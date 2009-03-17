Photo Gallery: Great Paint Colours

Add personality to bedrooms, living rooms and dining areas with colour and pattern. Use any brand of paint, such as SICO, Behr, Benjamin Moore or Sherwin Williams, to achieve these looks. Simply pick up a brush and paint your way to beautiful design.

Painted Kids' Bathroom
Painted Garden Wall
Soft Grey Bedroom
Bright Persimmon Bedroom
Blue And Brown Dining Room
Colourful Living Room
Refined Dining Room
Striped Teenager Bedroom
Chalkboard Dining Room Wall
Lavender Living Room
Painted Kids' Bathroom

One bright paint colour in an ocean hue is an easy way to brighten a bathroom.

Bold teal paint livens up this cottagey children’s bathroom, where it covers a vintage clawfoot tub, old-fashioned sink and walls above crisp white panelling.

For more beachy and nautical rooms, see our Seaside-Inspired Interiors photo gallery.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home June 2008 issue
Products:
Sink, Kohler; lights, antique tub, HillTop Interiors; wall colour, Florida Keys (2050-40), Benjamin Moore.
Painted Garden Wall

Use wood, concrete or tile paint to beautify your garden design.

Soft grey-green paint helps integrate this garage wall with an adjoining garden setting; intriguing shadow-box frames affixed to cedar slats create a unique outdoor focal point.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Products:
Stools, Fresh Home & Garden.
Soft Grey Bedroom

Looking for bedroom design ideas? Start with an on-trend paint colour combination.

Warm grey walls create a soothing atmosphere in this bedroom while acting as a versatile neutral backdrop to crisp white bedding set and drapery. A chandelier adds sparkle.

Photographer:
Margaret Mulligan
Products:
Carpet, Dominion Rug; Bed linens, Au Lit Fine; Chandelier, the Home Depot; Wall colour, Silverado (SW 1005), Sherwin-Williams.
Bright Persimmon Bedroom

Update vintage furniture with bold paint colours.

Vintage furniture pieces can be instantly revitalized with some sanding and a few coats of paint. This secondhand dresser gets a new life and a contemporary look with eye-catching deep orange paint. Brightly patterned drapes from Urban Outfitters work well in the space.

See more orange rooms in our photo gallery.

Photographer:
Mark Burstyn
Source:
House & Home June 2008 issue
Products:
Dresser colour, Persimmon (MS 031), Martha Stewart Colors by Valspar, Lowe’s; drapery panel, Urban Outfitters.
Blue And Brown Dining Room

Teal chairs, a contemporary table and a patterned HomeSense rug work well together in this bold design.

A brown and blue palette gives this dining room a contemporary aesthetic. The chocolate brown painted accent wall adds depth to the space.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Products:
Table, Kiosk; Table lamp, rug, Homesense.
Colourful Living Room

In this design, a white painted fireplace and shelves pop against yellow walls, bold art and cozy chairs.

Juicy yellow paint sets off the citrus-y palette in this vibrant living room space.

Photographer:
Ted Yarwood
Products:
Painting by Matthew Varey, Jackryn France.
Refined Dining Room

A sparkling chandelier, gilt mirror and cream upholstered chairs look luxurious against dark wood flooring and furniture.

Deep grey painted walls create a look that’s both refined and glamorous.

Photographer:
Ted Yarwood
Source:
House & Home May 2008
Products:
Table, Elte; Chairs, Sarah Richardson; Chandelier, the Door Store.
Striped Teenager Bedroom

A white side table, earth-toned bedding set and mod acrylic chair tone down the bold walls in this design.

Playful painted stripes give character to a teen’s room. The vintage mushroom-shaped lamp—a junk-store find—adds to the groovy aesthetic.

See more of this beautiful, eco-friendly home in the May 2008 issue.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Products:
Side table, Ikea.
Chalkboard Dining Room Wall

A blackboard lends an industrial feel to a neutral kitchen.

A special chalkboard paint covers a dining room wall and provides a blank canvas for the homeowners to create their own ever-changing artwork.

View more photos of this home in our June 2008 issue. Plus, see more industrial spaces in our Industrial Interiors photo gallery.

Photographer:
David Bagosy
Source:
House & Home June 2008 issue
Products:
Table, pendant light, chairs, wine rack, Gus* at Stylegarage; maple flooring, Kultur Flooring.
Lavender Living Room

A well upholstered sofa and a rough-hewn salvaged wood table add character to this design.

Light lavender painted walls make for a fresh, feminine backdrop to neutral coloured furnishings. Black and white photography pops against this soft hue.

Photographer:
Mark Burstyn
Source:
House & Home May 2008 issue
Products:
Wall colour, Enchant (SW 6555), Sherwin-Williams; Solo Akasia floors, Floorworks and Relative Space; tufted sofa, artisan end table, Montauk; industrial lamp, Filter; top photo, Birch Series by Andrew Robertson, at MADE Toronto; lower photo: Horse Head by Steve Horan, Industrial Storm; Organic log coffee table, Urban Tree Salvage; doors, L’Atelier; natural seagrass rug with natural jute binding, Y & Co.; Dreyton chair, Postobello Collection, The Art Shoppe; pillow fabric, from left to right, Grand Jubilee in Raspberry (01001001), Butterfly Jubilee in Raspberry/Honey (01003014), Y & Co..
Photographer:
Margaret Mulligan
Designer:
Tara Fingold
Tags:

3 Responses to “Photo Gallery: Great Paint Colours”

May 25, 2017 at 11:27 pm, Eugene Mosco said:

The Light Blue is very Pleasing. And I Love the way the Yellow Stands Out!!!
My friend Johan Endre in Daytona Beach Florida has a similar Theme but His Bathroom has Red where this one is Blue.

Reply

<

July 18, 2017 at 10:05 pm, painters In Dublin said:

Lacking tips when it comes to deciding on a colour theme?

Reply

<

