Photo Gallery: Kelvin Browne’s Modern Country Home

Peek inside his rural retreat.

Barn-Like Pine Exterior
Modern Breezeway
Airy Hallway
Kitchen With White Maple Accents
Spacious Living & Dining Room
Extra Seating
Uncluttered Principal Bedroom
Country-Chic Bathroom
Barn-Like Pine Exterior

Modern farmhouse style.

The house’s exterior is defined by a farm-building vernacular, with black-stained pine siding and a galvanized steel roof. Large windows are open to the landscape at the back of the house, as well as to the small, walled garden along the north side.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home August 2006 issue
Modern Breezeway

A glazed breezeway serves as the house’s entry.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors give an indoor-outdoor feel. The breezeway also leads to the garage on the left and opens to the garden out back.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home August 2006 issue
Airy Hallway

A light-flooded cooridor gives a rustic vibe.

In the hallway, stairs leading to the master bedroom and study are made from reclaimed white ash, which as been oiled rather than stained or waxed to keep its natural, rustic look.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home August 2006 issue
Products:
Stove, Vermont Castings.
Kitchen With White Maple Accents

Modern minimalism in the kitchen.

Sleek white maple cabinetry conceals plenty of storage. With chunky stainless steel countertops, a substantial industrial-style faucet, and a wall of subway tiles laid in a grid pattern, the look is minimal. A traditional seating area imbues the modern room with inviting warmth.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home August 2006 issue
Products:
Stools, Kiosk; Boffi kitchen system, Italinteriors; Miele gas burners and range hood, AEG ovens, Tasco Distributors; white subway tiles, Stone Tile International.
Spacious Living & Dining Room

An open, airy look.

Twelve-foot-high windows flood the modern country house with light. In the living /dining room, which showcases a stunning mix of old and new, a 17th-century French limestone fireplace serves as a grand focal point.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home August 2006 issue
Products:
1930s bentwood dining chairs, Absolutely Inc.; trio of vases (on dining table), Kiosk; Saarinen Tulip side table, Knoll; sofa, side chairs, Klaus; suspended light fixtures, Eurolite; floor lamp, Ikea; photographs by Deborah Samuel, Drabinsky Gallery.
Extra Seating

A mix of old and new.

In the living/dining room, a second seating area is anchored by a minimal, ultrasuede sofa paired with a 19th-century leather-covered French chair. A set of stereo speakers with exquisitely crafted cherry cases are treated as sculpture.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home August 2006 issue
Products:
Speakers, Audio Excellence.
Uncluttered Principal Bedroom

Vintage accents create warmth in a minimal space.

In the principal bedroom, a trio of chintz-covered pillows, an antique washtub stand used to hold books, and an adirondack chair from the turn of the 19th century complement the light, airy space.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home August 2006 issue
Country-Chic Bathroom

Warm metals give character to an industrial space.

In the principal bathroom, a simple, clean-lined vanity, made of formed concrete, houses a contemporary trough-style resin sink. Polished concrete floors are used in the space for a continuous look. The copper tub – perfect for luxuriating after a hard day of gardening or horse riding – was chosen for its sculptural presence.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home August 2006 issue
Products:
Boffi faucet, Italinteriors; sink, copper tub, Ginger’s Bath Centre; blue towel, Restoration Hardware.
Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home August 2006 issue
