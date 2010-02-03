Photo Gallery: Habitually Chic Favourites
A sisal carpet and neutral Donald Kaufman wall colour grounds this space, designed by Todd Alexander Romano.
“This home was published around the time I made my career change to interior design — it had a profound effect on me, and still does to this day!” says New York interior designer Heather Clawson, author of the popular Habitually Chic blog. “The living room mixes an Irish console, Louis XVI chairs, contemporary photography, a stuffed bird and framed bug from Deyrolle, and many other treasures. It’s my all-time favourite!”
This space mixes furniture of different periods and styles, yet they all work perfectly together.
“This type of decorating assures that a home looks personal and unique to the owner,” says New York interior designer Heather Clawson, author of the popular Habitually Chic blog. “You can see a hint of the modern looking Yves Klein coffee table in the foreground living room, which also includes French chairs mixed with antique and contemporary artwork. In the dining room, the antique table is surrounded by chrome and leather chairs.”
This New York apartment features a modern striped rug and a mix of exotic design finds.
“In this dining room, the modern Platner dining table is surrounded by antique chairs and the art collection that the Malles brought over from Paris,” says New York interior designer Heather Clawson of the popular blog Habitually Chic. The juxtaposition of the Veronese painting in a gilt frame works with the Jeff Wall light box, Sean Yoo honeycomb bookcases and worn Arne Jacobsen egg chair. “It has a world traveller look to it, and I bet it smells good, too!”
Calvin Klein’s creative director uses bookshelves to stylishly store his books, art and even a small television.
“My books are overtaking my apartment, so I am jealous of anyone with built-in bookshelves, and these are ridiculously chic!” says New York interior designer Heather Clawson, author of the popular blog, Habitually Chic. “I love that the artwork is hung over the books. The tufted leather bench also looks like the perfect place to sit and read a book, or to lay one out for inspiration. It’s not surprising that a fashion designer would have such a fashionable apartment!”
The London-based designer uses a smart mix of traditional and mid-century modern pieces.
“This bedroom also has amazing built-in bookshelves, but it’s the mix of the 18th-century chair upholstered in Colefax & Fowler Boxwood chintz and the Florence Knoll designed coffee table from the 1950’s that makes me swoon!” explains Heather Clawson, author of the popular blog, Habitually Chic. “I also love that you can see his art collection on the opposite wall reflected in the mirror. I would happily put up with the rainy weather in London to live in this beautiful apartment!”
Luxe details in the beauty mogul’s closet include a vintage chandelier, mirrored dresser and a brass desk.
“Most people would have added a feminine French vanity and chair to a dressing room lined with romantic, hand-painted de Gournay wallpaper,” says New York interior designer Heather Clawson, author of the popular blog, Habitually Chic. “I love that Aerin Lauder brought in a clean-lined, Italian brass desk from the 1970s by designer and architect Gabriella Crespi, instead. It picks up the gold in the paper without looking too girly or matchy-matchy. It’s the chicest closet I have ever seen.”
A kid-friendly room with sophisticated style.
“Kids’ rooms tend to be too sweet and childish for me,” says New York interior designer Heather Clawson, author of the popular design blog, Habitually Chic. “This was the first one that I saw that was still colourful and fun, yet sophisticated enough to go with the rest of the house. Kelly Wearstler always pushes the envelope and inspires me to take chances and think outside the box!”
A unique chandelier, fireplace and sleek furniture add character.
“Steven Gambrel is my design idol, so it was such a treat to see his home in person,” says New York interior designer Heather Clawson, author of the popular blog, Habitually Chic. “This room is small and dark, but the lacquer walls reflect light beautifully and expand the space. I’m also dying to use the Old World Weavers New Wave fabric in Capri that he used for the drapes. The mix of aqua and gold in the silk adds a glamorous touch to the room.”
Hicks was a fan of lacquered walls and in this room, he matched them to the colour of Coca-Cola.
“This is another example of my favourite style of decorating—mixing abstract art with 18th-century chairs and a modern looking glass-and chrome-console,” says New York interior designer Heather Clawson, author of the popular Habitually Chic blog. “Hicks continues to inspire me and countless designers with his innovative approach to mixing periods and styles.”
Prior to Heather’s makeover, this space had a huge bookcase but no place to put down a bag or drop some keys.
“To make the area more welcoming, I paired a large vintage burl wood console from Pieces in Atlanta with French style chairs and antique framed engravings with dramatic brown walls,” says New York interior designer Heather Clawson, author of the popular Habitually Chic blog. “The best part is that perfectly reflects my friend—It looks like he might have collected everything on his travels. It’s important that my work feels personal to the owner.”
