers!
Strong curves give BoConcept’s modern, rubber wood candleholders a dynamic, slightly surreal look.
From $19. BoConcept.
Teach your tot about shapes and colours.
Each of these five faceted objects has its own unique palette, including neons, dark earth tones and spring-fresh purples.
Themis Mobile by Artecnica. $32. Ella + Elliot.
Give your room a warm, vintage glow.
A faithful tribute to Thomas Edison's historic lightbulbs, carefully made using antique moulds.
40 Watt Edison Bulb. $19. Old Faithful Shop.
A sharp, modern look.
Famed designer Karim Rashid was inspired by nature with these leaf-shaped dining room chairs, named in honour of his home town of Ottawa.
Ottawa Chair. From $900 each. BoConcept.
Watch Suzanne Dimma interview Karim Rashid in our Online TV segment.
A timeless way to tell time!
This handcrafted clock is made from sustainably harvested pine and rosewood.
Klock-01. $108. Design House.
Celebrate in style!
Designer Anu Penttinen’s unconventional yet eye-catching glassware is perfect for champage, mimosas, or anything else that sparkles!
Socks Rolled Down Glass Flutes. $39 each. Marimekko Vancouver.
Spindle legs give a classic couch a rustic touch.
A soft grey settee makes a restful place to read, take tea or chat with a close friend.
Cuthbert Settee. $1,595. Elte.
Get graphic with a sharp black floral pattern.
This lace-like, open surface is easy to wash and durable for both indoor and outdoor use.
Dahlia Placemat. $10 each. Design House.
Contrast clean-lined furniture with intricately patterned fabrics.
This sophisticated, architectural cabinet, by iconic Swedish designer Josef Frank, has a distinct sense of humour thanks to its exuberant, tropical upholstery.
522 Cabinet. Approx. $11,400, plus shipping. Svenskt Tenn.
Jazz up your bedroom with intricately patterned linens.
Soft grey, crisp white and rich purple enhance an exotic paisley pattern. The duvet cover is reversible for a more versatile look.
Marrakesh Bed Set. $40-$160 per piece. Bed Bath & Beyond.
A small way to add summery pop to a kitchen.
Pare, peel and slice in style with a hot-handled knife set.
La Fourmi Paring Knife Set. $38. Anthropologie.
Make a room feel rich with a dark hit of hardwood.
Casalife’s simple round mirror, with its warm walnut veneer, would look equally lovely in a modern, contemporary or traditional office, sitting area, bedroom or bathroom.
Circular mirror. $383. Casalife.
A fresh take on a timeless classic.
A graceful rattan and abaca rope dome, with an accompanying serving platter, protects your ribs, chicken wings and other patio fare from blowing leaves and bugs.
Oversized Woven Tray & Cloche. $129. Pottery Barn.
Beautiful brass develops a rich, weathered look over time.
Woven Sunbrella straps add a charming twist and a bit of texture to a streamlined, mid-century modern lounger.
Mulholland Armless Lounge Chair. $1,035. Restoration Hardware.
A little hit of colour adds a lot of personality.
Create your own clock with a multi-hued set of 12 resin cubes. The blocks can be arranged in a plethora of patterns — including circles, squares and diamonds — and look playful on a kitchen, living room or bedroom wall.
DIY Cubic Clock. $104.00. Zone Maison.
Give your bathroom or kitchen a colourful new look.
Peel-and-stick wall decals are an effortless, affordable and stylish way for renters to add oomph to their apartments.
Moroccan Tile Wall Decal. $115.68. Pottery Barn.
Highlight decorative objects on a clean-lined shelf.
Gus* Modern’s extruded aluminum sill is simple and understated, so the focus remains where it belongs: on your paintings, photos, plants or other ornaments.
Gus* Modern Picture Rail. $120–$165. Modern Karibou.
A rustic-chic way to grow house plants.
Blown from recycled glass and suspended from eight feet of sisal rope, Homewerx’s hanging terrarium offers stylish display for rootless air plants or greenery that grows in shallow soil.
Glass Bubble Hanging Terrarium. $72.99. Homewerx.
A sleek but playful office accessory.
Piani’s squat little light is not only adorable — it looks a bit like a cute though abstract mushroom — it also provides a useful desk tray for keys, pens and pads.
