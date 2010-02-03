Photo Gallery: Habitually Chic Favourites

This space mixes furniture of different periods and styles, yet they all work perfectly together.

“This type of decorating assures that a home looks personal and unique to the owner,” says New York interior designer Heather Clawson, author of the popular Habitually Chic blog. “You can see a hint of the modern looking Yves Klein coffee table in the foreground living room, which also includes French chairs mixed with antique and contemporary artwork. In the dining room, the antique table is surrounded by chrome and leather chairs.”

