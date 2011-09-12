Photo Gallery: Kate Horsman’s Favourite Rooms
See what inspires this blogger.
Phenomenal windows flood this neutral space with light.
“This environment is so chic, it takes you a minute to even notice the easy and fun elements, such as the effortless and whimsical masking tape rug, and the coffee table legs of stacks of magazines,” notes design/fashion blogger Katharine Horsman. “The mix of neutral colours makes it so warm and inviting.”
For more of Katharine’s favourite rooms, see the Bullet With Butterfly Wings photo gallery.
A Union Jack flag and vintage furniture add character to a modern room.
"This is a great example of the most minimal space brought together with life," says Katharine.
Curios and vintage collectibles crowd a sleek credenza.
“I think lighting can completely transform a home from something average to a stunner,” says design/fashion blogger Katharine Horsman. “It may be the one item worth splurging on. Think of it as art, not function. Like in this room, there are four light fixtures making up one vignette. A masterpiece!”
For more of Katharine’s favourite rooms, see the Bullet With Butterfly Wings photo gallery.
An antique chandelier and chairs offer gravitas in a sweet space.
"How ethereal is this?!" asks Katharine. "Classic elements mixed with romance and pop art makes for a knockout room."
Painted ceiling beams layer an organic touch into a contemporary space.
"This room proves that raw doesn't have to look unpolished," says Katharine. "These natural and casual elements become sophisticated when paired with a white palette and mod chairs."
This all-white living room is a hit with adults and kids alike.
"Have fun in your house!" advises Katharine. "Home is where memories are made. And clearly no one skimped on style here."
Brighten a dark room with exposed bulbs.
“What could easily come across as a stuffy boudoir looks instead like where the coolest girl in the world might live,” observes design/fashion blogger Katharine Horsman. “Because of the nonchalant way this room is brought together, it’s more sexy, raw and unfussy than stuffy. Remember, frames don’t always need pictures and lightbulbs don’t always need lamps.”
For more of Katharine’s favourite rooms, see the Bullet With Butterfly Wings photo gallery.
Woven furniture and a sisal rug offer texture and warmth.
"This room reminds me of Laurel Canyon in L.A.," says Katharine. "It's botanical, creative and inviting. Display elements of yourself in your house — don't stuff them in a closet."
Greenery, muted colours and full-height windows combine in a magical space.
"Ahhh, natural light — it certainly can make a room," notes Katharine. "I bet this space smells of incense and peppermint."
Wood floors and mid-century modern furniture play up warm brick.
"With the high ceilings, exposed brick and big windows, this space is a winner," says Katharine. Pair lofty ceilings with large industrial pendants like these to keep with the scale of the room.
White painted wood floors and crochet bed coverings layer romance and whimsy into this space.
"I love how the creative use of space adds effortless colour to this room," says Katharine. "This extra storage space doubles as art and a headboard."
July 22, 2017 at 3:03 am, stan smith promo said:
They are playing a central midfielder at centre-half.