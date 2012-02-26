Photo Gallery: Kim Vallée’s Favourite Spaces

Spend a little to transform a front hall.

“Small investments can yield a lot,” says Montreal blogger Kim Vallée. “This family invested $85 in supplies and 10 hours of work to transform their builder-basic entrance. Now they have a beautiful, neat entryway that meets the needs of a family with young children. Hooks at a kid-friendly height and the picture railing for children’s artwork make the space livable and practical.”

