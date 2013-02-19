Photo Gallery: Kelvin Browne’s Modern Country Home
Peek inside his rural retreat.
Modern farmhouse style.
The house’s exterior is defined by a farm-building vernacular, with black-stained pine siding and a galvanized steel roof. Large windows are open to the landscape at the back of the house, as well as to the small, walled garden along the north side.
A glazed breezeway serves as the house’s entry.
Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors give an indoor-outdoor feel. The breezeway also leads to the garage on the left and opens to the garden out back.
A light-flooded cooridor gives a rustic vibe.
In the hallway, stairs leading to the master bedroom and study are made from reclaimed white ash, which as been oiled rather than stained or waxed to keep its natural, rustic look.
Modern minimalism in the kitchen.
Sleek white maple cabinetry conceals plenty of storage. With chunky stainless steel countertops, a substantial industrial-style faucet, and a wall of subway tiles laid in a grid pattern, the look is minimal. A traditional seating area imbues the modern room with inviting warmth.
An open, airy look.
Twelve-foot-high windows flood the modern country house with light. In the living /dining room, which showcases a stunning mix of old and new, a 17th-century French limestone fireplace serves as a grand focal point.
A mix of old and new.
In the living/dining room, a second seating area is anchored by a minimal, ultrasuede sofa paired with a 19th-century leather-covered French chair. A set of stereo speakers with exquisitely crafted cherry cases are treated as sculpture.
Vintage accents create warmth in a minimal space.
In the principal bedroom, a trio of chintz-covered pillows, an antique washtub stand used to hold books, and an adirondack chair from the turn of the 19th century complement the light, airy space.
Warm metals give character to an industrial space.
In the principal bathroom, a simple, clean-lined vanity, made of formed concrete, houses a contemporary trough-style resin sink. Polished concrete floors are used in the space for a continuous look. The copper tub – perfect for luxuriating after a hard day of gardening or horse riding – was chosen for its sculptural presence.