Piani Table Lamp by Flos. $319. Emmo Home.
You can’t go wrong with a geometric design.
DwellStudio’s clean-lined chest, with it’s subtle, smokey finish, is a versatile piece which could easily blend into a mid-century modern, contemporary, or more classic entryway, sitting area or dining room.
Franklin Side Cabinet. $1,080. DwellStudio.
An intricately detailed accent for a formal room.
This graceful white linen pillow with cobalt and navy applique will add a kingly touch to any space. Chain-stitch embroidery and a dark blue flange make the pillow extra elegant.
Regalia Pillow. $145. Company C.
A stylish way to serve salads!
At a beach-side picnic, what could be better for dishing out coleslaw, mixed fruit or mesclun greens than these ocean-inspired tongs, with their richly grained Jamjuree wood and clever, sleek magnet hinge?
Whale Tongs. $50. Design House Stockholm.
Cool mint green and rich warm wood mix beautifully.
Though small (1-1/2 inch square), the resin inlay detail on Anthropologie’s door pull will definitely get noticed, especially in a woodsy modern kitchen or cute, cottagey bathroom.
Pennant Inlaid Knob. $14. Anthropologie.
A charming way to display tealights.
Create a sense of Victorian elegance on your backyard patio or deck with an old time lantern.
Distressed Wood and Glass Lantern. $49.99. HomeSense.
Refined lines create a sculptural statement.
Educate backyard birds about the joys of modern design with this homage to a great architectural icon: Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion, stunningly reimagined in acacia hardwood panels.
Barcelona Bird Feeder by Menu. $199.95. Emmo Home.
Black and grey combine in an edgy yet warm accent.
A clever pattern, based on a classic optical illusion, gives depth to Ferm Living’s striking jacquard knit blanket.
Squares Blanket. $130. Ferm Living.
A colourful twist on a modern design classic.
Hot hues — bright pink, green, yellow and blue — smartly update architect Arne Jacobsen’s iconic Cylinda tea and coffee pots. Originally designed in the 1960s, the sleek, stainless steel pitchers — re-imagined by British fashion designer Paul Smith — have a sharp Mad Men aesthetic. Feature one to update a contemporary kitchen or bar area.
AddColour Bright Tea and Coffee Pots. $299–$499. Horne.
Think pink with this glamorous, retro design.
Regardless if it’s sushi, spring rolls or some Triscuits and cheese, Kate Spade’s fresh, feminine platter makes nibblies look super stylish.
Hors D’Oeuvres Tray. $79.99. The Bay.
An elegant take on a kitchen essential.
As a best-selling cookbook author and popular food stylist, Donna Hay not only knows what discerning home chefs need, but what looks good. Her striking white colander is both functional (it’s made of sturdy, dishwasher-safe Royal Doulton porcelain) and swish enough to fit into a smart table setting.
Donna Hay by Royal Doulton Colander. $79.95. The Cross.
These pearlescent cups are perfect for a fine, well-aged single malt.
These one-of-a-kind glasses are made in England from ethically sourced Ankole cattle horn, and would look great in an old world country cottage.
“Stay Sharp” Horn Whiskey Tumblers. $74 per pair. Best Made Company.
Add whimsy to a living room with this hand-embroidered linen cushion.
This summer, all eyes will be on London for the 2012 Summer Olympics. Celebrate the British capital with a charming tribute to one of its most famous landmarks — Tower Bridge.
Tower Bridge Pillow. $235. Mint.
Candy-coloured containers in a mix of eye-catching shapes.
Bring your bar area to life with a piece of contemporary, one-of-a-kind glassware from Los Angeles–based Joe Cariati. Each piece is blown by hand (and signed), so no two are alike.
Hand-Crafted Glass Decanters. $399 each. Mint.
Get ready for Easter!
Stash chocolates, jelly beans and other sweet treats inside Maileg’s floral patterned, mis-matched metal eggs, or just dot them throughout a living room to make a tasteful yet fun Easter statement.
Maileg Easter Eggs. $10 each. Room 6.
Warm up a bathroom with wood accents.
Clean-lined levers rest elegantly on top of teak cylinders for a classically modern, sophisticated look.
