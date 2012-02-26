Photo Gallery: Kim Vallée’s Favourite Spaces
The Montreal blogger’s inspiration.
Spend a little to transform a front hall.
“Small investments can yield a lot,” says Montreal blogger Kim Vallée. “This family invested $85 in supplies and 10 hours of work to transform their builder-basic entrance. Now they have a beautiful, neat entryway that meets the needs of a family with young children. Hooks at a kid-friendly height and the picture railing for children’s artwork make the space livable and practical.”
Allow for kids’ play in a bustling kitchen.
“Young children love to hang out in the kitchen,” says Montreal blogger Kim Vallée. “My advice to parents is to incorporate a space where kids can play. Here a Copenhagen designer couple squeezed an inviting play area into their busy kitchen/dining area to meet the needs of their toddler son.”
Nurture creativity with a pretend café.
“Many parents build their kids pretend play kitchens and shops,” says Montreal blogger Kim Vallée. “I was in awe of this coffee shop that Traci of 45 Wall Design built with carton boxes and handmade props. She created the most true to reality DIY play project that I’ve ever seen!”
Build a DIY chalkboard for your family’s day-to-day needs.
“Every family needs a message board and mail organizer,” says Montreal blogger Kim Vallée. “This version from Etsy shop InOrder2Organize integrates both functions. Plus the chalkboard boxes make it simple to reconfigure what goes inside each slot.”
For a DIY version, learn how to apply chalkboard paint to a frame in this DIY video.
Add colour without painting walls.
“There is no need to repaint your all-white interiors for a fun and playful look,” says Montreal blogger Kim Vallée. “For inspiration, look at how Scandinavian family homes are filled with festive art, dishes, throws and accessories. They’re great at making their white interiors cosy and inviting. I like to add colourful and unexpected pieces to white walls, like this cake set by Dutch ceramic artist Nina van de Goor.”
Learn how to arrange a dish display on a wall.
Experiment with colour and pattern in a hallway.
“Go bold when decorating a staircase or hallway, since we don’t pass a lot of time in those spaces,” advises Montreal blogger Kim Vallée. “This cheerful striped carpet adds a fun element to a traditional staircase. Instead of the mirror, I would hang a single colour art piece to pull one hue from the runner.”
Apply decals or stencils to furniture instead of walls.
“Instead of decorating walls with permanent designs, consider painting a playful design or stenciling a dresser or headboard,” suggests Montreal blogger Kim Vallée. “It looks fresh and fabulous, and will move with you to the next house!”
Add interest to outdoor spaces with varying levels.
“Different zones, ground surfaces and raised patios offer different spots for kids to play in this San Francisco backyard,” says Montreal blogger Kim Vallée. “Plus, it’s sophisticated and stylish enough for entertaining.”
Get more ideas for kid-friendly backyard design in Kim Vallée’s blog post.
