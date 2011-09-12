Photo Gallery: Kate Horsman’s Favourite Rooms

Phenomenal windows flood this neutral space with light.

“This environment is so chic, it takes you a minute to even notice the easy and fun elements, such as the effortless and whimsical masking tape rug, and the coffee table legs of stacks of magazines,” notes design/fashion blogger Katharine Horsman. “The mix of neutral colours makes it so warm and inviting.”

For more of Katharine’s favourite rooms, see the Bullet With Butterfly Wings photo gallery.