Henry Lavatory Faucet with Teak Cylinder and Nickel Levers. $2,200. Waterworks.
An antiqued finish gives warm brass an heirloom quality.
Create an old world look at your dining table with these handsomely tarnished wine glasses.
Brass Goblets. $55 for a set of four. The Arthur.
Thick jute rope gives a woven basket a beachy look.
This handwoven rattan cubby, painted a gorgeous cobalt blue, would make a great place to store books, magazines, toys and more.
Rope Cubby. $58. Serena & Lily.
Add quirk to your kitchen with a geek-chic drinks container.
There’s something undeniably elegant about the simple design of CB2’s cork and handmade glass vessel. It’s also undeniably fun: the science-inspired, seven-quart container makes lemonade, sangria or punch look like an unusual (but indubitably successful!) experiment.
Glass beverage dispenser. $49.95. CB2.
Enjoy a poolside drink!
Handwoven red or blue seagrass gives a tropical punch to classic glass water jugs.
Woven Pitchers. $19.85 each. West Elm.
A clean-lined, contemporary piece of furniture.
Kalon Studios’ Caravan Dresser is for the type of tot that appreciates fine design as much as The Backyardigans (if not more so). The integrated drawer pulls and bright blue border make for a bold and youthful look.
Caravan Dresser. $1,630. Ella + Elliot.
A smart, playful way to get organized.
Encourage your little ones to be both artful and orderly with SteadySticks’ easy-access storage buckets, which nestle neatly into their own handy turntable.
SteadySticks Kids Kitchen Craft Turntable. $29.99. Red Chair Kids.
Make April showers fun with a cute and colourful placemat set.
In a country with short summers and dark winters, it might seem strange to get excited about anything that interrupts a sunny day. But despite being shaped like a cloud and a raindrop, Tulip + I’s placemat-and-coaster combo is anything but grey. In fact, the linen set is rosey pink, spring-fresh green and incredibly cheerful.
Cloud and Raindrop Placemat & Coaster Set. $24. Tulip + I.
Add shimmer to a room with silver accents.
Because Serena & Lily’s block print pillows are stamped by hand, each one is like a unique work of art, differentiated by subtle and charming imperfections. The Kyoto pattern was inspired by Koinobori—Japanese streamers in the shape of carp—and is accented with streaks of glinting silver paint.
Block Print Pillows. $88 each. Serena & Lily.
Spice up your living room with a richly coloured carpet.
Carefully selected by West Elm’s designers in the souks of Marrakech, these handmade wool and cotton floor coverings add North African flare with their Cinnamon reds and tangerine oranges.
Battani Stripe Rugs. $413.93 each. West Elm.
Get ready for al fresco dining with patio-perfect dinnerware.
The season has only just turned to spring, but the delightfully warm weather across the country has everyone thinking of summer, and Jonathan Adler’s hot-hued salad tongs has us salivating for backyard barbecues and big bowls of seasonal greens.
Positano Melamine Salad Serving Set. $12. Jonathan Adler.
A simple yet gorgeous habitat for house plants.
Glass terrariums are a good choice for people who like plants but don’t like maintenance — they make a great environment for growing cacti, succulents and other unfussy greenery. Score + Solder’s cube planters are also ideal for people who appreciate fine design and decor — the hand-made containers are clean-lined and undeniably elegant.
Large Cube Terrarium. $130. Old Faithful Shop.
Give a nursery an urban edge with this architectural crib skirt.
No pressure, but if you want your little one to become the next Frank Gehry or Mies van der Rohe, you should probably start young. This adorable, light blue crib skirt will help plant the seeds of inspiration with its collection of colourful buildings.
Skyline Light Blue Crib Skirt. $58. Dwell Studio.
Add energy to your eating area with these summery chairs.
Windsor chairs are timeless, but the Ola model from Norwegian designer Alf Sture feels very now with its range of ultra-bright colours.
Ola Windsor Chairs, $1,250 each. Gallery CO.
Serve snacks on these sprightly, soft-hued dishes.
Royal Doulton is well known for its classic fine bone china, which is why these casual, two-toned plates are so refreshing: the simple-but-striking porcelain is perfect for everyday dining.
Royal Doulton Tapas Plates. $8 each. The Cross.
