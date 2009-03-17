Photo Gallery: Great Paint Colours
Add personality to bedrooms, living rooms and dining areas with colour and pattern. Use any brand of paint, such as SICO, Behr, Benjamin Moore or Sherwin Williams, to achieve these looks. Simply pick up a brush and paint your way to beautiful design.
One bright paint colour in an ocean hue is an easy way to brighten a bathroom.
Bold teal paint livens up this cottagey children’s bathroom, where it covers a vintage clawfoot tub, old-fashioned sink and walls above crisp white panelling.
Use wood, concrete or tile paint to beautify your garden design.
Soft grey-green paint helps integrate this garage wall with an adjoining garden setting; intriguing shadow-box frames affixed to cedar slats create a unique outdoor focal point.
Looking for bedroom design ideas? Start with an on-trend paint colour combination.
Warm grey walls create a soothing atmosphere in this bedroom while acting as a versatile neutral backdrop to crisp white bedding set and drapery. A chandelier adds sparkle.
Update vintage furniture with bold paint colours.
Vintage furniture pieces can be instantly revitalized with some sanding and a few coats of paint. This secondhand dresser gets a new life and a contemporary look with eye-catching deep orange paint. Brightly patterned drapes from Urban Outfitters work well in the space.
Teal chairs, a contemporary table and a patterned HomeSense rug work well together in this bold design.
A brown and blue palette gives this dining room a contemporary aesthetic. The chocolate brown painted accent wall adds depth to the space.
In this design, a white painted fireplace and shelves pop against yellow walls, bold art and cozy chairs.
Juicy yellow paint sets off the citrus-y palette in this vibrant living room space.
A sparkling chandelier, gilt mirror and cream upholstered chairs look luxurious against dark wood flooring and furniture.
Deep grey painted walls create a look that’s both refined and glamorous.
A white side table, earth-toned bedding set and mod acrylic chair tone down the bold walls in this design.
Playful painted stripes give character to a teen’s room. The vintage mushroom-shaped lamp—a junk-store find—adds to the groovy aesthetic.
A blackboard lends an industrial feel to a neutral kitchen.
A special chalkboard paint covers a dining room wall and provides a blank canvas for the homeowners to create their own ever-changing artwork.
A well upholstered sofa and a rough-hewn salvaged wood table add character to this design.
Light lavender painted walls make for a fresh, feminine backdrop to neutral coloured furnishings. Black and white photography pops against this soft hue.
